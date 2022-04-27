Moody's downgrades GHD's ratings to B3 from B2; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Cidron Gloria Holding GmbH (GHD or the company) to B3 from B2, as well as its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded GHD's instrument ratings to B3 from B2 on the €360 million backed senior secured term loan maturing 2026 and the €80 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing 2026, both issued by GHD Verwaltung GesundHeits GmbH Deutschland, a subsidiary of Cidron Gloria Holding GmbH. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of GHD's ratings reflects the company's weaker than expected performance in 2021 in terms of organic growth, margin development and free cash flow generation. The rating was already weakly positioned, evidenced in relatively weak leverage metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 8.2x in 2021. The action also reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics are unlikely to recover to levels commensurate with a B2 rating over the next 12 to 18 months, with leverage remaining above 6.0x in 2023, as well as a degree of execution risk with regards to the company's plans for improving operating efficiency and organic growth within an already challenging operating environment due to continuing pricing pressure and competitive hiring market.

In 2021, GHD's revenue stood at €583 million representing a decline of 1.8% compared to the same period last year due to covid related impact (postponed surgeries, access restrictions to patients at institutions, and decrease in footfall at specialist healthcare stores), as well as stiff employee hiring competition. The revenue underperformance translated into margin deterioration with company's adjusted EBITDA margin declining to 8.6% in 2021 from 9.8% in 2020. As a result, Moody's adjusted leverage in 2021 remained very high at 8.2x including all company one-off adjustments. The latter mainly relate to the company's STEPS 2025 program aiming to increase operational efficiency and organic growth launched in 2020. The implementation of this strategy triggered a high level of EBITDA management adjustments, namely costs that the company excludes from its EBITDA calculation, but that we include within our EBITDA calculation.

In the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects limited revenue and EBITDA growth in the low single digit levels. Moody's also expects EBITDA management adjustments to continue to negatively weigh on the credit metrics leading to an increase in leverage in 2022 to around 9.0x before coming down to around 7.0x in 2023. Nonetheless, Moody's believes that GHD's liquidity should remain adequate driven by the company's working capital efficiency measures which will allow GHD to improve its liquidity position and continue to generate positive free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months of around €20 million.

GHD's B3 ratings are supported by the company's (1) leading position in the medical homecare market in Germany, (2) barriers to entry, supported by GHD's large and well-spread network of licensed nurses and its long-term relationships with health insurance companies, hospitals and patients, (3) positive underlying fundamental trends, which drive demand for homecare medical services and products and (4) patient loyalty, providing an effective backlog of revenue.

Conversely, the ratings are constrained by (1) GHD's high leverage, (2) the lack of geographic diversification which exposes the company to change in regulation, macro-economic trends or other country-specific topics, (3) continuous pricing pressure from health insurance companies reimbursing most of GHD's product and services which constraints margins.

LIQUIDITY

GHD's liquidity is adequate driven by (1) €11 million of cash on balance as of December 2021 (2% of revenue), (2) a €80 million RCF, fully undrawn as of end December 2021, and (3) long-dated debt maturities with the backed senior secured term loan and the RCF maturing in 2026. The RCF is subject to a springing covenant (net leverage to be below 11.15x) tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. As of December 2021, the net debt leverage as calculated by the company, was 7.09x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PDR at B3-PD incorporates our assumption of a 50% recovery rate, reflecting GHD's debt structure, which is composed of first-lien backed senior secured bank credit facilities with no maintenance covenant. The B3 instrument rating on the backed senior secured bank credit facilities is in line with the CFR in the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind. The instruments share the same security package and are guaranteed by a group of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. The security package consists of shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the expectation of a soft improvement in operating performance including improvement in margins and a gradual reduction of leverage over the next quarters combined with GHD's adequate liquidity profile. The stable outlook does not factor in further debt funded acquisitions or any shareholder distributions. Moody's estimates that Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will reduce towards 7.0x in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could emerge over time if the company recovers its historical high EBITDA margin levels of above 10%; its leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, were to decrease materially and sustainably below 6.0x; Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense were to increase above 2.0x; and Moody's-adjusted FCF were to increase above 5% for a sustained period of time.

Negative rating pressure could develop if the company's operating performance continues to deteriorate so that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fails to materially decrease from the current high levels of around 8.0x, its FCF would turn negative for a prolonged period of time, Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense were to decrease towards 1.0x or its liquidity weakens. Any debt-funded acquisition or shareholder-friendly action, such as dividends, could also strain the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Leila Ezzoubair

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

