Moody's downgrades Gap, Inc.'s CFR to Ba3; outlook remains negative

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded The Gap, Inc.'s ("Gap") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the rating of Gap's senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba3. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) remains unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects the weaker than expected operating performance and our expectation that credit metrics will remain weak as topline growth and margin expansion will be limited in the next 12 months due to continuing inflationary and competitive pressures", Moody's Vice President, Mickey Chadha stated. "The uncertain macro-economic environment and the consumer focus on discretionary versus non-discretionary purchases due to shrinking disposable income will make it challenging to change the current operating performance trajectory meaningfully in fiscal 2023, hence the negative outlook", Chadha further stated.

The downgrade also reflects governance considerations particularly that Gap, Inc. continued to make moderate share repurchases in 2022 despite a significant weakening in operating performance. The company's governance issuer profile score was lowered to G-3 (moderately negative) from G-2 (neutral to low). The change in its governance score is primarily related to the company's weaker financial strategy and risk management as well as management credibility and track record scores as credit metrics have weakened considerably and are not expected to improve to historical levels in the next 12 months. The company has had a number of management changes and has been operating under an interim CEO for majority of fiscal year 2022. Share repurchases totalled $123 million in fiscal 2022. Moody's expects that the company will not do any more share repurchases until free cash flow and credit metrics improve materially but will continue to pay a dividend. The company's credit impact score of CIS-3 (moderately negative) remains unchanged.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: The Gap, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Gap, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Gap, Inc.'s Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the company's good liquidity and Moody's expectation that Gap, Inc.'s currently weak credit metrics will begin to improve in 2023. The company's debt/EBITDA and EBIT/Interest were weak at 4.9x and 0.3x respectively at the end fiscal 2022. Moody's expects improvement in operating profit in fiscal 2023 as inventory levels have improved and input and freight costs are expected to be lower but revenue growth will be anemic as consumers pull back on discretionary purchases due to economic uncertainty. Moody's also expects the company to repay the $350 million revolver balance in 2023. Therefore, Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA to improve but remain above 3.5x and EBIT/interest to remain below 2.0x at the end of fiscal 2023. Cost cuts and store rationalization will also help the bottom line with further improvement in profitability and credit metrics expected to be in 2024 provided the inventory assortment at all of the company's brands including its largest brand - Old Navy – improves and resonates with consumers. The rating is supported by the company's good market position in the specialty apparel market with its ownership of specialty apparel brands (Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta) and relatively low amount of funded debt. The relatively shorter term of its store leases (approximately five years) has enabled the right sizing of its mature brands (Gap and Banana Republic) while continuing to add stores to its higher growth concepts (Old Navy and Athleta). Investments in its online and mobile business have also strengthened its operational profile and improved its customer experience. Continued integration of its online and store experiences also supports its efforts to increase customer conversion.

Gap, Inc.'s SGL-2 reflects good liquidity supported by its $1.2 billion in cash at the end of fiscal 2022 and about $1.85 billion available under its $2.2 billion asset based revolving credit facility after considering the $350 million currently borrowed under the facility. Moody's expects free cash flow to be modest in 2023. The company also owns sizable assets that it can monetize.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the business environment especially for apparel retailers will remain very challenging, which can make it difficult for the company to improve operating performance and causing credit metrics and profitability to remain weaker than expected for a longer period of time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require consistency of performance at all its major brands including sustained sales growth and margin expansion, and good liquidity, as well as a conservative financial strategy. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA would need to be sustained below 3.5x and EBIT/interest above 3.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if EBIT/interest is sustained below 2.0x or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.25x. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company fails to sustainably improve free cash flow, operating performance remains weak, liquidity deteriorates for any reason or financial strategies become detrimental to creditors. A downgrade could also result if operating margins and sales growth of the company particularly at Old Navy do not show improvement.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, The Gap, Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. Fiscal 2022 net sales were approximately $15.6 billion. The Gap, Inc. products are available for purchase through its 2,835 company-operated stores and 564 franchise stores that are in operation across 44 countries. Its products are also available to customers online through Company-owned websites and through the use of third parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

