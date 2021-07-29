Moody's downgrades Garland, TX Electric Enterprise's rating to A1 from Aa3; assigns A1 to Series 2021A & B revenue bonds

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A1 rating to Garland (City of) TX Electric Enterprise's (Garland Power and Light/GP&L) $55.19 million Electric Utility System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Tax-Exempt New Series 2021A and $152.83 million Electric Utility System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable New Series 2021B. Concurrent with the rating assignment, Moody's downgraded the rating on GP&L's parity revenue bonds totaling $500.4 million outstanding to A1 from Aa3. GP&L also has $5 million of prior lien bonds (unrated with a closed lien). The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action primarily reflects substantial new debt to finance costs stemming from the unprecedented winter storm in February 2021, also known as Winter Storm Uri. A portion of the extraordinary costs are the result of elevated exposure to the wholesale market. While owned capacity and power purchase agreements typically provide a physical hedge for peak demand in the summer months, all but two of GP&L's generation units were unavailable due to planned seasonal maintenance and two units on extended outage unrelated to the winter storm. Consequently, GP&L incurred $38.3 million of net ERCOT purchases and ancillary service expenses and another $23.3 million in additional bilateral energy purchases from third-parties during the storm. The system also incurred a $72.2 million natural gas expense, resulting in a total $133.7 million of net extraordinary costs. In that regard, the rating action incorporates GP&L's heavy reliance on third party purchases and the ERCOT market to satisfy the energy requirements for its end-use GP&L customers as well as for its wholesale customers, specifically in events where demand greatly exceeds forecast or historical peaks.

We consider the winter storm event in Texas as an environmental and social risk under our ESG framework, given customers throughout the state had intermittent and in some cases lost access to basic services such as electricity, water or heat during the winter storm. The Series 2021A and B bonds, adding a combined $208 million, will result in total post-sale debt of approximately $713.4 million, a 41% increase. The adjusted debt ratio, including Moody's adjusted net pension liability for GP&L, will increase to a more elevated level above 80%. The adjusted debt ratio was 64% in fiscal 2020. That said, we note that while the planned bond offering will raise GP&L's leverage, GP&L is expected to generate a debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.4x, after governmental transfers, over the next several years, owing in part to the permanent decline in fuel and coal decommissioning costs following the sale of the Gibbons Creek Generating Station this year.

Proceeds from the $55.2 million of Series 2021A bonds will repay GP&L's commercial paper that had been drawn to finance planned system improvements. The $152.8 million Series 2021B bonds will repay the outstanding balance of the subordinate lien taxable notes that had been issued to replenish amounts drawn from the Rate Mitigation Fund (RMF) to cover the storm-related costs. The RMF is maintained by city charter to reduce debt obligations in connection with providing electricity or to mitigate future electric utility rate requirements.

The rating incorporates the system's position as an effective monopoly service provider with unregulated rate setting authority. GP&L's intra-year rate setting flexibility is a credit strength given the ability to adjust monthly rates to recover general costs in addition to fuel and purchased power. The rating is further supported by robust liquidity including $76 million of unrestricted cash and investments and $217 million in the RMF. GP&L will restructure its short-term borrowing program by replacing its $80 million tax-exempt commercial paper program with a $150 million revolving note purchase agreement that allows for both tax-exempt and taxable uses, providing added flexibility to supplement existing liquidity.

The rating is constrained by weak bondholder protections including a rate covenant that requires net revenues provide sum sufficient coverage of annual debt service requirements and a springing debt service reserve in lieu of a sector standard 12-month cash funded debt service reserve. The lack of a cash funded debt service reserve is mitigated to an extent by the strong liquidity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GP&L will maintain its strong liquidity and that debt service coverage ratios will average at least 1.4x based on the current debt being issued and considering GP&L plans to issue subsequent debt to fund its capital plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial economic expansion and increase in median household income levels

- Adjusted debt ratio below 70% and maintenance of robust liquidity and coverage metrics on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of financial metrics such as liquidity falling below 250 days cash on hand and debt service coverage ratios averaging below 1.2x on a sustained basis

- Significant increase in leverage resulting in an adjusted debt ratio of over 100%

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the electric utility system and are subordinate to the system's prior lien bonds but superior to the system's commercial paper notes. By ordinance, GP&L will not issue any additional bonds that are parity with the prior lien bonds. When the prior lien bonds are no longer outstanding, the Series 2021 bonds and other similarly secured bonds will be secured by a first lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the system. The rate covenant requires the establishment of rates that provide net revenues that are sum sufficient with annual debt service and includes in net revenues any transfers from the rate mitigation fund (RMF). GP&L's debt service reserve requirement is a springing reserve that is not required to be funded unless revenue debt service coverage dips below 1.50x (before governmental transfers), and the city may fund such reserve with a surety bond.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the issuance of the Electric Utility System Revenue Refunding Bonds, New Series 2021A will be used in part to (i) pay a portion of the City's outstanding Electric System debt, (ii) pay a portion of the City's outstanding Electric System commercial paper notes authorized in 2018, and (iii) pay the costs of issuance. Proceeds from the sale of the 2021B Bonds will be used to (i) refund the City's outstanding Electric System Subordinate Lien Revenue Notes, Taxable Series 2021 for debt service restructuring and (ii) pay the costs of issuance associated with the sale of the 2021B Bonds.

PROFILE

Garland Power & Light was created in 1923. The utility currently serves 80% of the electric customers within the city and provides wholesale power to other cities and cooperatives as the fourth largest municipal utility in Texas. The remaining 20% are served by other retail providers.

The city owns and operates two natural gas power plants, Ray Olinger (403MW capacity) and Spencer (118MW capacity), and one hydro facility, Lewisville Hydro (2MW capacity) with additional power purchase agreements for wind and solar energy.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

