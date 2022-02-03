Moody's downgrades Garda's senior secured instruments to B2 and affirms B3 CFR; outlook stable

$700 million of new debt rated
Toronto, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded
the senior secured ratings of Garda World Security Corporation's
(Garda) to B2 from B1 and assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $700
million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2029. At the same
time, Moody's has affirmed Garda's B3 corporate family
rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and the
Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2029. The
rating outlook remains stable.
The proposed $700 million TLB will be used to fund the $675
million acquisition of Tidel Engineering (Tidel), a leading cash
automation solutions provider in North America. "Garda's
acquisition of Tidel strengthens its business profile while leverage is
largely unaffected. However, the secured debt has become
a bigger part of Garda's total debt, causing a downgrade in
that rating." says Dion Bate, a Moody's Vice President
and lead analyst.
The following ratings are affected by today's action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Garda's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) its debt-financed acquisition
strategy and associated integration risks; (2) expected leverage
of 6.5x-7.5x; (3) negative Moody's adjusted
free cash flow generation; (4) limited organic growth prospects in
its cash services business and low to moderate single digit growth in
the protective services business; and (5) some geopolitical and reputational
risks stemming from protective services contracts in the Middle East and
Africa.
The company benefits from: (1) strong market positions in both of
its segments, which provide competitive advantages in winning contracts;
(2) stable businesses with high contract renewal rates and recurring revenue;
(3) track record of integrating tuck-in acquisitions; (4)
good customer and geographic diversity; and (5) good liquidity.
The Tidal transaction is expected to increase Garda's pro forma gross
debt / EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) to around 7.0x from 6.8x,
based on the last 12 months to October 31, 2021 (LTM Q3 2022,
including the $350 million TLB issued in November 2021, proposed
$700 million TLB and expected 12-month EBITDA contributions
from announced tuck-in acquisitions during 2021). Moody's
expects leverage to be maintained in the 6.5x-7.5x
range over the next 12 to 18 months.
Moody's views the acquisition of Tidel positively because it will
enable Garda to offer end-to-end proprietary service and
product offerings capable of outsourcing its clients' entire cash
ecosystem. Furthermore, Tidel's well-known brand,
leading market position in the US and a large underpenetrated cash management
market at retailers, will provide strong growth opportunities both
in the US and offshore. Garda will also benefit from Tidel's
strong free cash flow generation given its higher EBITDA margins of around
35% (compared to Garda's Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin
of 14% as of LTM Q3 2022) and asset light business model.
The downgrade on the senior secured instruments to B2 reflects the increased
proportion of secured debt in the liability waterfall to 71% from
65%, which reduces the loss absorption capacity provided
by the senior unsecured debt. The senior secured debt is rated
B2, one notch above the CFR due to the senior debt's first priority
position, while the Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes is
two notches below the CFR due to the notes' junior position in the capital
structure.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the leverage will
be sustained between 6.5x and 7.5x over the next 12 to 18
months as management balances its growing cash flow generation against
debt funded acquisitions.
Garda has good liquidity. Sources are around C$780 million
(pro forma for the Tidel acquisition and related TLB) compared to mandatory
debt repayments of about C$27 million for the 4 quarters to October
31, 2022. Garda's liquidity is supported by: (1) around
C$335 million of pro forma cash; (2) our expected free cash
flow of around C$100 million for the four quarters; and (3)
C$344 million available on its $335 million (C$419
million) revolving credit facility (RCF), due in October 2024.
The RCF is subject to a springing covenant for net first lien leverage
and we expect sufficient cushion the next 4 quarters. Garda has
limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales, and does
not have refinancing risk until October 2024 when the RCF expires and
in 2026 when the TLB comes due.
Garda's exposure to social risks is moderate due to its operations in
the Middle East and Africa where it is performing protective security
services in elevated risk areas for high profile clients such as western
governments and embassies. As a significant portion of the contracts
are with government entities, Garda is exposed to potential reputational
risk for security incidents which could lead to a decrease in security
services contracts.
Governance considerations include the private-equity ownership
and the potential for an aggressive capital structure in comparison to
public corporations. We also considered Garda's track record of
debt-financed acquisitions which could lead to elevated leverage
on a sustained basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Garda's CFR to B2 would be considered if Garda maintains
good liquidity and sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 6.0x (6.8x
LTM Q3 2022) and EBITA/Interest above 2x (1.3x LTM Q3 2022).
The rating could be downgraded to Caa1 if liquidity worsens, possibly
due to negative free cash flow generation on a consistent basis or if
adjusted Debt/EBITDA was sustained toward 8.0x and EBITA/Interest
below 1x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Garda World Security Corporation, headquartered in Montreal,
Quebec, is a provider of cash services in North America (including
armored cars), protective services in Canada and US (including airport
pre-board screening at 28 of Canada's airports) and international
protective services in the Middle East and Africa. Revenue for
the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 totaled C$4 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dion Bate
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
