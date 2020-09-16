Moody's downgrades GTT's CFR to B3; on review for further downgrade

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded GTT Communications, Inc.'s ("GTT") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 as well as the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, the rating on the company's senior secured facilities to B3 from B2 and the rating on the company's 2024 senior unsecured notes to Caa2 from Caa1. The ratings are on review for further downgrade. These rating actions follows the company's announcement [1] yesterday that it expected further material delays in the filing of its Q2 financials which may, if unresolved by debt holders, result in an imminent event of default. Moody's also downgraded the company's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-4 from SGL-2.

The delay in filing the Q2 financials stems from material failures in the company's internal control over financial reporting which have led to accounting issues. These issues are a key driver of the current rating actions.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: GTT Communications BV

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3); Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

..Issuer: GTT Communications, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3); Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6); Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GTT Communications, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 and the review for further downgrade reflect the increase in the risk of GTT defaulting in the coming weeks. The company is currently reviewing accounting issues that came to light in August 2020 and which Moody's expected would be resolved by now. The company's unsecured lenders served GTT with a notice of default on 2 September, which gives the company 60 days (to 1 November 2020) to file its accounts before triggering an event of default. However, GTT now expects to not be able to meet that deadline, forcing it to negotiate alternate solutions with its lenders. The outcome of these discussions is uncertain given the weak operating performance of the company and the subordinated nature of the $525 million 2024 senior note holders, behind c.$2.7 billion of first lien debt.

The review will focus on the outcome of these discussions as well as on the terms of any debt agreement amendment. The review will also focus on the company's accounting review and further material delays to its filings could have further negative impact on the ratings.

As part of yesterday's announcement, the company also said that it was in advanced negotiations with a consortium of investors (comprised of 3i Infrastructure plc, AustralianSuper and Macquarie Capital) who had submitted a $2.15 billion bid for GTT's infrastructure division. While the news is positive as GTT has publicly committed to reducing leverage with the proceeds of this sale, currently the agreement remains non-binding and in and of itself does not preclude the senior noteholders from accelerating repayment on the unsecured notes and precipitate a payment default on 1 November.

The doubt cast by the accounting issues over the actual level of historical EBITDA also make any estimate of pro-forma leverage uncertain at the moment and the effect of the sale on the underlying credit profile remains unclear.

The downgrade of GTT's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-4 from SGL-2 reflects the weakening of the company's liquidity given the heightened risk of an imminent potential payment default should debt holders and GTT not reach an agreement curing the delay in filing of the company's Q2 10Q. The SGL-4 also reflects the current lack of adequate financial information to assess the company's liquidity balances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will focus on the outcome of the company's discussions with its lenders as well as on the terms of any potential amendment to the debt agreements. The review will also focus on the company's accounting review and further material delays to its filings could have further negative impact on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 15-Sep-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Azzi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

