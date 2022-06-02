Moody's downgrades GOHO AMC's CFR to B2, issuer rating to B3; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded GOHO Asset Management Co., Ltd.'s (GOHO AMC) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1. Moody's has also downgraded GOHO AMC's local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings to B3 from B1.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the entity-level outlook on GOHO AMC to negative from stable.

The downgrade of GOHO AMC's ratings reflects the company's weakened asset quality, increased business complexity and opacity, and modest liquidity with weaker financial flexibility. The downgrade of GOHO AMC's issuer ratings also reflects the fact that a large proportion of the company's assets have been collateralized and the structural subordination of senior unsecured debt to its secured indebtedness.

The negative outlook reflects increasing asset-quality risks that GOHO AMC may face over the next 12-18 months, due to the slowdown in China's economic growth and the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, especially considering the high concentration of GOHO AMC's portfolio.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GOHO AMC's asset quality has weakened significantly. 83% of its debt investments were at stage 2 as of the end of 2021. The debt investments, which are mainly distressed assets acquired from corporates, are GOHO AMC's main business, representing 61% of the company's total assets and 54% of its revenue in 2021.

GOHO AMC also has high asset concentration risks, which would bring significant volatility to its financial performance especially under the backdrop of slowing economic growth in China and the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The largest investment represented 28% of the company's total assets and 72% of its shareholder equity as of the end of 2021. While the collateral assets partially temper the risk, the time needed to dispose the collateral assets is highly uncertain.

The company had a strong tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio of 36.3% as of the end of 2021 and return on average assets (ROAA) of 3.0% in 2021. Nevertheless, Moody's expects asset quality deterioration to have a considerable negative impact on GOHO AMC's capitalization and profitability going forward.

GOHO AMC's business complexity and opacity have also increased. The regulator issued a warning to the company in January 2022 for noncompliance with disclosure rules, reflecting a weakness in the company's disclosure practices that increased governance risks given its high business complexity. The company has shifted its business focus from acquiring distressed assets from financial institutions, to acquiring distressed assets from corporates and helping listed companies in their restructuring process.

GOHO AMC's modest liquidity is weakened by reduced financial flexibility given a large proportion of its assets have been collateralized. In addition, its actual controller, Mr. Li Houwen, has collateralized the majority of his own indirect shares in GOHO AMC to support the company's offshore funding. The company's uneven debt maturity schedule also increases refinancing risks and adds to the liquidity management challenge.

Moody's regards weakness in risk management and disclosure practices, as well as key man risk, as a governance risk under the agency's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given its implications for the company's financial strategy, risk management, management credibility and track record, as well as compliance and reporting. GOHO AMC is controlled by its chairman, Mr. Li Houwen, who held 52.2% stake indirectly as of the end of 2021. GOHO AMC's high asset concentration indicates the company's lax controls on managing its single project concentration, reflecting a weakness in its risk management. Today's rating action also reflects the impact on GOHO AMC from its governance weakness.

Structural considerations

Moody's CFR reflects the likelihood of a default on a corporate family's contractually promised payments and the expected financial loss suffered in the event of default. A CFR is assigned to a corporate family as if it had a single class of debt and a single consolidated legal entity structure. Moody's issuer rating reflects the ability of entities to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations and contracts.

The one-notch difference between GOHO AMC's B2 CFR and B3 issuer rating reflects the fact that a large proportion of GOHO AMC's assets are encumbered for secured borrowings, as well as increasing asset quality risk for the company's uncollateralized assets, which are mainly debt investments. GOHO AMC's senior unsecured debt is structurally subordinated to its secured indebtedness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current negative outlook, it is unlikely that GOHO AMC's ratings would be upgraded.

GOHO AMC's outlook could return to stable if (1) the company does not incur significant provisions or losses; (2) asset quality does not deteriorate materially from an economic slowdown; (3) the company improves its risk management and lowers its asset concentration; and (4) the company maintains stable liquidity as well as prudent liquidity management, including concrete debt refinancing plans.

Moody's could downgrade GOHO AMC's CFR if the company's (1) liquidity weakens or liquidity management risk increases, including the lack of concrete debt refinancing plans; (2) asset quality further deteriorates; (3) the company incurs significant losses; (4) tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio decreases materially, due to reasons including losses, rapid asset expansion, or off-balance-sheet liabilities; (5) corporate governance risk increases; or (6) business and earnings are significantly affected by changing regulations.

GOHO AMC's issuer ratings could be downgraded if (1) the CFR is downgraded; or (2) the company's secured debt increases materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GOHO Asset Management Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Hefei, Anhui Province, and reported total assets of RMB13.4 billion as of 31 December 2021.

