Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Frigoglass to Ca; outlook stable

09 Nov 2022

Frankfurt am Main, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Frigoglass SAIC's (Frigoglass or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency downgraded to Ca from Caa2 the rating on the EUR260 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2025 (the 2025 notes) issued by Frigoglass Finance B.V. Moody's also changed the outlook on both entities to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Frigoglass' CFR and PDR reflects Moody's view that the company's probability of default, including the potential for a missed coupon payment or a restructuring that Moody's considers a distressed exchange, is very high over the near term. The company disclosed on 30 September 2022 that a committee of the holders of the 2025 notes, representing 56.9% of the principal amount of the 2025 notes outstanding, has submitted a proposal to Frigoglass for a support agreement. The support agreement includes the non-payment of the coupon on the 2025 notes in February and August 2023. The missed payment of coupon would be considered as a default under Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions published in November 2022. Additionally, the support agreement proposes that the above-mentioned noteholders provide an interim super senior financing of EUR30 million for liquidity and general corporate purposes and their support for a broader capital restructuring on terms that will be negotiated in good faith as promptly as reasonably possible.

While Frigoglass said it is in advanced discussions with the group of noteholders, the support agreement remains subject to negotiations and the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The Ca CFR also reflects Moody's view that while the support agreement will provide temporary relief for Frigoglass' liquidity, a larger restructuring including a write-off of a significant portion of the debt is highly likely.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a key driver of the rating action reflecting the lack of explicit support offered by Frigoglass' shareholders while creditors will likely incur a loss through the support agreement or through a future wider debt restructuring to enhance the company's liquidity position and reduce its debt burden, respectively. Moody's has revised Frigoglass' Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) to G-5 (very highly negative) from G-4 (highly negative). Concurrently, Moody's has revised the company Credit Impact Score to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative).

LIQUIDITY

Frigoglass' liquidity position is weak. The company stated that it had a cash balance of EUR63.7 million as of 31 August 2022 (latest data available) of which the vast majority - EUR45.9 million ? was held in its Nigerian subsidiary. The company has successfully upstreamed dividends from Nigeria to date, but limitations to such transactions include the availability of US dollars for exchange with Nigerian nairas as well as liquidity needs within the Nigerian operations to support Frigoglass' fast growing glass business in the country. Frigoglass  has also received insurance proceeds in relation to a fire incident at its Romanian plant in June 2021, which strengthened its cash position. The aggregate net compensation from the co-insurance scheme amounts to EUR61.6 million of which EUR52.4 million was already paid to Frigoglass. The remaining EUR9.2 million of compensation is subject to the proof of the actual expenditures related to the reconstruction phase of the building and the purchases of equipment.

Frigoglass' short-term debt maturities comprise a number of facilities from local banks, which the company has successfully rolled over in the past. The roll-over of these facilities is essential to supporting the company's liquidity but also subject to market conditions and therefore somewhat uncertain.

The rating agency forecasts that the company's cash balance will decrease over the coming quarters based on projections for continued negative free cash flow (FCF) generation. Large capital expenditures needed to reconstruct Frigoglass' plant in Romania will continue to burden FCF generation in the second half of 2022. At the publication of its Q2 2022 financial results, the company reiterated its guidance for approximately EUR60 million of capital expenditures projected in 2022, after investing  only EUR10.8 million in the first half of the year. Frigoglass confirmed that the reconstruction plan in Romania is on track, and it expects the facility to be operational in Q1 2023.

The reopening of the Romanian facility is an important step for Frigoglass to partly mitigate challenges the company has been facing since the middle of 2021. Frigoglass sales increased by 23.1% to EUR248.2 million in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year with growth in both Commercial Refrigeration and Glass segments. While adjusted EBITDA (as reported by the company) rose 18.2% to EUR34.8 million during the same period, it benefitted from EUR13.9 million of income from insurance reimbursement related to business interruption claim following the fire incident in Romania. Excluding this exceptional income, EBITDA declined in H1 2022 reflecting persistent logistical disruptions for transporting finished and semi-finished goods out of Russia as well as difficulties sourcing raw materials only partly offset by price increases. While Moody's projects a gradual recovery of EBITDA in 2023, working capital requirements and capital expenditures including for the scheduled rebuild of a furnace for the Glass segment in Nigeria will weaken FCF. Global economic uncertainty also limits visibility, and Frigoglass lacks any significant buffers to manage through this environment.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Frigoglass Finance B.V. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frigoglass and the issuer of the ?260 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2025. The notes represent the bulk of the debt capital structure and are therefore rated in line with the CFR. The notes are guaranteed by certain operating subsidiaries and benefit from a customary security package, including pledge over shares in certain subsidiaries, certain bank accounts and intercompany receivables.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The  stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that while the company may sign the support agreement with its majority noteholders, the company will remain subject to the risk of a broader debt restructuring over the short-term which may lead to a significant debt write-off which is captured in the Ca CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could arise if (1) the company completes a debt restructuring or benefits from new equity injection from its major shareholder, which is currently not factored in, which would significantly lower its debt burden, (2) Frigoglass demonstrates improving profitability including from the reopening of the Romanian facility while demand for its products remains strong, and (3) the company improves its liquidity position including through returning to a positive FCF generation.

There is limited negative pressure on the ratings at this stage reflecting the already low rating. The rating could be further downgraded if Moody's lowers its expectation for recovery in a situation of distressed exchange due to a strong deterioration in the company's business environment among others.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Frigoglass, headquartered in Kifissia, Greece, is a leading commercial refrigerator manufacturer in Europe and a major glass producer in West Africa. The company was founded in 1996 as a spinoff of Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V., also known as Coca-Cola Hellenic). Frigoglass operates two core businesses: Ice Cold Merchandise (ICM), which produces commercial coolers for soft drinks, and Glass, which manufactures glass bottles, plastic crates and metal crowns in Nigeria. Around 49% of the company's shares are owned by Truad Verwaltungs A.G. and the remaining shares are in free float. The company's shares are listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.    

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sebastien Cieniewski
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH (Sp. z o.o.) Oddzial w Polsce
Regus Sheraton Plaza
ul. Boleslawa Prusa 2
00-493 Warsaw
Poland
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Karen Berckmann, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

