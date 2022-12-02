Moody's downgrades GCB Bank's ratings following the downgrade of Ghana's sovereign ratings

Limassol, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded GCB Bank PLC's (GCB Bank) global long-term local currency deposit ratings to Caa3 from Caa2, its long-term foreign currency deposit ratings to Ca from Caa2, its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Caa3 from Caa2, its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to Caa3(cr) from Caa2(cr), and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to ca from caa2. The outlook on the Caa3 long-term local currency deposit rating has been changed to negative from ratings under review. The outlook on the Ca long-term foreign currency deposit rating has been changed to stable from ratings under review. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 4 October 2022.

Today's rating action follows Moody's action on 29 November 2022 to downgrade Ghana's long-term issuer ratings to Ca from Caa2, with a stable outlook. The downgrade on the sovereign ratings reflects Moody's expectation that private creditors will likely incur substantial losses in the restructuring of both local and foreign currency debts planned by the government. For further information, please see the sovereign press release: "Moody's downgrades Ghana ratings to Ca with a stable outlook, concluding its review" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_471523).

A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating action is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action captures the deteriorating macroeconomic environment and the increasingly uncertain operating environment for banks in Ghana, as reflected by the downgrade of the sovereign ratings and the lowering of the Macro Profile score to "Very Weak-" from " Very Weak".

--- Linkage with the sovereign given high assets' exposure, amid Moody's expectation of sovereign debt restructuring

The downgrade of GCB Bank's BCA to ca, on par with the Government of Ghana's own ratings (Ca Stable), reflects Moody's expectation that the sovereign debt restructuring planned by the government will negatively affect GCB Bank's solvency profile. GCB Bank has sizable holdings of sovereign debt securities, at around 3.6 times its shareholders' equity and 53% of total assets as of year-end 2021.

A restructuring of sovereign debt securities would also weaken the banking system's liquidity, especially if maturities are extended, because it would mean that banks will need to hold on to their government exposure for an extended period, limiting their ability to lend to the real economy.

The bank deposit ratings reflect the expected losses that depositors will incur following the sovereign debt restructuring. GCB Bank's long-term local currency deposit rating was downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 and is one notch higher than the bank's Ca long-term foreign currency deposit rating. This differentiation reflects Moody's expectations that potential losses for local currency depositors will be lower than for foreign currency depositors.

While Moody's highlights the potential risk of a deposit bail in and the high uncertainty on the form and extent of the sovereign debt restructuring, the rating agency also acknowledges that an IMF backed solution will aim to protect the banking sector from a collapse which supports the local currency deposit rating. At the same time, the lower foreign currency deposit rating captures Ghana's falling foreign exchange reserves, that increase the banking system's foreign currency transfer and convertibility risks.

--- Ghana's Macro Profile has been lowered to "Very Weak-" from "Very Weak"

Moody's has lowered its Macro Profile for Ghana to 'Very Weak -' from 'Very Weak'. The likely government debt restructuring and further deterioration in macroeconomic conditions have increased the risks on Ghanaian banks' solvency and liquidity profiles.

Ghana's macroeconomic environment has deteriorated, with the inflation rate rising continuously since the beginning of the year despite monetary tightening. Inflation climbed to 40% in October 2022 from 13% at year-end 2021 which, in addition to the rapid currency depreciation, has increased government borrowing costs. The 91-day treasury bill rate has increased to over 32% from below 13% prior to March 2022.

While Ghana's Central Bank has hiked its policy rates by a cumulative 1250 basis points since the beginning of 2022 to 27%, the effect on inflation has been limited, with imported inflation – from higher price imported goods and weaker currency – having a leading role in Ghana.

--- Deposit Outlooks

The negative outlook on the bank's Caa3 local currency deposit rating reflects the risk of potential higher losses than currently expected for domestic depositors depending on the extent of the government debt restructuring and the impact this will have on domestic banks' capital and liquidity levels.

The stable outlook on the bank's Ca foreign currency deposit rating reflects the stable outlook on the Government of Ghana's Ca rating, Moody's expectations that the sovereign debt restructuring will happen in an orderly way with the coordination of creditors and under the umbrella of a funding program with the IMF, and the high losses already incorporated into that rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's considers that there is limited upward pressure on the affected ratings at present, as indicated by the negative outlook on the local currency deposit ratings. GCB Bank's credit profile will likely remain weak until after the sovereign debt has been restructured and the potential credit implications for the banking system become clearer. However, an expectation of smaller losses for the banking system that will have a less severe impact on GCB Bank's solvency and liquidity profile could prompt an upward revision to the ratings.

Moody's would likely downgrade GCB Bank's long-term ratings if the ratings of the government of Ghana are downgraded, or if there are indications that the debt restructuring contemplated by the government will lead to larger losses for bank depositors than implied by the current ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: GCB Bank PLC

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ca from Caa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings Under Review

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2, outlook changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to Caa3(cr) from Caa2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to ca from caa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to ca from caa2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

