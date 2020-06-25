Moody's downgrades Gestamp's CFR to B1; confirms senior secured ratings at B1; outlook stable

NOTE: On June 26, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS section, the second sentence of the second paragraph was changed to “A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a B1 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 4%, debt/EBITDA not exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis) could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.” Revised release follows.
Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Gestamp Automoción,
S.A. (Gestamp) to B1 from Ba3 and the probability of default
rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has confirmed B1 instrument ratings of the backed senior
secured notes issued by Gestamp and Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began
on March 26, 2020.
"The downgrade of Gestamp's CFR reflects the expectation that
Gestamp's leverage and margins will remain too weak for a Ba3 through
2021.", said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice
President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Gestamp.
"With the expected gradual recovery of the global auto market from
a very weak 2020, and Gestamp's continued outperformance versus
the market, however, we expect the company's credit
metrics to improve and the stable outlook reflects its solid positioning
within the B1 category.", added Mr. Heck.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Gestamp's leverage was already elevated, when Moody's
initiated the review for downgrade process. The downgrade of Gestamp's
CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Gestamp's leverage (Moody's
adjusted debt / EBITDA) will remain elevated through 2021, being
in a range of 4.0-4.5x (LTM March 2020: 4.8x),
which is more commensurate with a B1. It also reflects Moody's
assumption that Gestamp's margins (in terms of Moody's adjusted
EBITA), will be in a range of 4%-5% in 2021
(LTM March 2020: 5.1%), which is more appropriate
for a B1. In the very difficult year of 2020, Moody's
expects Gestamp's EBITA margins even to drop to around 3%
and gross debt/EBITDA to spike to more than 6x as a result of lower EBITDA
but also additional funding leading to increased cash levels.
Expected improvements in margins and leverage from 2021 are supported
by (i) Gestamp's track record of continued outperformance of its
revenues versus global light vehicle sales (almost 12 percentage points
in 2019) in combination with gradual margin improvements, (ii) Moody's
expected recovery in global light vehicle sales from the second half of
2020, and (ii) the company's actions to mitigate the negative
impact of the global coronavirus outbreak predominantly by capex reduction
but also by cost reduction and flexibilization. With this,
Moody's expects the company's free cash flows (Moody's
adjusted) to turn positive after five years of negative free cash flows
(Moody's adjusted), where high growth investments were spent
and dividends were paid. Moody's also expects a decline in
gross debt in 2021.
Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20%
decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year
contraction in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the
fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and
grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand
for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already
competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further,
and Gestamp could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.
The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the
sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We
regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Gestamp Automocion, S.A.'s (Gestamp) B1 rating reflects
the company's (1) size and scale as a tier 1 automotive supplier,
predominantly for body-in-white (BIW) components,
with market-leading positions in cold stamping and hot forming
steel technologies; (2) track record of its revenue growth exceeding
volume growth in global light vehicle sales and a strong pipeline of new
business, reflected by its consistently high capital spending;
(3) long-term agreements with a relatively diversified automotive
manufacturer customer base that provides a degree of protection from certain
risks; (4) positive exposure to the current industry drivers of vehicle
light-weighting and higher safety standards, and (5) adequate
liquidity.
Negatively, the rating reflects Gestamp's (1) dependency on
global light vehicle production levels, which are highly cyclical
and have declined since the third quarter of 2018; (2) sustained
negative free cash flow (FCF) generation (Moody's adjusted), which
results from its high ongoing capital spending program (including high
amounts of growth capex in the last years); (3) higher exposure to
Europe than that of its similar-sized peers; and (4) weak
leverage metrics, driven by high capital spending in greenfield
operations, which we expect to come down to more moderate levels
from 2020 on.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Gestamp will manage to
generate positive free cash flows, supported by reduced growth capex
spending and absent of dividend payments. This should allow the
company to gradually reduce gross debt levels from 2021. Moody's
also expects an improvement in margins towards 5% (Moody's
adjusted EBITA) in 2021, which should support a de-leveraging
into a range of 4.0-4.5x from 2021, which is
appropriate for the B1.
LIQUIDITY
We consider Gestamp's liquidity position adequate and sufficient
to meet the company's future cash obligations. Gestamp's
main sources of liquidity include (1) cash on the balance sheet of €879
million (as of March 2020); (2) annual funds from operations of around
€600 million in our stress case; and (3) full access to the
group's €325 million revolving credit facility due January
2023. The RCF was drawn in April, increasing the cash balance
accordingly. Gestamp has obtained a covenant holiday until including
2Q 2021. Thereafter, we expect comfortable headroom to its
financial covenant (maximum of 3.5x net debt/EBITDA). Moreover,
on 08 June 2020, Gestamp announced an additional €200 million
loan from the EIB and an incremental funding of €100 million from
another multilateral institution. In addition, the company
has long-term bilateral bank facilities in place, which are
undrawn and have a total volume of approximately €380 million.
Gestamp's main use of liquidity will be capital spending,
which Moody's expects at around €500-550 million.
There are no major debt maturities within the next 12 months. Other
uses of liquidity include working cash of €200-250 million.
Moody's liquidity analysis also considers risks related to Gestamp's
factoring programme (€668 million as of December 2019), which
is uncommitted and could contract in times of a shrinking market environment
and weaker but overall still strong credit quality of OEM customers.
In Moody's liquidity stress case, Gestamp will maintain a
positive cash position at the end of March 2021. Moreover,
we understand that the company has taken further steps to strengthen its
liquidity.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Gestamp's senior secured notes are rated B1, in line with
the corporate family rating. The confirmation of these instrument
ratings balances the weaker overall credit quality of the group,
including higher debt levels at the parent company and its guaranteeing
subsidiaries with a lower impact of structural subordination relatively
to the debt sitting at Gestamp's non-guaranteeing operating
subsidiaries.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term
positive rating pressure for Gestamp Automocion. A stabilization
of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak
levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically
adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 4.0x
with an EBITA margin sustainably above 5%.
Further negative pressure would build if Gestamp fails to return to meaningful
operating profit generation of the second half of 2020 allowing it to
stabilize its liquidity situation by reducing the cash burn rate.
A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a B1 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 4%, debt/EBITDA not exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis) could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Gestamp Automocion, S.A.
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Dowgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B1
Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Dowgrade:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A.
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Dowgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Gestamp Automocion, S.A. (Gestamp), headquartered
in Madrid, Spain, designs, develops and manufactures
metal components for the automotive industry. The company,
which generated €9 billion of revenue in 2019, has over 43,000
employees, and operates 109 plants and 13 R&D centres in 23
countries. Gestamp is listed on the Madrid stock exchange and had
a free float of 30.21% as of 31 December 2019. Of
the share capital, 69.79% was controlled directly
and indirectly by Acek Desarrollo Y Gestion Industrial S.L.
(the Riberas Family industrial holding). Gestamp itself was founded
only in 1997.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
