Moody's downgrades Garrett Motion to B2; under review for further downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, September 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the long term corporate family rating (CFR) of Garrett
Motion Inc. (Garrett or the company) to B2 from B1 and the probability
of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the senior secured bank credit
facilities ratings of the company's subsidiaries Garrett LX III
SARL, and Garrett Motion Sarl. Moody's has also downgraded
the senior unsecured rating of Garrett LX I SARL to Caa1 from B3.
All ratings are placed on review for downgrade. The outlook on
all entities has been changed to ratings under review from negative.
"The downgrades reflect Garrett's announcement to explore
alternatives for balance sheet restructuring which in our view signals
a more aggressive stance to managing its liabilities which may be at the
detriment of noteholders." said Matthias Heck, a Moody's
Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Garrett.
"The review is focused on the outcome of the company's exploration,
which could result in a further downgrade." added Mr.
Heck.
Moody's considers the group's more aggressive financial policy
as a part of its governance assessment and a key driver of today's
rating action.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 26 August 2020, Garrett announced that it is exploring alternatives
to address its balance sheet concerns. The company considers its
leveraged capital structure as a significant challenge to its strategic
and financial flexibility and to its position in the highly competitive
automotive parts supply market. In addition to its high leverage,
Garrett also mentions the significant claims related to the subordinated
asbestos indemnity and the tax matters agreement, which are generally
deferred until the second quarter of 2023 but will impede Garrett's
access to capital and its ability to execute its strategy. The
company considers its liquidity as ample, given $482 million
of cash and undrawn revolver as of June 30, 2020, and mentioned
the strength of its core business. The company has not determined
whether to pursue any balance sheet restructuring alternatives but mentioned
the issuance of equity and a conversion of liabilities into equity as
some of the potential alternatives.
Whilst the company's announcement does not include any material
new information in terms of current trading and liquidity, it puts
a spotlight on the group's medium-term challenges,
especially after the covenant relief period from the third quarter of
2023, when indemnity payments are expected to restart again.
Moody's considers the company's ambition to de-lever
its balance sheet as generally positive. The wide range of alternatives,
however, create material uncertainties. Considering the material
drop of approximately 60% in Garrett's share price following
the announcement (to $2.755 as of 31 August from $6.84
as of 25 August), leading to a current market capitalization of
approximately $200 million (as of 31 August 2020) will, however,
constrain the company's options with regards to a credit-positive
cash injection via a rights issuance. The company has not further
specified the options it is considering.
The rating downgrade reflects the increased uncertainty raised by the
announcement vis-a-vis the company's stakeholders,
and Moody's considers the CFR to be better positioned at B2.
The review for downgrade will focus on the option to be determined by
the company and its impact on Garrett's credit quality. Moody's
continues to consider Garrett's liquidity as adequate. However,
as the possibility of a debt-equity swap would likely represent
a distressed exchange under Moody's criteria, a further downgrade
is highly likely if such option would be selected.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Garrett's liquidity profile as adequate, although
it will materially weaken over the next couple of quarters, given
the significant expected decline in revenue and EBITDA, leading
to downside pressure on cash flow. Nevertheless, cash on
balance sheet amounted to $139 million end of June 2020,
supported by a $347 million availability under its €430 million
revolving credit facility. With the relief until 2Q 2022,
Moody's expects Garrett to have sufficient headroom to the new covenant
levels. The company does not have short-term debt maturities,
so the total liquidity available of $482 million as of June 2020
should be sufficient to mitigate short-term negative free cash
flows in 2020, before returning to positive free cash flows from
2021 on.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Further negative pressure would build if Garrett Motion Inc. pursued
a balance sheet restructuring option, which would lead to a loss
for creditors. A rating downgrade could also emerge if the company
fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second
half of 2020, thus sustaining adjusted debt/EBITDA above 5.5x
and an adjusted EBITA margin trending below 4%. Furthermore,
a deterioration in Garrett's liquidity profile would also excerpt negative
ratings pressure.
Given the current market situation and the uncertainty about the measures
to restructure the balance sheet, we do not anticipate any short
term positive rating pressure for Garrett. A successful de-leveraging
without losses for creditors, and a stabilization of the market
situation leading to a recovery towards metrics to pre-outbreak
levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically
adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 4.5x
with an EBITA margin sustainably above 7%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
