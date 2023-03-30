Moody's downgrades Gettysburg College's (PA) issuer and revenue bond ratings to A3; outlook revised to stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Gettysburg College's (PA) issuer and revenue bond ratings to A3 from A2. This action affects approximately $71 million of outstanding debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Gettysburg College's issuer rating to A3 from A2 is driven by its declining enrollment and weakening operating performance, with Moody's adjusted operating deficits forecasted for the next two fiscal years. Deficits will be driven by the college's challenging student market that is contributing to lower enrollment and declining net tuition revenue. Social considerations, specifically demographic and societal trends, are a key driver of this rating action. Weak regional demographics, shifting student preferences, and numerous public and private college and university options in the mid-Atlantic create a fiercely competitive market. As a result, enrollment has declined in each of the last five academic years despite a growing tuition discount rate, at 60% in fiscal 2022 from 42% in fiscal 2018. These market challenges will continue to constrain pricing flexibility and net student revenue growth, which accounts for over 70% of the college's total revenue.

Gettysburg's A3 issuer rating further incorporates its solid brand as a provider of liberal arts education, strong wealth and excellent liquidity. Total cash and investments of $416 million provide strong cushion for both total adjusted debt and operating expenses and a runway for implementation of strategic initiatives to improve student demand. Further, liquidity remains substantial at 569 monthly days cash on hand in fiscal 2022, well above many A rated peers. Other credit considerations include good philanthropic support and manageable leverage with a conservative debt structure, though age of plant is elevated and rising, suggesting some pent-up capital investment needs.

The college's A3 revenue bond rating is based on the issuer rating and the general obligations nature of the bonds, with a secured interest in the college's unrestricted revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook is based on Gettysburg's strong financial reserves and healthy liquidity, which will underpin the college's credit quality as it manages through student market pressures and expects a return to balanced operations after fiscal 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of student demand, resulting in stable enrollment and growing net tuition revenue

- Material and sustained improvement in operating performance, with multiple years of surplus operations

- Substantial increase in wealth driven by additional philanthropic support and/or increased revenue diversity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further deterioration of student demand that results in decreasing net tuition revenue

- Inability to balance operations and continued decline in EBIDA margin beyond fiscal 2024

- Material decrease in total wealth and unrestricted liquidity as a result of elevated draws on financial reserves

- Large additional debt issuance absent accompanying growth in total cash and investments

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding bonds are unconditional general obligations of the college, secured by a lien on and a security interest in the college's unrestricted revenues, including operating and non-operating revenues, income and other money. There is no debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

Gettysburg College is a small, selective private liberal arts college located in south central Pennsylvania in the historically significant town of Gettysburg. The college has a distinctive focus on public service and leverages its relatively close proximity to Washington D.C. to provide students varied career development opportunities. In fiscal 2022, Gettysburg generated operating revenue of $132 million and enrolled 2,380 full-time equivalent students in fall 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021.

