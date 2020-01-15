Moody's downgrades Froneri's CFR to B1 following the announced refinancing and NUSA ice cream acquisition

London, 15 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the corporate family rating
(CFR) of UK-based ice cream manufacturer Froneri International
Limited (the company or Froneri) to B1 from Ba3 and its probability of
default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned a B1 instrument rating to the proposed senior secured
term loan and a B3 instrument rating for the proposed second lien term
loan at a newly created Froneri Lux FinCo SARL and Froneri US, Inc.
as well as B1 instrument rating to the new RCF at Froneri International
Limited. The ratings for Froneri's existing term loans and
RCF remain unchanged and will be withdrawn upon repayment. The
outlook on all ratings is stable.
"The downgrade reflects a sharp increase in Froneri's leverage
following the refinancing and acquisition of Nestlé's US
ice cream business, which is only partially mitigated by the company's
strong business profile and sound track record of realising cost savings
and integration of large M&A" -- says Egor Nikishin,
Moody's lead analyst for Froneri.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On the 14 of January Froneri announced its plans to refinance the capital
structure and fund the acquisition of Nestle's USA (NUSA) ice cream
business with a mix of new debt, shareholder loan and equity from
its owners, Nestle and PAI. In the rating agency's
view the acquisition is strategically sound and will further improve Froneri's
scale and both geographical and brand diversification. However,
around three quarters of the $4 billion acquisition price will
be covered with debt. As a result, Froneri's Moody's
adjusted debt / EBITDA is expected well above 7x compared 4.1x
as of September 2019.
Froneri plans significant cost savings to be achieved at the NUSA level
over 2020-21 as well as some synergies from procurement and other
projects. In Moody's view the execution risk is mitigated
by the company's solid track record of successful integration of
Nestlé's European ice cream business over the last several
years, which was both larger in size and wider spread across a range
of very different economies. In addition, Moody's understands
that NUSA ice cream business has been implementing its own cost saving
initiatives since 2018, including switching to a more efficient
warehouse distribution model in late 2019.
Froneri's rating is constrained by its concentration on a highly
seasonal product and in a highly competitive, although fragmented,
market where Unilever PLC (A1 stable) remains the global leader.
In addition, the company's cash generation has been recently
depressed by the significant restructuring costs required for the integration
of the Nestlé European operations. Moody's expects
exceptional costs to decrease in 2020-21, because the European
business integration is largely complete, while NUSA's business
integration will be less complex and will require somewhat less investment
due to smaller relative size, no overlapping geographies and already
more efficient structure.
The rating is supported by Froneri's strong business profile in
light of its market position as the second-largest ice cream provider
globally, with a well-diversified presence in both mature
and emerging markets and a strong portfolio of brands and innovation capabilities.
The acquisition of NUSA ice cream business will add some new attractive
brands to Froneri's portfolio, including premium Häagen-Dazs
and healthy credentials of Outshine. The rating also incorporates
a degree of support from Nestlé S.A.'s (Nestlé,
Aa3 stable) ownership as the Swiss food producer owns a little under 50%,
of the company and also provides Froneri with license for some of its
brands.
The company reported solid results for the nine months to September 2019
with EBITDA growth in double digits - ahead of the budget,
supported by implementation of the "Take Costs Out" strategy
and despite difficult comparables of the hot summer in 2018.
Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations
related to Froneri. The company is jointly controlled by Nestlé
and PAI, which Moody's see as a more conservative structure
compared to pure LBO structures. However, the planned refinancing
reveals high tolerance to leverage, while Nestlé historically
demonstrated appetite for shareholder-friendly actions with repayment
of the shareholder loan in 2018. Moody's also notes that
the company is executing its large cost savings programme following the
acquisitions from Nestlé, which makes it more difficult to
monitor the underlying business performance.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is adequate, based on its €205 million
cash balance as of September 2019, €89 million overfunding
from the planned refinancing as well as its €600 million committed
revolving credit facility (RCF), which is expected to be largely
undrawn. Working capital requirements are typically higher in the
first half of each year because of the buildup of inventory for the summer
selling period in Europe. As a result, the company relies
on its RCF and local factoring borrowings, which typically increase
from January to June and start being repaid in July. Following
the refinancing the company will not have any notable debt maturities
until 2027. The RCF contains a leverage-based springing
covenant tested if the facility is drawn more than by 40% and for
which Moody's expects there will be comfortable headroom.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Froneri International Limited, the CFR level entity, is the
top company within the restricted group in relation to the senior secured
financing. The company is a direct subsidiary of Froneri Limited,
the top entity of the Froneri JV. The capital structure of the
restricted group following the planned acquisition and refinancing is
made up of the €4.3 billion-equivalent new seven-year
term loan B, €600 million RCF (rated B1 in line with the CFR)
and €753 million-equivalent second lien loan (rated B3).
In the rating agency's view the quantity of subordinated second
lien debt is not sufficient to provide an uplift to the senior secured
rating.
As part of the transaction, Nestlé also provided a new shareholder
loan of circa €540 million equivalent, which was pushed down
into the restricted group as an intra-group loan. The intra-group
loan meets Moody's criteria for equity credit since it does not
pay cash interest, is deeply subordinated and matures more than
six months after senior debt.
In addition, outside of the restricted group there remains another
€1.2 billion in shareholders loan provided by PAI and Nestlé
in equal measure. The shareholders loan is non-cash interest,
unguaranteed,unsecured and subordinated to all other liabilities.
Following the shareholder loan note repayment in early 2018, Moody's
highlights the risk of potential cash outflow to service and/or repay
the remaining shareholders loan.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic EBITDA growth
and realisation of cost savings and synergies which will result in significant
deleveraging over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook
also assumes no further shareholder distributions and no significant debt
financed acquisitions.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Positive rating pressure is unlikely given the weak positioning of the
current rating, but could develop over time if the company (1) successfully
achieves its cost savings programme while pursuing a financial policy
that balances the interests of its shareholders and those of its creditors;
(2) significantly reduces its restructuring costs and its EBIT margin
increases to double digits in percentage terms; and (3) reduces its
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5x. Conversely,
downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted
leverage does not decrease below 6.5x over the next 12-18
months; (2) its EBIT / interest falls below 1.5x; (3)
its free cash flow turns negative on a sustained basis; (4) its liquidity
deteriorates; or (5) Nestlé's stake in the JV decreases.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Packaged Goods
published in January 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Headquartered in the UK, Froneri is the JV between the former R&R
business (owned by PAI Partners) and Nestlé's ice cream and select
frozen food business. The JV operates in more than 20 countries
across Europe, the US (following the NUSA ice cream business acquisition),
as well as the Middle East, Argentina, Australasia,
Brazil, the Philippines and South Africa. Nestlé and
R&R have a long-standing relationship, with R&R operating
Nestlé brands under licences in the UK since 2001. The JV
generated pro forma combined revenue of €4.3 billion during
2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Froneri International Limited
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1
Downgrades:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Froneri Lux FinCo SARL
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B3
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1
Outlook Actions:
....Stable Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: Froneri US, Inc
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B3
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1
Outlook Actions:
....Stable Outlook Assigned
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Egor Nikishin, CFA
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454