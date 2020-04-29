Moody's downgrades Gemini HDPE's senior secured debt to Ba3, outlook negative

New York, April 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the rating on Gemini HDPE, LLC's outstanding $368 million
senior secured term loan to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook was changed
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Gemini HDPE's rating downgrade to Ba3 reflects the credit deterioration
of its joint venture owner/offtakers, including Sasol Financing
(Pty)(NR), a direct subsidiary of Sasol Limited (Sasol, Ba2
RUR-Down) and INEOS Group Holdings S.A.'s (INEOS:
Ba3 negative). Offtaker credit quality is a key driver of Gemini's
credit assessment because INEOS and Sasol Financing wrap operational and
market risk under its Tolling Agreements on a several but not joint basis.
Additionally, INEOS is deeply involved in the project as operator,
technology provider, and facility coordinator given Gemini's location
within INEOS's manufacturing complex.
Operational performance at the plant normalized at or above run-rate
levels in 2019, a material improvement over ramp-up bumps
experienced in 2018 following the initial startup in October 2017.
The terms of the project's completion agreement were satisfied in
August 2019, releasing INEOS and Sasol from debt guarantees during
construction. Both parties continue to provide guarantees under
long-term Tolling Agreements that provide a low but stable 1x debt
service coverage ratio. The toll payment obligation is absolute,
unconditional and not subject to abatement or set-off. We
expect the plant will continue to produce strong operational results in
2020 with production output above nameplate capacity.
Other key credit considerations include Gemini's competitive cost position,
some project finance protections, the lack of reserves including
a debt service reserve, and refinancing risk with 70% of
the debt expected to be outstanding at maturity. For the latter,
refinancing risk is mitigated by the terms of the Tolling Agreements that
extend past debt maturity and provide for sufficient payments to repay
the expected refinancing amount by the maturity of the Toll Agreements
in August 2029. There is minimal liquidity in the asset,
which had $2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31,
2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commodity chemical
sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand
and raw materials costs. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety, as well as the associated
economic impact.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook considers the potential for further deterioration
of Gemini's offtaker/owner credit quality. It also incorporates
the expectation that INEOS and Sasol Financing will abide by their contractual
obligations and that the project will continue to meet budgeted production
expectations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Gemini HDPE's rating could be upgraded if there is an improvement
in offtaker credit quality and the project maintains strong operational
performance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Gemini HDPE's rating could be downgraded if there is additional
deterioration of either Sasol or INEOS's credit quality, the
key underlying contracts are challenged or violated or if the project
encounters extensive operating problems.
PROFILE
Gemini HDPE LLC (Gemini) is a high-density polyethylene (HDPE)
manufacturing plant within INEOS's Battleground Manufacturing Complex
(BMC) located in La Porte, Texas. The project is expected
to produce approximately 1 billion pounds of HDPE per year using INEOS'
licensed proprietary Innovene-S process. INEOS and Sasol
each indirectly own 50% of Gemini. Until lender operating
conditions are met, the project has Completion Agreements with INEOS
and Sasol Financing (Pty.) Limited (Sasol Financing, not
rated), an indirect subsidiary of Sasol, whereby INEOS and
Sasol Financing guarantee the rated debt on a several but not on a joint
basis. Separately, subsidiaries of INEOS and Sasol Financing
each take 50% of the output under the Tolling Agreements,
which are backed by INEOS and Sasol Financing on a several but not joint
basis.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
