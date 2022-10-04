Moody's downgrades GCB Bank's ratings to Caa2 and places on review for downgrade

Action follows downgrade of Ghana's sovereign ratings to Caa2 with a review for downgrade

Limassol, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded GCB Bank PLC's (GCB Bank) global long-term deposit ratings to Caa2 from Caa1, its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Caa2 from B3, its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to Caa2(cr) from B3(cr), and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to caa2 from caa1. These ratings and assessments have been placed on review for downgrade.

Today's rating action follows Moody's action on 30 September 2022 to downgrade Ghana's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2 from Caa1, and place them on review for downgrade. The downgrade on the sovereign ratings reflects the recent macroeconomic deterioration, further heightening the government's liquidity and debt sustainability difficulties, increasing the risk of default. The initiation of the review for downgrade is prompted by the ongoing negotiations between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a funding programme that may include a condition for debt restructuring to ensure debt sustainability. For further information, please see the sovereign press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469810.

A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating action is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action on GCB Bank's ratings and assessments reflects the challenging and the increasingly uncertain macroeconomic and operating environment in Ghana as reflected by the downgrade of the sovereign ratings and the lowering of the Macro Profile score to "Very Weak" from " Very Weak+".

-- Linkage with the sovereign given high assets exposure

There is a very high linkage between sovereign credit risks, and those faced by the bank. GCB Bank has sizable holdings of sovereign debt securities, at around 3.6 times its shareholders' equity and 53% of total assets as of year-end 2021.

Similar to the sovereign ratings, GCB Bank's ratings are on review for downgrade. Negotiations between the government and the IMF may include a condition for debt restructuring to ensure debt sustainability, which will have repercussions on GCB Bank's solvency and liquidity profile.

Accordingly, the review for downgrade of GCB Bank's ratings will be dependent on the completion of the review on Ghana's sovereign ratings. In addition, the review for downgrade will focus on any potential further deterioration in the country's macroeconomic environment, assessing the risk of a government restructuring, and determining the extent these will further weaken GCB Bank's own credit profile.

--- Ghana's Macro Profile has been lowered to "Very Weak" from "Very Weak+"

The downgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA also captures the increasingly difficult operating environment for banks in Ghana as reflected by Moody's decision to lower Ghana's Macro Profile score to "Very Weak" from " Very Weak+". The weaker Macro Profile reflects the further deterioration in the country's macroeconomic environment, and heightened government liquidity and debt sustainability difficulties.

Ghana's macroeconomic environment is deteriorating, with the inflation rate rising continuously since the beginning of the year despite monetary tightening. Inflation climbed to 34% at end of August 2022, from 13% at end 2021, which has translated into a rapid currency depreciation and has collaterally increased government borrowing costs. While Ghana's central Bank has hiked its policy rate three times since the beginning of the year by a cumulative 750 basis point to 22%, the effect on inflation has been limited, with imported inflation – from higher price imported goods and weaker currency – having leading role in Ghana and is difficult to control.

Both weaker macroeconomic conditions and a higher risk of an eventual restructuring of government debts have increased the risks on Ghanaian banks' solvency profiles, specifically asset quality, capital and profitability risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely downgrade GCB Bank's ratings if the ratings of the government of Ghana are downgraded, if the agency expects an increased likelihood of a government debt restructuring that involves the banking system, and/or if Moody's expects that a further deterioration in the macroeconomic environment will weigh on the bank's solvency and liquidity profile.

Given the current review for downgrade on GCB Bank's ratings, any upward pressure on the ratings is currently limited. Moody's would likely confirm GCB Bank's ratings at their current levels if the ratings of the government of Ghana are confirmed, if the government's strategy to start restoring debt sustainability without a debt restructuring is likely to be effective and if Moody's expects a gradual stabilization in the macroeconomic environment.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: GCB Bank PLC

Downgraded and placed on Review for Downgrade:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Caa2(cr) from B3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to caa2 from caa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to caa2 from caa1

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

