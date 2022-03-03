Moody's downgrades GEO Group's ratings to Caa1, outlook negative

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded
GEO Group, Inc.'s ratings, including its corporate
family rating and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B2.
The company's senior secured credit facility was downgraded to B3
from B1. Concurrently, the company's rating outlook was revised
to negative from stable.
The rating actions reflect the potential risk of a distressed exchange
offer in order to restructure existing debt given uncertainties related
to access to capital and the capacity to refinance near-term maturities.
Rating downgrades:
Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.
--Corporate family rating to Caa1 from B2
--Senior unsecured debt to Caa1 from B2
--Senior unsecured debt shelf to (P)Caa1 from (P)B2
--Senior secured bank credit facility to B3 from B1
Ratings changed:
Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.
--Speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 from
SGL-3
Outlook actions:
Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.
--Outlook revised to negative from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of GEO's corporate family rating and senior unsecured
debt ratings to Caa1 reflects the company's announcement of a potential
restructuring of its capital structure, which -- if
executed -- would be viewed by Moody's as a distressed exchange,
which would imply a moderate loss for its current bond holders and have
the effect of helping to avoid a likely eventual default.
GEO's outstanding senior unsecured notes include $259 million
due 2023, $225 million due 2024, and $580 million
due 2026. Additionally, outstanding amounts totaling approximately
$1.5 billion under its senior secured revolving credit facility
come due in 2024. The proposed transaction will result in material
refinancing (assuming full consent to the restructuring from existing
bond holders) through a combination of par exchanges, maturity extensions
and ranking changes. Moody's regards the transaction, which
could lead to diminished value for existing bond holders, as a means
for GEO to address the refinancing of upcoming maturities and to avoid
a disorderly default on its current debt structure, given uncertainty
related to access to capital. We note that GEO maintains steady
operating performance and an adequate financial credit profile for the
rating category. Despite ESG concerns related to corporate governance
and refinancing risk, GEO remains committed to allocating capital
and excess cash flows to pay down debt and reduce leverage, largely
supported by the company's decision to revise its corporate tax
structure and discontinue its REIT status in 2021.
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if the proposed
debt restructuring could not be executed as planned, resulting in
a lower recovery for creditors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A downgrade of GEO's ratings could occur should the issuer default
on its debt obligations, or if recovery expectations on its debt
instruments were to weaken further.
An upgrade of GEO's ratings is unlikely before the potential execution
of its debt restructuring, upon which Moody's will take into account
the issuer's repositioned capital structure and balance sheet,
combined with the stability and growth in its operating performance.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading provider of
government outsourced services focused on the management and ownership
of correctional facilities, processing centers, reentry and
residential community-based and youth services to Federal,
State, and local governments in the United States, Australia,
South Africa and the United Kingdom.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Reed Valutas
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653