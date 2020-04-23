Moody's downgrades Gap Inc.'s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook negative

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Gap, Inc. (The) ("Gap") Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1, its Probability of Default rating to Ba2-PD
from Ba1-PD, and its senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from
Ba1. Its Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2.
The outlook remains negative.
Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to the company's new proposed senior
secured notes. The use of net proceeds will be to repay its senior
unsecured notes due April 2021 and for general corporate purposes.
"Although the proposed transaction will enhance Gap's liquidity,
the transaction adds leverage and encumbers a significant portion of its
real estate assets and intellectual property at a time when Gap is facing
signficant cash flow deficits" said Vice President, Christina
Boni. "Unprecedented temporary store and mall closures have continued
for an extended period which poses significant challenges to inventory
management and the recovery of consumer demand" Boni added.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Gap, Inc. (The)
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Gap, Inc. (The)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gap, Inc. (The)
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel retail sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Gap Inc.'s credit profile, including its
exposure to store closures, China and consumer demand have left
it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and Gap Inc. remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Gap Inc. of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Gap Inc.'s Ba2 rating is supported by governance considerations
which includes the suspension of its common dividends and the elimination
of share repurchases as well as its historically conservative level of
funded debt to cash balances. The company has a solid market position
in the specialty apparel market with its ownership of three leading specialty
apparel brands (Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic). The relatively
shorter term of its store leases (approximately five years) has enabled
right sizing of its mature brands (Gap and Banana Republic) while adding
stores to its higher growth concepts (Old Navy and Athleta). Investments
in its online and mobile business have also strengthened its operational
profile and improved customer experience. Continued integration
of its online and store experiences supports its efforts to increase customer
conversion and will partially mitigate the impact of temporary store closures.
Nonetheless, the company will suffer significant disruption in the
face of COVID-19 which will reduce its free cash flow significantly.
The company is in the process of securing a new asset based revolving
credit facility (up to $2 billion) and will utilize a significant
portion of its unencumbered real estate assets and intellectual property
to secured the proposed $2 billion of senior secured notes.
The company's debt outstanding, including its $500 million
unsecured revolver and $1.25 billion of debt due in April
2021, will be repaid with the proceeds of the transaction.
The combination of higher debt levels along with notably weaker EBITDA
will result in a sizable weakening in Gap's credit metrics in 2020 before
a gradual recovery in 2021.
The negative outlook reflects Gap's need to reset its cost base in the
face of the unprecedented disruption of COVID-19 and an expected
slowdown in consumer spending. The negative outlook also reflects
its need to manage its cash burn through its operational and financial
policy actions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would require consistency of performance at all its major brands,
very good liquidity, and a conservative financial policy.
Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA would need to be sustained below 3.5x,
and EBIT/Interest above 3.5x.
Ratings could be downgraded should there not be a clear trend toward business
improvement which will position the company to approach 80% of
its 2019 EBITDA in fiscal 2021 or liquidity deteriorates for any reason.
Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x.
Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing,
and accessories for men, women, and children under the Gap,
Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, Janie and Jack,
and Intermix. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were approximately $16.4
billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in
more than 90 countries worldwide through 3,345 company-operated
stores, 574 franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
