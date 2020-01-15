Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Froneri International Limited Froneri Lux FinCo SARL Froneri US, Inc Related Research Credit Opinion: Froneri International Limited: Update to credit analysis - Performance above expectation but still high restructuring costs Credit Opinion: R&R Ice Cream plc Issuer Comment: Froneri International Limited: US acquisition from Nestlé is strategically sound but credit impact will depend on funding mix Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Froneri International Limited Issuer Comment: Froneri International Limited: Froneri's higher debt is negative but ratings unaffected Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Froneri's CFR to B1 following the announced refinancing and NUSA ice cream acquisition 15 Jan 2020 London, 15 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of UK-based ice cream manufacturer Froneri International Limited (the company or Froneri) to B1 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 instrument rating to the proposed senior secured term loan and a B3 instrument rating for the proposed second lien term loan at a newly created Froneri Lux FinCo SARL and Froneri US, Inc. as well as B1 instrument rating to the new RCF at Froneri International Limited. The ratings for Froneri's existing term loans and RCF remain unchanged and will be withdrawn upon repayment. The outlook on all ratings is stable. "The downgrade reflects a sharp increase in Froneri's leverage following the refinancing and acquisition of Nestlé's US ice cream business, which is only partially mitigated by the company's strong business profile and sound track record of realising cost savings and integration of large M&A" -- says Egor Nikishin, Moody's lead analyst for Froneri. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 instrument rating to the proposed senior secured term loan and a B3 instrument rating for the proposed second lien term loan at a newly created Froneri Lux FinCo SARL and Froneri US, Inc. as well as B1 instrument rating to the new RCF at Froneri International Limited. The ratings for Froneri's existing term loans and RCF remain unchanged and will be withdrawn upon repayment. The outlook on all ratings is stable. "The downgrade reflects a sharp increase in Froneri's leverage following the refinancing and acquisition of Nestlé's US ice cream business, which is only partially mitigated by the company's strong business profile and sound track record of realising cost savings and integration of large M&A" -- says Egor Nikishin, Moody's lead analyst for Froneri. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE On the 14 of January Froneri announced its plans to refinance the capital structure and fund the acquisition of Nestle's USA (NUSA) ice cream business with a mix of new debt, shareholder loan and equity from its owners, Nestle and PAI. In the rating agency's view the acquisition is strategically sound and will further improve Froneri's scale and both geographical and brand diversification. However, around three quarters of the $4 billion acquisition price will be covered with debt. As a result, Froneri's Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA is expected well above 7x compared 4.1x as of September 2019. Froneri plans significant cost savings to be achieved at the NUSA level over 2020-21 as well as some synergies from procurement and other projects. In Moody's view the execution risk is mitigated by the company's solid track record of successful integration of Nestlé's European ice cream business over the last several years, which was both larger in size and wider spread across a range of very different economies. In addition, Moody's understands that NUSA ice cream business has been implementing its own cost saving initiatives since 2018, including switching to a more efficient warehouse distribution model in late 2019. Froneri's rating is constrained by its concentration on a highly seasonal product and in a highly competitive, although fragmented, market where Unilever PLC (A1 stable) remains the global leader. In addition, the company's cash generation has been recently depressed by the significant restructuring costs required for the integration of the Nestlé European operations. Moody's expects exceptional costs to decrease in 2020-21, because the European business integration is largely complete, while NUSA's business integration will be less complex and will require somewhat less investment due to smaller relative size, no overlapping geographies and already more efficient structure. The rating is supported by Froneri's strong business profile in light of its market position as the second-largest ice cream provider globally, with a well-diversified presence in both mature and emerging markets and a strong portfolio of brands and innovation capabilities. The acquisition of NUSA ice cream business will add some new attractive brands to Froneri's portfolio, including premium Häagen-Dazs and healthy credentials of Outshine. The rating also incorporates a degree of support from Nestlé S.A.'s (Nestlé, Aa3 stable) ownership as the Swiss food producer owns a little under 50%, of the company and also provides Froneri with license for some of its brands. The company reported solid results for the nine months to September 2019 with EBITDA growth in double digits - ahead of the budget, supported by implementation of the "Take Costs Out" strategy and despite difficult comparables of the hot summer in 2018. Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations related to Froneri. The company is jointly controlled by Nestlé and PAI, which Moody's see as a more conservative structure compared to pure LBO structures. However, the planned refinancing reveals high tolerance to leverage, while Nestlé historically demonstrated appetite for shareholder-friendly actions with repayment of the shareholder loan in 2018. Moody's also notes that the company is executing its large cost savings programme following the acquisitions from Nestlé, which makes it more difficult to monitor the underlying business performance. LIQUIDITY The company's liquidity is adequate, based on its €205 million cash balance as of September 2019, €89 million overfunding from the planned refinancing as well as its €600 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF), which is expected to be largely undrawn. Working capital requirements are typically higher in the first half of each year because of the buildup of inventory for the summer selling period in Europe. As a result, the company relies on its RCF and local factoring borrowings, which typically increase from January to June and start being repaid in July. Following the refinancing the company will not have any notable debt maturities until 2027. The RCF contains a leverage-based springing covenant tested if the facility is drawn more than by 40% and for which Moody's expects there will be comfortable headroom. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Froneri International Limited, the CFR level entity, is the top company within the restricted group in relation to the senior secured financing. The company is a direct subsidiary of Froneri Limited, the top entity of the Froneri JV. The capital structure of the restricted group following the planned acquisition and refinancing is made up of the €4.3 billion-equivalent new seven-year term loan B, €600 million RCF (rated B1 in line with the CFR) and €753 million-equivalent second lien loan (rated B3). In the rating agency's view the quantity of subordinated second lien debt is not sufficient to provide an uplift to the senior secured rating. As part of the transaction, Nestlé also provided a new shareholder loan of circa €540 million equivalent, which was pushed down into the restricted group as an intra-group loan. The intra-group loan meets Moody's criteria for equity credit since it does not pay cash interest, is deeply subordinated and matures more than six months after senior debt. In addition, outside of the restricted group there remains another €1.2 billion in shareholders loan provided by PAI and Nestlé in equal measure. The shareholders loan is non-cash interest, unguaranteed,unsecured and subordinated to all other liabilities. Following the shareholder loan note repayment in early 2018, Moody's highlights the risk of potential cash outflow to service and/or repay the remaining shareholders loan. RATING OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic EBITDA growth and realisation of cost savings and synergies which will result in significant deleveraging over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also assumes no further shareholder distributions and no significant debt financed acquisitions. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Positive rating pressure is unlikely given the weak positioning of the current rating, but could develop over time if the company (1) successfully achieves its cost savings programme while pursuing a financial policy that balances the interests of its shareholders and those of its creditors; (2) significantly reduces its restructuring costs and its EBIT margin increases to double digits in percentage terms; and (3) reduces its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5x. Conversely, downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage does not decrease below 6.5x over the next 12-18 months; (2) its EBIT / interest falls below 1.5x; (3) its free cash flow turns negative on a sustained basis; (4) its liquidity deteriorates; or (5) Nestlé's stake in the JV decreases. RATING METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Packaged Goods published in January 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. PROFILE Headquartered in the UK, Froneri is the JV between the former R&R business (owned by PAI Partners) and Nestlé's ice cream and select frozen food business. The JV operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, the US (following the NUSA ice cream business acquisition), as well as the Middle East, Argentina, Australasia, Brazil, the Philippines and South Africa. Nestlé and R&R have a long-standing relationship, with R&R operating Nestlé brands under licences in the UK since 2001. The JV generated pro forma combined revenue of €4.3 billion during 2019. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Froneri International Limited Assignments: ....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 Downgrades: .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3 .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Stable ..Issuer: Froneri Lux FinCo SARL Assignments: ....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 ....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 Outlook Actions: ....Stable Outlook Assigned ..Issuer: Froneri US, Inc Assignments: ....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 ....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 Outlook Actions: ....Stable Outlook Assigned REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Egor Nikishin, CFA Analyst Corporate Finance Group Moody's Investors Service Ltd. One Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5FA United Kingdom JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456 Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454 Richard Etheridge Associate Managing Director Corporate Finance Group

