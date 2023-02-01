Moody's downgrades G City Europe's senior unsecured ratings to Ba3, places all ratings of G City Europe on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of G City Europe Limited's ("G City Europe" formerly known as Atrium European Real Estate Limited) senior unsecured bonds to Ba3 from Ba2, in line with the company's Ba3 long term Corporate Family Rating (CFR). Concurrently, it has downgraded the ratings on its subordinate notes to B2 from B1. Furthermore Moody's has today placed on review for downgrade all ratings of G City Europe and its subsidiary Atrium Finance PLC which substituted Atrium Finance Issuer B.V. as issuer under the 2027 backed senior unsecured notes. The outlook on G City Europe has been changed to rating under review from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

As of latest financial reporting date of September 30th, 2022, the initially €305 million drawn under €350 million revolving shareholder loan maturing in December 2026 and put in place in the context of the merger with its parent company G City Ltd. (formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd.) were largely repaid. The €45 million outstanding under the shareholder loan as of September 30th substantially reduces the amount of subordinated debt serving as a first loss absorption layer in the capital structure, which represents now 24% of the total debt stack and includes €350 million subordinate notes treated as 100% debt as per our Hybrid Equity Credit methodology.

Considering the above we have removed the one notch uplift applied to the company's senior unsecured notes which are now rated Ba3, in line with the Corporate Family Rating and downgraded the rating on the subordinate notes to B2 from B1, to continue reflecting the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid notes in the capital structure.

The review for downgrade of all ratings of G City Europe will focus on the G City Ltd. group's refinancing strategy in the context of around 1.3 billion euro-equivalent cumulative bond and bank debt maturities at group level until 2024. Our concerns relate to increased refinancing risks considering the high financial leverage of G City Europe (Moody's adjusted debt to assets of ca. 58% as of the last twelve months that ended September 2022) and that of its parent company G City Ltd. (around 65% net debt to total assets, on an expanded solo basis, reported by the company as of end of September) in the context of difficult capital market conditions, largely driven by significantly higher interest rates.

In addition, we are concerned about the parent asking for paydown of shareholder loans ahead of addressing refinancing of the 2025 €500 million bond on G City Europe level, maturing in September. The perceived weaker financial strength of its parent company compared to that of G City Europe and combined with the absence of tangible ring-fencing features within the group structure continues to be a governance concern as it increases the risks of asset leakage to G City Ltd., reflected in the special dividend paid as part of the merger consideration, or the repayments made under the shareholder loan, which we initially understood it was a more permanent junior debt instrument in the capital structure.

Higher economic uncertainty, increasing interest rates and credit spreads weigh on the outlook for property values and will drive future funding cost of the group to a level well above current one at around 3.2%, thus putting pressure on the leverage and interest coverage ratios as well as overall credit quality.

At the same time, we acknowledge that the group started actively looking at asset sales, to shore up liquidity and reduce debt. In total G City Ltd. announced as part of its strategic plan a disposal pipeline in the euro-equivalent amount of around 970 million, with approximately half of the sales volume in advanced stages of negotiations at prices close to book value, as reported by the company in the Q3 results. However, we are mindful that the current market environment raises execution risk as to the pace and conditions for disposals.

More positively we note that G City Europe, during the last quarter of 2022, signed additional €143 million disposals with cash proceeds largely earmarked to repay €205 million drawings under the company's revolving facility that expires in May 2023.

At this point in time operating performance of G City Europe remains in line with our expectations. We understand that, so far, operations have not been materially impacted by spill over effects from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. However the company's Russian exposure, representing around 10% of asset value and 20% of net rental income contains execution risks along aimed operational exit of that country.

Finally we are cautious about the inflationary pressures denting household purchasing power and weighing on consumer confidence, which could lead to reduced tenant sales and leasing activity over the next 12-18 months.

During the rating review period Moody's will focus on: 1) the impact of G City Ltd.'s weaker financial strength on the credit quality of its rated subsidiary G City Europe and its susceptibility to event risk such as cash leakage or asset transfers, 2) visibility into G City Europe workstreams for addressing future refinancing needs through a variety of measures including asset sales at prices close to book value as well as access to secured bank borrowings and 3) overall group's liquidity situation and ability to address upcoming debt maturities, reduce deleverage and adapt its capital structure to the higher interest rate environment.

The impact on the credit quality of G City Europe and its rated debt instruments will depend on Moody's final assessment of above-mentioned factors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this point, given the review for downgrade, but could occur if we receive more comfort regarding G City Ltd.'s and G City Europe's intercompany fund flows including cash upstreaming from G City Europe to its parent, and if G City Europe maintains:

- A large-scale and diversified portfolio of high-quality and dominant shopping centres in major cities of highly rated countries, while maintaining a strong operational performance

- A Moody's adjusted gross debt/total assets below 60% and Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage above 2x on a sustained basis. All metrics including shareholder loan as 100% debt

- If the credit quality of G City Ltd. sustainably improves from its current standing, reducing the risk of asset leakage or debt-funded capital distribution from G City Europe to its parent

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

- Structural deterioration of operating environment for retail landlords in CEE translating into a high level of retailer distress, sustained decline of like-for-like rental growth, footfall and retail sales with rising vacancy, and pressure on cash flow due to rent concessions.

- Moody's-adjusted leverage remaining sustainably above 65%, or Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage below 1.5x. All metrics including shareholder loan as 100% debt

- A sharp and persistent deterioration in local currencies against the euro, which would force the company to heavily discount rents on a long-term basis

- If the credit quality of G City Ltd. deteriorates further, leading to additional cash or assets' transfer from G City Europe to its parent

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Atrium Finance PLC

Downgrade, Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Rating Under Review

..Issuer: G City Europe Limited

Downgrade, Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture , Downgraded to B2 from B1;

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently Ba3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

G City Europe owns a €2.4 billion portfolio of 23 retail assets totalling around 740,000 square metres (sqm). As of the 9 months ended September 2022, the company generated around €110 million of net rental income. The company is focused on the more stable Central Eastern European (CEE) countries of Poland and Czech Republic, where 88% of its centres (by value) are located. The average value of the company's shopping centres is €123 million, with an average size of around 29,700 sqm.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ana Luz Silva Robles

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

