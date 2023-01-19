Moody's downgrades Georgian Court University's (NJ) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba1; outlook negative

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Georgian Court University's (NJ) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. This action affects approximately $23 million of outstanding debt from the university's Series 2017G and Series 2017H revenue bonds. The bonds were issued through the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority. The Series 2017H revenue bonds have an expected final maturity in 2033 and the Series 2017G revenue bonds have an expected final maturity in 2037. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Georgian Court University's issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3 is driven by its deeply imbalanced operations, with budget deficits forecast for fiscal 2023 and beyond. Deficits will be driven by the university's heightened student demand challenges that contribute to declining enrollment and strained net tuition revenue. Social and governance considerations are key drivers of this rating action. Weakening regional demographics, shifting student preferences, and New Jersey's numerous public and low-cost private university options create a fiercely competitive market. Enrollment has declined in each of the last four academic years, with a lower level of transfer students from local community colleges in particularly affecting the university's student population. These market challenges will continue to constrain pricing flexibility and net student revenue growth, which accounts for over 85% of the university's total revenue. University leadership has shown some ability to reduce expenses during the pandemic; however, absent additional cuts, deficit operations will continue if not intensify. A small scale of operations additionally limits the extent of cost reductions the university can pursue without affecting its competitive position. Georgian Court plans to expand its health sciences and professional care program offerings, the success of which will be crucial to improving its brand and strategic position. The university has also begun to execute on a series of real estate sales that will provide additional liquidity to cover operations and strained cash flow in the coming years. Elevated draws on reserves to cover operating deficits and cover debt service obligations, however, highlight core challenges in the university's business model even as these sales provide a cushion.

Georgian Court's Ba1 issuer rating incorporates its solid wealth and healthy liquidity position. Total cash and investments of $64 million provide good cushion for total adjusted debt and operating expenses, which should improve further as the university completes real estate sales. Further, liquidity remains healthy at 327 monthly days cash on hand in fiscal 2022.

The university's Ba1 revenue bond rating is based on the issuer rating, the secured general obligation to pay debt service and pledged mortgage of certain campus facilities to bondholders.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of further credit deterioration if the university is not able to implement cost containment initiatives or if strategic objectives around enrollment management are not met.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Improved student demand that results in growing total enrollment and increased net tuition revenue per student

-Significant improvements in operating performance driven by tuition revenue growth and fundraising support and the implementation of material expense reductions

-Material improvement in wealth and liquidity, providing for stronger coverage of debt and expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Further deterioration of student demand resulting in declining enrollment and net tuition revenue

-Inability to make progress toward restoring balanced operations in fiscal 2024 and beyond

-Declines in total cash and investments and erosion of the university's liquidity position due to elevated draws on reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's Series 2017G and 2017H bonds are a general obligation of the university, payable from all legally available funds. The university has granted a mortgage on certain facilities to bondholders. The bonds also feature a rate covenant to set tuition, fees, rentals and other charges, together with other legal funds to cover loan payments.

PROFILE

Georgian Court University is a small private, Catholic not-for-profit university located in Lakewood, Ocean County, New Jersey. In fiscal 2022, Georgian Court generated operating revenue of $40 million and enrolled 1,563 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2022.

