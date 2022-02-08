Moody's downgrades GCB Bank's deposit ratings to Caa1; outlook stable

Action follows downgrade of Ghana's sovereign rating to Caa1, stable outlook
Limassol, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded GCB Bank PLC's (GCB Bank or GCB) global long-term deposit
ratings to Caa1 from B3 and lowered its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
and Adjusted BCA to caa1 from b3. The outlook on the bank's long-term
deposit ratings has been changed to stable, from negative.
Today's rating action follows the weakening of the Ghanaian government's
credit profile, as captured by Moody's downgrade of the sovereign
rating to Caa1 from B3, with a stable outlook, on 04 February
2022. For further information, please see the sovereign press
release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461698.
A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating action
is provided below.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's downgrade of GCB's deposit ratings to Caa1 reflects primarily
the sizable holding of sovereign debt securities, at around 3.8
times its shareholders' equity and 55% of total assets as
of September 2021, which links GCB's creditworthiness to that of
the government.
The action also reflects, to a much lesser degree, the challenges
that GCB faces given the fragile operating environment, which leads
to asset quality risks as shown by the increase in its nonperforming loans
to 19.9% as of September 2021, from 12.7%
as of year-end 2020. However, Moody's also notes the
recent resilience demonstrated by GCB during the pandemic, underpinned
by its (1) solid capital buffers with a total capital adequacy ratio of
19.4% as of September 2021, supported by its solid
internal capital generation capacity through its profitability,
(2) high stock of liquid assets, with liquid banking assets at around
71% of tangible banking assets as of September 2021; and (3)
deposit-based funding profile, supported by its well-established
local retail deposit franchise.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on GCB Bank's long-term deposit ratings has been changed
to stable, from negative outlook, in line with the stable
outlook assigned to Ghana's ratings. The stable outlook balances
the ongoing challenges in the operating environment against the bank's
resilient capital, funding and liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
GCB Bank's ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded
or if the bank's financial metrics weaken materially, beyond those
of similarly rated global peers.
GCB Bank's ratings could be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded
and if the bank's financial metrics, specifically its asset
quality, improves from the level seen in September 2021.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: GCB Bank PLC
Downgrades:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Downgraded to caa1 from b3
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded
to caa1 from b3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to B3(cr) from B2(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Downgraded to Caa1 from B3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative
Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christos Theofilou
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Antonello Aquino
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454