Moody's downgrades GEO Group's ratings to Caa1, outlook negative

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded GEO Group, Inc.'s ratings, including its corporate family rating and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B2. The company's senior secured credit facility was downgraded to B3 from B1. Concurrently, the company's rating outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The rating actions reflect the potential risk of a distressed exchange offer in order to restructure existing debt given uncertainties related to access to capital and the capacity to refinance near-term maturities.

Rating downgrades:

Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.

--Corporate family rating to Caa1 from B2

--Senior unsecured debt to Caa1 from B2

--Senior unsecured debt shelf to (P)Caa1 from (P)B2

--Senior secured bank credit facility to B3 from B1

Ratings changed:

Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.

--Speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3

Outlook actions:

Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.

--Outlook revised to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of GEO's corporate family rating and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 reflects the company's announcement of a potential restructuring of its capital structure, which -- if executed -- would be viewed by Moody's as a distressed exchange, which would imply a moderate loss for its current bond holders and have the effect of helping to avoid a likely eventual default.

GEO's outstanding senior unsecured notes include $259 million due 2023, $225 million due 2024, and $580 million due 2026. Additionally, outstanding amounts totaling approximately $1.5 billion under its senior secured revolving credit facility come due in 2024. The proposed transaction will result in material refinancing (assuming full consent to the restructuring from existing bond holders) through a combination of par exchanges, maturity extensions and ranking changes. Moody's regards the transaction, which could lead to diminished value for existing bond holders, as a means for GEO to address the refinancing of upcoming maturities and to avoid a disorderly default on its current debt structure, given uncertainty related to access to capital. We note that GEO maintains steady operating performance and an adequate financial credit profile for the rating category. Despite ESG concerns related to corporate governance and refinancing risk, GEO remains committed to allocating capital and excess cash flows to pay down debt and reduce leverage, largely supported by the company's decision to revise its corporate tax structure and discontinue its REIT status in 2021.

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if the proposed debt restructuring could not be executed as planned, resulting in a lower recovery for creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade of GEO's ratings could occur should the issuer default on its debt obligations, or if recovery expectations on its debt instruments were to weaken further.

An upgrade of GEO's ratings is unlikely before the potential execution of its debt restructuring, upon which Moody's will take into account the issuer's repositioned capital structure and balance sheet, combined with the stability and growth in its operating performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading provider of government outsourced services focused on the management and ownership of correctional facilities, processing centers, reentry and residential community-based and youth services to Federal, State, and local governments in the United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

