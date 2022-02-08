Moody's downgrades GCB Bank's deposit ratings to Caa1; outlook stable

Action follows downgrade of Ghana's sovereign rating to Caa1, stable outlook

Limassol, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded GCB Bank PLC's (GCB Bank or GCB) global long-term deposit ratings to Caa1 from B3 and lowered its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to caa1 from b3. The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings has been changed to stable, from negative.

Today's rating action follows the weakening of the Ghanaian government's credit profile, as captured by Moody's downgrade of the sovereign rating to Caa1 from B3, with a stable outlook, on 04 February 2022. For further information, please see the sovereign press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461698.

A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating action is provided below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade of GCB's deposit ratings to Caa1 reflects primarily the sizable holding of sovereign debt securities, at around 3.8 times its shareholders' equity and 55% of total assets as of September 2021, which links GCB's creditworthiness to that of the government.

The action also reflects, to a much lesser degree, the challenges that GCB faces given the fragile operating environment, which leads to asset quality risks as shown by the increase in its nonperforming loans to 19.9% as of September 2021, from 12.7% as of year-end 2020. However, Moody's also notes the recent resilience demonstrated by GCB during the pandemic, underpinned by its (1) solid capital buffers with a total capital adequacy ratio of 19.4% as of September 2021, supported by its solid internal capital generation capacity through its profitability, (2) high stock of liquid assets, with liquid banking assets at around 71% of tangible banking assets as of September 2021; and (3) deposit-based funding profile, supported by its well-established local retail deposit franchise.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on GCB Bank's long-term deposit ratings has been changed to stable, from negative outlook, in line with the stable outlook assigned to Ghana's ratings. The stable outlook balances the ongoing challenges in the operating environment against the bank's resilient capital, funding and liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

GCB Bank's ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded or if the bank's financial metrics weaken materially, beyond those of similarly rated global peers.

GCB Bank's ratings could be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded and if the bank's financial metrics, specifically its asset quality, improves from the level seen in September 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: GCB Bank PLC

Downgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to caa1 from b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to caa1 from b3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to B3(cr) from B2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christos Theofilou

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Antonello Aquino

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

