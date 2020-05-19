Moody's downgrades Genting Berhad and Genting Overseas Holdings to Baa2, confirms Genting Singapore at A3; outlook negative

Singapore, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the issuer rating of Genting Berhad (GENB) to Baa2 from Baa1.

Moody's has also downgraded the issuer rating of Genting Overseas Holdings Limited (GOHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GENB, to Baa2 from Baa1. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the backed senior unsecured rating of the notes issued by GOHL Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of GOHL, to Baa2 from Baa1. The notes are guaranteed by GOHL.

Both GOHL and GOHL Capital Limited are supported by a Keepwell Deed between GENB, GOHL, GOHL Capital Limited and the trustee of the guaranteed notes.

Moody's has confirmed the A3 issuer rating of Genting Singapore Limited (GENS).

The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from rating under review.

These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 16 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

More specifically, the expected weakening in the credit profiles of the Genting group of companies, including the group's exposure to Singapore and Malaysia, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the group remains vulnerable if the outbreak continues to spread.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on the Genting group companies of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

-- Genting Berhad

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that GENB's credit metrics will weaken and remain at levels no longer consistent with its Baa1 rating, driven by the weakened operating performance and the temporary closure of its integrated resorts worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak at a time when debt is increasing to fund the development of Resorts World Las Vegas," says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects GENB's credit metrics as measured by debt/ EBITDA to increase to 9.6x in 2020 from 4.2x in 2019, before gradually recovering to around 6.0x in 2021 and around 5.0x in 2022. Moody's has incorporated 100% of the debt at Empire Resorts, Inc., a company in which Genting Malaysia Berhad (a key subsidiary of GENB) holds 49% of the common stock, will be called upon to shoulder Empire Resorts' debt burden if necessary.

GENB's Baa2 rating also reflects its holding company status, including the full control of GOHL. While GENS generates around 45% of the group's consolidated EBITDA in 2019, it is essentially debt free. Consequently, the leverage for GENB, excluding GENS, will be higher than its consolidated metrics.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around when the Genting group's integrated resorts will reopen and the pace at which operating performance will recover. At the same time, the negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the extent of support required by the newly acquired and weaker Empire Resorts.

Moody's expects GENB to maintain excellent liquidity on a holding company basis, helped by its sizeable cash position of MYR3.5 billion as of 31 December 2019 with no debt maturity until 2022.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are material to the rating outcome and were assessed as follows:

The group's power generation and oil and gas businesses operate in sectors that have been identified as having elevated environmental risk. Nevertheless, earnings contributions from these segments remain small, with the leisure and hospitality businesses contributing close to 90% of GENB's reported EBITDA in 2019.

The group's leisure and hospitality segment is exposed to elevated social risks, particularly in terms of evolving demographic and societal trends, which could drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. These risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's value proposition as a lifestyle destination such as Resorts World Sentosa, Resorts World Genting and the development of Resorts World Las Vegas, with significant nongaming attractions, including theme parks and various retail outlets.

Moody's has also considered governance risk stemming from concentrated ownership, because GENB is ultimately controlled by the Lim family. Moody's views the 49% acquisition of Empire Resorts - a related-party transaction - as credit negative, because Empire Resorts has weak credit quality and requires debt restructuring.

Nonetheless, governance risk is partially mitigated by the oversight exercised through GENB's eight-member board of directors, which includes five independent directors. In addition, GENB is subject to regulatory overview from the relevant gaming authorities in the jurisdictions it operates in.

-- Genting Overseas Holdings Limited

The downgrade of GOHL mirrors that of GENB, given the close links between the two companies, and the alignment of GOHL's core operations with those of GENB.

In terms of ESG factors, Moody's has considered governance risk around GOHL's private-company status and concentrated ownership. As a private company, GOHL has limited corporate transparency and does not disclose quarterly financial statements. However, GOHL is a wholly owned subsidiary of GENB, which is publicly listed and regulated by Bursa Malaysia.

GOHL is ultimately controlled by the Lim family, but Moody's believes this governance risk is partially mitigated by the regulatory oversight imposed by the Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore on GOHL, GENS and GENB, as well as their respective board and key management personnel.

-- Genting Singapore Limited

The confirmation GENS' A3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that GENS' strong balance sheet, supported by sizeable cash holdings and minimal debt, will provide the company with the ability to withstand a severe but temporary cash burn from its weakened operating performance and the closure of Resorts World Sentosa.

The A3 rating also considered the relationship between GENS and its ultimate parent, GENB. GENS has a degree of independence as a listed company. At the same time, GENS only upstreams cash to its parent through dividend payouts, which have represented less than 40% of operating cash flows. The two-notch differential between GENS and GENB reflects the stronger credit quality of GENS. The gap between the two companies' ratings could narrow if Moody's assesses that there is reduced independence in decision making at GENS resulting in increased cash leakage from GENS to GENB in the form of dividend or through other measures.

Moody's expects GENS will maintain excellent liquidity, helped by its sizeable cash position of SGD3.9 billion compared to gross balance sheet debt of SGD261 million as of 31 December 2019. Although the cash position will deplete assuming continued capital spending for the expansion of Resorts World Sentosa, the company will stay in a net cash position.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around when Resorts World Sentosa's will reopen and the pace at which operating performance will recover. At the same time, the negative outlook reflects the weakening credit quality of GENB, which could pose downside risks to GENS' rating.

In terms of ESG factors, Moody's has considered governance risk around concentrated ownership. GENS is ultimately controlled by the Lim family through their holdings in GENB. Nonetheless, the risk is mitigated by the oversight exercised through GENS' six-member board, which includes four independent directors. In addition, the Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore imposes regulatory oversight on GENS, and its respective board and key management personnel.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Genting Berhad

Given the negative ratings outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the outlook could return to stable if: (1) Resorts World Sentosa and Resorts World Genting resume operations; and (2) adjusted debt/EBITDA recovers to below 5.0x.

Moody's could downgrade GENB if: (1) there is a deterioration in the cash flows coming from GENS and Genting Malaysia Berhad to the holding company and GOHL; (2) there is a material change in its disciplined financial management or the regulatory environments in which it operates; or (3) its adjusted debt/EBITDA stays above 5.0x.

-- Genting Overseas Holdings Limited

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the outlook could return to stable if GENB's outlook returns to stable.

Moody's could downgrade GOHL if: (1) there is protracted weakness in the cash flow generation of Resorts World Sentosa, resulting in lower dividend payouts and in turn weaker cash inflows for GOHL to meet its obligations; (2) there is a reduction of its ownership in GENS; and (3) GENB's rating comes under pressure.

-- Genting Singapore Limited

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the outlook could return to stable if: (1) Resorts World Sentosa resumes operations, supporting a recovery of GENS' earnings and credit metrics; and (2) GENB's outlook reverts to stable.

Moody's could downgrade GENS if: (1) there is a protracted weakness in its operating performance, such that its earnings and credit metrics do not gradually recover; (2) the company fails to maintain its 100% ownership of Resorts World Sentosa; (3) it increases debt at Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd., resulting in structural subordination risk; or (4) adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 1.0x and adjusted retained cash flow/debt falls below 25%.

In addition, any deterioration in its parent's credit quality or any signs of excessive cash leakage to support its parent could strain GENS' ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Genting Berhad (GENB) is the investment holding and management company of a group of companies (collectively The Genting Group), which engages in various businesses, including gaming, leisure & hospitality, plantations, power and oil & gas exploration. Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, the Chairman and Chief Executive, has a deemed interest of around 44% in GENB through Kien Huat Realty Sdn. Bhd.

Incorporated in the Isle of Man, Genting Overseas Holdings Limited (GOHL) is an investment holding company that holds a 53%-stake in GENS and that in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GENB.

Listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2005, Genting Singapore Limited's (GENS) principal activities are the development of integrated resorts and the operation of casinos. It is best known for its flagship project, Resorts World Sentosa, which is one of the largest fully integrated destination resorts in Southeast Asia.

