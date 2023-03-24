Moody's downgrades G City Europe's rating to B1; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured bond ratings of G City Europe Limited ("G City Europe" or "the company", formerly known as Atrium European Real Estate Limited). Concurrently, it has downgraded the ratings on its subordinate notes to B3 from B2. The outlook on G City Europe has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on February 2023.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING OUTLOOK

The downgrade reflects a number of factors that resulted in a weaker credit profile of G City Europe. Higher interest rates as well as geopolitical and financial market volatility provide for a weak property environment. In this environment, future disposals are uncertain and investors will continue to question property values. Moreover, the repayment of the shareholder loan facility that matures after the 2025 bond maturity resulted in higher than expected cash leakage to the parent. We had expected the shareholder loan to be a permanent source of subordinated capital to G City Europe that would have enabled refinancing of third-party debt. This raises governance concerns around a preferential payment for the 2026 shareholder loans over a 2025 bond maturity. In the context of continuing refinancing efforts, fixed charge cover will reduce over time as refinancing requires higher interest rate payments than in-place funding. Lastly, the access to both operating cash flows and the asset value for the Russian portfolio has reduced, resulting in lower payments received and material uncertainty about the value of the Russian assets.

The stable outlook reflects that G City Europe is proactively working to address funding needs related to its capital spending on developments and acquisitions as well as for its maturing debt. The company successfully started to dispose assets and we expect these efforts to continue. In addition, we understand the company is in advanced stages to access secured financing with some of its high-quality retail assets used as collateral. G City Europe's operational performance was solid despite challenges for consumers and economies in 2022, which will probably result in a tougher retail environment in 2023. For 2023, EBITDA generation will decline due to past and potential future disposals, but past and current capital spending on retail and some of the residential assets will start to generate meaningful rental growth as well.

As a consequence of a mix of disposals, assumed further property value declines and capital spending, we expect Moody's-adjusted debt/ gross assets to hover around 60% for the next 12 to 18 months, about the same as Moody's preliminary FY 2022 calculation. While net debt/EBITDA will remain about constant in the 14-15x range, G City Europe's fixed charge cover will decline towards 1.6-1.7x as the company sells higher yielding assets and reinvests in lower risk residential assets, as well as higher refinancing cost driving up interest expense. We have assumed further moderate valuation declines between 5-10% and some impact on pricing in disposal efforts. We conceptually believe disposals are feasible given the time the company has to address refinancing needs and the quality of assets available.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating on the subordinated hybrid notes issued by G City Europe reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid notes. The subordinated hybrid notes no longer qualify for a Basket C or 50% equity treatment under our Hybrid Equity Credit methodology, published in September 2018, after the downgrade of G City Europe to a non-investment-grade company. The first reset date for the subordinate hybrid notes is in 2026. Moreover, G City Europe has access to a subordinated facility from G City Ltd., maturing in 2026.

LIQUIDITY

G City Europe's main cash requirements stem from the repayment of a revolving credit facility (RCF) in May 2023 and its investments into the property portfolio. As of December 2022, G City Europe had drawn €205 million from the RCF that we understand will not be extended. We also expect expenditure into the portfolio (including acquisitions) of €200-300 million until end of 2024, a part of which being committed. Apart from the RCF in May 2023, G City Europe does not have any maturities until 2025 when its next senior unsecured bond matures. We understand its parent purchased just below €100 million out of the €500 million notional of that bond.

G City Europe had around €200 million cash on balance sheet as of 31 December 2022. The company has access to a €350 million shareholder facility, which can provide support in case of need. Given that the parent also aims to reduce debt give substantially increased cost of funding we would not expect drawings under the facility to be a preference but fully available. Hence funding for the development pipeline and the refinancing of the 2025 senior unsecured bond will come from both further disposal proceeds that the company is actively working on and new debt by encumbering its currently unencumbered assets where active discussions are under way as well.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

- Disposals resulting in material deleveraging of the company and providing for a stabilised fixed charge cover above 1.75x considering higher refinancing cost and hybrid reset in the future

- Tangible early refinancing of future debt maturities

- Substantially reduced refinancing exposure at parent level, and visibility of shareholder support to G City Europe if need be

- Moody's-adjusted debt/total asset remains below 60%

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

- Failure to dispose further assets and provide for refinancing well ahead of the 2025 maturity, resulting in tighter liquidity

- Operational weakness in the company's retail assets

- Further material cash payments to the parent entity or a deterioration of credit quality of G City Ltd.

- A persistent deterioration of the local currency against the euro

- Moody's-adjusted debt/total asset deteriorates towards 65%

- Moody's-adjusted fixed charge cover drops below 1.5x

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades, previously placed on review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: G City Europe Limited

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

..Issuer: Atrium Finance PLC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: G City Europe Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Atrium Finance PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

