Moody's downgrades Gestamp's CFR to B1; confirms senior secured ratings at B1; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (Gestamp) to B1 from Ba3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed B1 instrument ratings of the backed senior secured notes issued by Gestamp and Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 26, 2020.

"The downgrade of Gestamp's CFR reflects the expectation that Gestamp's leverage and margins will remain too weak for a Ba3 through 2021.", said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Gestamp. "With the expected gradual recovery of the global auto market from a very weak 2020, and Gestamp's continued outperformance versus the market, however, we expect the company's credit metrics to improve and the stable outlook reflects its solid positioning within the B1 category.", added Mr. Heck.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gestamp's leverage was already elevated, when Moody's initiated the review for downgrade process. The downgrade of Gestamp's CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Gestamp's leverage (Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA) will remain elevated through 2021, being in a range of 4.0-4.5x (LTM March 2020: 4.8x), which is more commensurate with a B1. It also reflects Moody's assumption that Gestamp's margins (in terms of Moody's adjusted EBITA), will be in a range of 4%-5% in 2021 (LTM March 2020: 5.1%), which is more appropriate for a B1. In the very difficult year of 2020, Moody's expects Gestamp's EBITA margins even to drop to around 3% and gross debt/EBITDA to spike to more than 6x as a result of lower EBITDA but also additional funding leading to increased cash levels.

Expected improvements in margins and leverage from 2021 are supported by (i) Gestamp's track record of continued outperformance of its revenues versus global light vehicle sales (almost 12 percentage points in 2019) in combination with gradual margin improvements, (ii) Moody's expected recovery in global light vehicle sales from the second half of 2020, and (ii) the company's actions to mitigate the negative impact of the global coronavirus outbreak predominantly by capex reduction but also by cost reduction and flexibilization. With this, Moody's expects the company's free cash flows (Moody's adjusted) to turn positive after five years of negative free cash flows (Moody's adjusted), where high growth investments were spent and dividends were paid. Moody's also expects a decline in gross debt in 2021.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Gestamp could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Gestamp Automocion, S.A.'s (Gestamp) B1 rating reflects the company's (1) size and scale as a tier 1 automotive supplier, predominantly for body-in-white (BIW) components, with market-leading positions in cold stamping and hot forming steel technologies; (2) track record of its revenue growth exceeding volume growth in global light vehicle sales and a strong pipeline of new business, reflected by its consistently high capital spending; (3) long-term agreements with a relatively diversified automotive manufacturer customer base that provides a degree of protection from certain risks; (4) positive exposure to the current industry drivers of vehicle light-weighting and higher safety standards, and (5) adequate liquidity.

Negatively, the rating reflects Gestamp's (1) dependency on global light vehicle production levels, which are highly cyclical and have declined since the third quarter of 2018; (2) sustained negative free cash flow (FCF) generation (Moody's adjusted), which results from its high ongoing capital spending program (including high amounts of growth capex in the last years); (3) higher exposure to Europe than that of its similar-sized peers; and (4) weak leverage metrics, driven by high capital spending in greenfield operations, which we expect to come down to more moderate levels from 2020 on.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Gestamp will manage to generate positive free cash flows, supported by reduced growth capex spending and absent of dividend payments. This should allow the company to gradually reduce gross debt levels from 2021. Moody's also expects an improvement in margins towards 5% (Moody's adjusted EBITA) in 2021, which should support a de-leveraging into a range of 4.0-4.5x from 2021, which is appropriate for the B1.

LIQUIDITY

We consider Gestamp's liquidity position adequate and sufficient to meet the company's future cash obligations. Gestamp's main sources of liquidity include (1) cash on the balance sheet of €879 million (as of March 2020); (2) annual funds from operations of around €600 million in our stress case; and (3) full access to the group's €325 million revolving credit facility due January 2023. The RCF was drawn in April, increasing the cash balance accordingly. Gestamp has obtained a covenant holiday until including 2Q 2021. Thereafter, we expect comfortable headroom to its financial covenant (maximum of 3.5x net debt/EBITDA). Moreover, on 08 June 2020, Gestamp announced an additional €200 million loan from the EIB and an incremental funding of €100 million from another multilateral institution. In addition, the company has long-term bilateral bank facilities in place, which are undrawn and have a total volume of approximately €380 million.

Gestamp's main use of liquidity will be capital spending, which Moody's expects at around €500-550 million. There are no major debt maturities within the next 12 months. Other uses of liquidity include working cash of €200-250 million. Moody's liquidity analysis also considers risks related to Gestamp's factoring programme (€668 million as of December 2019), which is uncommitted and could contract in times of a shrinking market environment and weaker but overall still strong credit quality of OEM customers. In Moody's liquidity stress case, Gestamp will maintain a positive cash position at the end of March 2021. Moreover, we understand that the company has taken further steps to strengthen its liquidity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Gestamp's senior secured notes are rated B1, in line with the corporate family rating. The confirmation of these instrument ratings balances the weaker overall credit quality of the group, including higher debt levels at the parent company and its guaranteeing subsidiaries with a lower impact of structural subordination relatively to the debt sitting at Gestamp's non-guaranteeing operating subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure for Gestamp Automocion. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 4.0x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 5%.

Further negative pressure would build if Gestamp fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020 allowing it to stabilize its liquidity situation by reducing the cash burn rate. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a B1 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 4%, debt/EBITDA not exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis) could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Gestamp Automocion, S.A.

Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Dowgrade:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B1

Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Dowgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A.

Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Dowgrade:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Gestamp Automocion, S.A. (Gestamp), headquartered in Madrid, Spain, designs, develops and manufactures metal components for the automotive industry. The company, which generated €9 billion of revenue in 2019, has over 43,000 employees, and operates 109 plants and 13 R&D centres in 23 countries. Gestamp is listed on the Madrid stock exchange and had a free float of 30.21% as of 31 December 2019. Of the share capital, 69.79% was controlled directly and indirectly by Acek Desarrollo Y Gestion Industrial S.L. (the Riberas Family industrial holding). Gestamp itself was founded only in 1997.

