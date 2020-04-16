Moody's downgrades Frontier's PDR to D-PD from Caa3-PD on bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Frontier Communications
Corporation's (Frontier) probability of default rating (PDR) to
D-PD from Caa3-PD following the announcement that the company
filed a petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code
on April 14, 2020. Frontier's corporate family rating
(CFR) was downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2. Moody's affirmed
the company's first lien senior secured term loan B, first
lien secured notes and second lien secured notes at B3. Moody's
downgraded the company's unsecured notes to Ca from Caa3.
Outstanding Frontier debt backed by third parties are not part of today's
rating action. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating has
been downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The outlook
remains negative.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the below listed
ratings due to Frontier's bankruptcy filing. Please refer
to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings,
available on its website, www.moodys.com.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD4)
..Issuer: New Communications Holdings Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B3 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the PDR reflects Frontier's bankruptcy filing on
April 14, 2020 to implement agreed-upon terms for a pre-arranged
financial restructuring plan with bondholders representing over 75%
of the company's $11 billion in outstanding unsecured bonds.
The Caa3 CFR, B3 senior secured ratings and Ca unsecured ratings
reflect Moody's view of above average estimated recovery for the corporate
family at default. Under this financial restructuring plan Frontier
is expected to reduce its debt by more than $10 billion to provide
significant flexibility to support continued investment in long term growth.
The restructuring plan would leave unimpaired all general unsecured creditors,
including trade vendors, and holders of secured and subsidiary debt.
The company has also received commitments for a $460 million debtor-in-possession
(DIP) financing (unrated). Following court approvals Frontier's
liquidity will total over $1.1 billion while in bankruptcy,
comprised of more than $700 million of balance sheet cash and availability
under the DIP facility. The DIP financing agreement provides for
the additional financing to convert to a revolving exit facility upon
emergence from bankruptcy. In addition, Frontier is expected
to receive $1.35 billion of cash proceeds, subject
to certain closing adjustments, from the sale of its Washington,
Oregon, Idaho, and Montana operations and assets to Northwest
Fiber on or around April 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
