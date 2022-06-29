Moody's downgrades Freeport LNG Investment's term loan to B3, keeps ratings on review for downgrade

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded ratings of Freeport LNG Investments, LLLP (FLNGI), including Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B1-PD and rating on its senior secured term loan to B3 from B1. The lowered ratings were placed on review for downgrade.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Freeport LNG Investments, LLLP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4); Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Freeport LNG Investments, LLLP

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects FLNGI's weak liquidity and need for capital contributions to service its debts following the earlier fire incident at the LNG facility resulting in the interruption of all operating activity. Moody's now understands that the company will not be able to complete all necessary repairs and return to full plant operations until late 2022 based on management's latest estimates. Even if the plants resume full operations on that timeline it will be a considerable period of time from the date of incident before the operating entities replenish their debt service reserve accounts and are able to resume distributions to the parent. Therefore FLNGI's financial profile is likely to remain weak for an extended period and that has been factored into the downgrade. The downgrade also incorporates ESG considerations including social risks related to health and safety and governance risks related to use of high financial leverage and limited committed liquidity backstops.

The interruption of all LNG production and loadings resulted in a temporary curtailment of cash flow generation by all three LNG plants that are not able to make cash distributions to the holding company. These distributions are the primary source of FLNGI's cash flow supporting its debt service. The holding company has limited cash resources and very limited headroom under its financial covenants and is not able to manage debt service in the absence of distributions from the operating entities.

Moody's B3-PD rating assumes strong support from the majority shareholder, including prompt equity contributions, to enable covenant compliance and debt service by FLNGI until the operations are fully restored. The B3 CFR also assumes that all three LNG facilities will be able to benefit from business interruption insurance, as well as from their respective accumulated debt service account reserves and cash balances that will support liquidity at the operating companies.

FLNGI's senior secured term loan B is rated B3, at the level of the CFR, and together with equally ranked term loan A (unrated) constitute the entire capital structure of FLNGI on a standalone basis. The term loan B is secured by a pledge of ownership interests in the intermediate holding company Freeport LNG Development L.P. (FLNG, unrated) and is guaranteed on a senior secured basis by non-operating company holding additional 8% ownership stake in FLNG. The term loan B is structurally and effectively subordinated to the senior secured debt raised by operating subsidiaries and intermediate holding company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating review reflects the high level of uncertainty and will focus on the forthcoming debt service requirements and liquidity management by FLNGI and on the availability of owner support to the company. The review will also focus on the progress in business interruption insurance claims for the operating subsidiaries, as well as on the progress with the repair and restart of LNG production and loadings, once the safety and security of doing so can be assured, and facilities receive all regulatory clearances.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Freeport LNG Investments, LLLP ("FLNGI") a limited liability limited partnership that holds 55.35% interest in Freeport LNG Development L.P. ("FLNG"). Debt service and repayment of the its term loans are supported by distributions from FLNG, through its 100% subsidiary FLEX Intermediate Holdco, LLC (FLEX IH) that holds interests in the three operating LNG facilities, including 50% interest in FLNG Liquefaction, LLC (FLIQ1), 42% interest in FLNG Liquefaction 2, LLC (FLIQ2) and 100% interest in FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC (FLIQ3).

