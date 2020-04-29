Moody's downgrades Gemini HDPE's senior secured debt to Ba3, outlook negative

New York, April 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the rating on Gemini HDPE, LLC's outstanding $368 million senior secured term loan to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gemini HDPE's rating downgrade to Ba3 reflects the credit deterioration of its joint venture owner/offtakers, including Sasol Financing (Pty)(NR), a direct subsidiary of Sasol Limited (Sasol, Ba2 RUR-Down) and INEOS Group Holdings S.A.'s (INEOS: Ba3 negative). Offtaker credit quality is a key driver of Gemini's credit assessment because INEOS and Sasol Financing wrap operational and market risk under its Tolling Agreements on a several but not joint basis. Additionally, INEOS is deeply involved in the project as operator, technology provider, and facility coordinator given Gemini's location within INEOS's manufacturing complex.

Operational performance at the plant normalized at or above run-rate levels in 2019, a material improvement over ramp-up bumps experienced in 2018 following the initial startup in October 2017. The terms of the project's completion agreement were satisfied in August 2019, releasing INEOS and Sasol from debt guarantees during construction. Both parties continue to provide guarantees under long-term Tolling Agreements that provide a low but stable 1x debt service coverage ratio. The toll payment obligation is absolute, unconditional and not subject to abatement or set-off. We expect the plant will continue to produce strong operational results in 2020 with production output above nameplate capacity.

Other key credit considerations include Gemini's competitive cost position, some project finance protections, the lack of reserves including a debt service reserve, and refinancing risk with 70% of the debt expected to be outstanding at maturity. For the latter, refinancing risk is mitigated by the terms of the Tolling Agreements that extend past debt maturity and provide for sufficient payments to repay the expected refinancing amount by the maturity of the Toll Agreements in August 2029. There is minimal liquidity in the asset, which had $2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commodity chemical sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and raw materials costs. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, as well as the associated economic impact.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook considers the potential for further deterioration of Gemini's offtaker/owner credit quality. It also incorporates the expectation that INEOS and Sasol Financing will abide by their contractual obligations and that the project will continue to meet budgeted production expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Gemini HDPE's rating could be upgraded if there is an improvement in offtaker credit quality and the project maintains strong operational performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Gemini HDPE's rating could be downgraded if there is additional deterioration of either Sasol or INEOS's credit quality, the key underlying contracts are challenged or violated or if the project encounters extensive operating problems.

PROFILE

Gemini HDPE LLC (Gemini) is a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) manufacturing plant within INEOS's Battleground Manufacturing Complex (BMC) located in La Porte, Texas. The project is expected to produce approximately 1 billion pounds of HDPE per year using INEOS' licensed proprietary Innovene-S process. INEOS and Sasol each indirectly own 50% of Gemini. Until lender operating conditions are met, the project has Completion Agreements with INEOS and Sasol Financing (Pty.) Limited (Sasol Financing, not rated), an indirect subsidiary of Sasol, whereby INEOS and Sasol Financing guarantee the rated debt on a several but not on a joint basis. Separately, subsidiaries of INEOS and Sasol Financing each take 50% of the output under the Tolling Agreements, which are backed by INEOS and Sasol Financing on a several but not joint basis.

