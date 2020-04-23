Moody's downgrades Gap Inc.'s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook negative

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Gap, Inc. (The) ("Gap") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1, its Probability of Default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD, and its senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from Ba1. Its Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2. The outlook remains negative.

Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to the company's new proposed senior secured notes. The use of net proceeds will be to repay its senior unsecured notes due April 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

"Although the proposed transaction will enhance Gap's liquidity, the transaction adds leverage and encumbers a significant portion of its real estate assets and intellectual property at a time when Gap is facing signficant cash flow deficits" said Vice President, Christina Boni. "Unprecedented temporary store and mall closures have continued for an extended period which poses significant challenges to inventory management and the recovery of consumer demand" Boni added.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Gap, Inc. (The)

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Gap, Inc. (The)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gap, Inc. (The)

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Gap Inc.'s credit profile, including its exposure to store closures, China and consumer demand have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Gap Inc. remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Gap Inc. of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Gap Inc.'s Ba2 rating is supported by governance considerations which includes the suspension of its common dividends and the elimination of share repurchases as well as its historically conservative level of funded debt to cash balances. The company has a solid market position in the specialty apparel market with its ownership of three leading specialty apparel brands (Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic). The relatively shorter term of its store leases (approximately five years) has enabled right sizing of its mature brands (Gap and Banana Republic) while adding stores to its higher growth concepts (Old Navy and Athleta). Investments in its online and mobile business have also strengthened its operational profile and improved customer experience. Continued integration of its online and store experiences supports its efforts to increase customer conversion and will partially mitigate the impact of temporary store closures. Nonetheless, the company will suffer significant disruption in the face of COVID-19 which will reduce its free cash flow significantly. The company is in the process of securing a new asset based revolving credit facility (up to $2 billion) and will utilize a significant portion of its unencumbered real estate assets and intellectual property to secured the proposed $2 billion of senior secured notes. The company's debt outstanding, including its $500 million unsecured revolver and $1.25 billion of debt due in April 2021, will be repaid with the proceeds of the transaction. The combination of higher debt levels along with notably weaker EBITDA will result in a sizable weakening in Gap's credit metrics in 2020 before a gradual recovery in 2021.

The negative outlook reflects Gap's need to reset its cost base in the face of the unprecedented disruption of COVID-19 and an expected slowdown in consumer spending. The negative outlook also reflects its need to manage its cash burn through its operational and financial policy actions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require consistency of performance at all its major brands, very good liquidity, and a conservative financial policy. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA would need to be sustained below 3.5x, and EBIT/Interest above 3.5x.

Ratings could be downgraded should there not be a clear trend toward business improvement which will position the company to approach 80% of its 2019 EBITDA in fiscal 2021 or liquidity deteriorates for any reason. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, Janie and Jack, and Intermix. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were approximately $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through 3,345 company-operated stores, 574 franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

