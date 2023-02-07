Moody's downgrades Geisinger Health System, PA to A2; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Geisinger Health System, PA's (Geisinger) outstanding bonds to A2 from A1. The outlook is stable. Geisinger has approximately $1.3 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects expectations that Geisinger's operating challenges will result in weak operating cash flow (OCF) for a protracted period. In 2022, Geisinger encountered unanticipated industry headwinds, largely related to labor and supply costs, which when coupled with pricing pressures facing insurance services, resulted in a consolidated operating margin deficit and negative cash flow. Despite anemic cashflow and these challenges, management expects to meet its financial covenant requirements for fiscal 2022, but headroom through fiscal 2023 will remain more limited than historic cushion has provided.

The A2 rating reflects expectations that Geisinger will continue to benefit from its substantial clinical footprint of tertiary and quaternary services and leading market capture across central and northeastern Pennsylvania. This will be supported by strong brand recognition and system growth initiatives. The rating also acknowledges the system's acceleration of enterprise wide transformation initiatives, initiated prior to the pandemic, which have resulted in targeted results to date. Even with expectations that improvement initiatives will restore OCF margins to pre-Covid levels within the next couple of years, cash measures, though expected to remain in line with A2 medians, will be notably below historic levels. The system's days cash will fall to about 180 days at FYE 2022 and will temper further amid weaker cash flow as system growth will outpace cash rebuild. In addition to operating pressures, Geisinger will face intensifying competition as other healthcare systems are extending their geographic reach through acquisitions or new construction. Finally, insurance services in Pennsylvania will continue to present significant pricing pressures and may drive operating variability for Geisinger's consolidated margins given its relative size to the enterprise.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that management will be able to show ongoing improvement in operating cash flow margins and stabilized liquidity, as it continues to execute its transformation initiatives, despite heightened labor expenses and inflationary pressures. This will help support maintenance of still solid days cash and cash to total debt levels. The outlook also assumes that covenants will be met in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly stronger and sustained OCF margins

- Strengthening of balance sheet metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to improve operating performance to targeted levels

- Meaningfully lower than forecast absolute cash levels, days cash or cash to total debt metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

Under the MTI, all bonds are secured by Pledged Revenues (all gross revenues, rents, profits, receipts, benefits, royalties, money and income of the Members of the Obligated Group). The Obligated Group is comprised of Geisinger Health (GH) and Geisinger Medical Center. The Geisinger Health Plan (the Health Plan) and all other divisions are not a members of the Obligated Group but are Designated Affiliates. The Designated Affiliates are required to upstream funds to GH for debt service obligations, though can be de-designated at any time.

PROFILE

Geisinger ($6.9 billion forecasted 2022 revenue) is a vertically integrated, physician-led health system which has as its main components: an array of health services providers, including ten hospital campuses; a multi-specialty physician group practice of approximately 1,700 physicians practicing at 130 primary and specialty clinics; a medical school; and Geisinger Health Plans (GHPs), comprised of Geisinger Health Plan (GHP), Geisinger Indemnity Insurance Company (GIIC) and Geisinger Quality Options, Inc. (GQO). Geisinger operates across Pennsylvania, with a significant presence in central, south-central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

