Moody's downgrades Garda's senior secured instruments to B2 and affirms B3 CFR; outlook stable

Toronto, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the senior secured ratings of Garda World Security Corporation's (Garda) to B2 from B1 and assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $700 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2029. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Garda's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and the Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2029. The rating outlook remains stable.

The proposed $700 million TLB will be used to fund the $675 million acquisition of Tidel Engineering (Tidel), a leading cash automation solutions provider in North America. "Garda's acquisition of Tidel strengthens its business profile while leverage is largely unaffected. However, the secured debt has become a bigger part of Garda's total debt, causing a downgrade in that rating." says Dion Bate, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Garda's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) its debt-financed acquisition strategy and associated integration risks; (2) expected leverage of 6.5x-7.5x; (3) negative Moody's adjusted free cash flow generation; (4) limited organic growth prospects in its cash services business and low to moderate single digit growth in the protective services business; and (5) some geopolitical and reputational risks stemming from protective services contracts in the Middle East and Africa.

The company benefits from: (1) strong market positions in both of its segments, which provide competitive advantages in winning contracts; (2) stable businesses with high contract renewal rates and recurring revenue; (3) track record of integrating tuck-in acquisitions; (4) good customer and geographic diversity; and (5) good liquidity.

The Tidal transaction is expected to increase Garda's pro forma gross debt / EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) to around 7.0x from 6.8x, based on the last 12 months to October 31, 2021 (LTM Q3 2022, including the $350 million TLB issued in November 2021, proposed $700 million TLB and expected 12-month EBITDA contributions from announced tuck-in acquisitions during 2021). Moody's expects leverage to be maintained in the 6.5x-7.5x range over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's views the acquisition of Tidel positively because it will enable Garda to offer end-to-end proprietary service and product offerings capable of outsourcing its clients' entire cash ecosystem. Furthermore, Tidel's well-known brand, leading market position in the US and a large underpenetrated cash management market at retailers, will provide strong growth opportunities both in the US and offshore. Garda will also benefit from Tidel's strong free cash flow generation given its higher EBITDA margins of around 35% (compared to Garda's Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% as of LTM Q3 2022) and asset light business model.

The downgrade on the senior secured instruments to B2 reflects the increased proportion of secured debt in the liability waterfall to 71% from 65%, which reduces the loss absorption capacity provided by the senior unsecured debt. The senior secured debt is rated B2, one notch above the CFR due to the senior debt's first priority position, while the Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes is two notches below the CFR due to the notes' junior position in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the leverage will be sustained between 6.5x and 7.5x over the next 12 to 18 months as management balances its growing cash flow generation against debt funded acquisitions.

Garda has good liquidity. Sources are around C$780 million (pro forma for the Tidel acquisition and related TLB) compared to mandatory debt repayments of about C$27 million for the 4 quarters to October 31, 2022. Garda's liquidity is supported by: (1) around C$335 million of pro forma cash; (2) our expected free cash flow of around C$100 million for the four quarters; and (3) C$344 million available on its $335 million (C$419 million) revolving credit facility (RCF), due in October 2024. The RCF is subject to a springing covenant for net first lien leverage and we expect sufficient cushion the next 4 quarters. Garda has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales, and does not have refinancing risk until October 2024 when the RCF expires and in 2026 when the TLB comes due.

Garda's exposure to social risks is moderate due to its operations in the Middle East and Africa where it is performing protective security services in elevated risk areas for high profile clients such as western governments and embassies. As a significant portion of the contracts are with government entities, Garda is exposed to potential reputational risk for security incidents which could lead to a decrease in security services contracts.

Governance considerations include the private-equity ownership and the potential for an aggressive capital structure in comparison to public corporations. We also considered Garda's track record of debt-financed acquisitions which could lead to elevated leverage on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Garda's CFR to B2 would be considered if Garda maintains good liquidity and sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 6.0x (6.8x LTM Q3 2022) and EBITA/Interest above 2x (1.3x LTM Q3 2022). The rating could be downgraded to Caa1 if liquidity worsens, possibly due to negative free cash flow generation on a consistent basis or if adjusted Debt/EBITDA was sustained toward 8.0x and EBITA/Interest below 1x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Garda World Security Corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, is a provider of cash services in North America (including armored cars), protective services in Canada and US (including airport pre-board screening at 28 of Canada's airports) and international protective services in the Middle East and Africa. Revenue for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 totaled C$4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

