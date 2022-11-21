Moody's downgrades GOBP's SGL rating to SGL-3; affirms B1 CFR

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded GOBP Holdings, Inc.'s ("GOBP", the parent of Grocery Outlet Inc.) speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") to SGL-3 from SGL-1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed all of GOBP's ratings, including its B1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B1 senior secured first lien term loan and senior secured revolving credit facility. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of GOBP's speculative-grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 (adequate) from SGL-1 (very good) reflects that its $100 million revolving credit facility matures in less than 12 months on October 23rd, 2023 which potentially eliminates GOBP's external liquidity. However, GOBP's liquidity remains adequate as the revolver is currently undrawn, the company had unrestricted balance sheet cash of $107 million at October 1, 2022 and generated $43 million of free cash flow for the twelve months ended October 1, 2022.

The affirmation of the company's CFR reflects belief that GOBP's operating performance will remain relatively stable, as many consumers will be attracted to the company's extreme value proposition in light of the uncertain macro-economic environment and ongoing inflation. Moody's also believes that GOBP will keep a conservative capital structure with no intention to pursue leveraging transactions.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: GOBP Holdings, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: GOBP Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed B1 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GOBP Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GOBP's B1 CFR reflects its small scale relative to larger, better capitalized peers, low barriers to entry and relatively high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA of about 4.8x. While product cost inflation and increased labor, shipping and transportation costs will be headwinds over the next 12 months Moody's expects leverage to decline further to about 4.6x. This improvement reflects management's continued focus on sharpening its customer value proposition and competitive price positioning accompanied by new store growth, which will result in consistent same store sales and earnings growth as has been the case in the last several years. In addition, sales of high margin natural, organic and specialty products have increased and management continues to make opportunistic inventory purchases at attractive prices. Positive rating factors also include GOBP's attractive market niche and a solid track record of organic and new store growth. The company prepaid $75 million of its senior secured term loan in April through cash on hand and has $385 million of principal remaining.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operating performance and credit metrics will continue to improve due to increased profitability driven by organic and new store growth. The outlook also reflects Moody's belief that GOBP will maintain adequate liquidity and will seek to refinance its revolving credit facility over the next 3-6 months.

Moody's has revised GOBP's Credit Impact Score to a CIS-4 from a CIS-3 and its governance issuer profile score to a G-4 from a G-3. This reflects GOBP's aggressive financial strategy and risk management. The company's $100 million revolving credit facility will expire in less than 12 months in October 2023, and if not renewed in a timely manner will have a negative impact on its liquidity. GOBP continues to face a moderately negative exposure to environmental risks mainly reflecting its exposure to carbon transition, natural capital and physical climate risks. The company's relatively small scale (as compared to peers), limits its ability to offset physical climate risk associated with its locations. GOBP also continues to face neutral to low exposure to social risks mainly driven by its moderately negative exposure to responsible production and customer relations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require stability in margins, consistent same store sales growth, and a material improvement in credit metrics while maintaining good liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if EBIT/interest is sustained above 2.5x and debt/EBITDA is sustained around 4.25x.

Ratings could be downgraded if same store sales and profitability demonstrate a declining trend, financial policies become aggressive or if liquidity deteriorates. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if EBIT/interest is sustained below 1.75 times or if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0x.

Headquartered in Emeryville, CA, GOBP Holdings, Inc. is an extreme-value retailer of food, beverages, and consumer goods. The company operates 431 stores in CA, OR, WA, ID, NV, NJ and PN. The company is publicly owned. Revenue for the last twelve months ended October 1, 2022 was approximately $3.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

