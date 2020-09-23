Moody's downgrades Fremont USD, CA's (Alameda County) GO to Aa2; outlook revised to stable

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Fremont Unified School District, CA's (Alameda County) general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Aa2 from Aa1, affecting close to $410.9 million in outstanding GOULT debt. Simultaneously, we have downgraded the rating on the district's $64.9 million in outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) to A1 from Aa3. We have revised the outlook to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Aa2 reflects projected budget gaps and operating deficits, through fiscal 2023, that will further erode the district's already narrow financial position. Continued enrollment declines and salary increases for teachers contributed to a weakened financial performance. As a result, the county department of education conditionally approved the district's fiscal 2021 budget. The ratings incorporate the district's large tax base with solid growth in assessed value (AV), which benefits from a strong economy within the San Francisco Bay Area, and above-average socioeconomic profile. Also factored into the rating is the district's manageable debt burden, somewhat elevated pension burden and moderate unfunded OPEB liabilities.
The A1 rating on the district's outstanding COPs is two notches lower than the district's GOULT rating reflecting the security of a standard, California abatement lease financing and leased assets that we view as "more essential". The notching also reflects the strong legal features of California general obligation bonds that are not shared by lease revenue debt.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Despite expectations for some slowing in AV growth over the near-term, we do not see any material immediate credit risks for Fremont USD. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will enact budget reductions sufficient to stabilize reserves at current levels, with the district significantly reducing outyear budget gaps. It also incorporates the district's history of outperforming budget projections.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial and sustained improvement in ending reserve levels supported by adopted policy or formalized targets
- Meaningful improvement in liquidity
- Reduction in pension liabilities
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Failure to enact budget cuts and effectively respond to the county department of education's conditional budget approval designation
- Erosion in reserves below 5%
- Ongoing enrollment declines that further pressure financial performance
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's outstanding GOULT debt is secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Alameda County on behalf of the district.
The COPs are backed by lease payments made by the district to the Fremont Unified School District Financing Corporation. The district covenants to annually budget and appropriate lease payments from all legally available sources, conditioned on its continued use and occupancy of the leased asset, which consists of the district's Fremont Adult School serving 6,195 students.
PROFILE
Located in Alameda County, Fremont Unified School District provides K-12 educational services within the City of Fremont. The district operates forty-one schools, including one preschool, twenty-eight elementary schools, five middle schools, five comprehensive high schools, one continuation high school, and one alternative school, in addition to a charter school and adult school. Projected enrollment for fiscal 2021 totals 34,989 students, down 57 students from the prior year.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
