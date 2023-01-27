Moody's downgrades Gibson Brands, Inc.'s CFR to B3; outlook is negative

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Gibson Brands, Inc.'s ("Gibson") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on Gibson's senior secured term loan due August 2028 to Caa1 from B2. The outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect Moody's view that financial metrics will continue to weaken as softening consumer demand, excess inventory in retail channels that is likely to depress new orders, and rising interest rates will lead to weak free cash flow and higher leverage over the next year. These factors along with foreign currency headwinds will likely reduce operating margin over the next 12 months. Gibson's sales continue to show resiliency amid currency challenges, growing low single digit over the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022. However, Moody's forecasts fiscal 2024 (ending March 2024) performance to be weaker than previously anticipated. Financial leverage is expected to increase to 7x debt-to-EBITDA in fiscal 2024, increasing from an elevated 5.7x as of the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022 driven by higher raw material costs, rising wage expenses and elevated freight. Inflationary pressures will persist over the next 12 months, creating a challenging operating environment. Demand for entry level guitars priced below $500 has been softening over the past several quarters, but Moody's believes a slowing economy is starting to soften demand for mid-priced guitars under $1,000.

Gibson's adequate liquidity is supported by availability on its recently upsized $75 million asset-based lending ("ABL") revolving facility expiring December 2025 (unrated) and Moody's expectation for a return to positive free cash flow generation in fiscal year 2024, as working capital optimization and inventory monetization yields benefits. Moody's forecasts positive free cash flow of about $10 million in fiscal year 2024, which is anticipated to be used to repay the outstanding balance on the ABL facility. However, the potential for lower earnings and higher borrowing costs creates some downside to the free cash flow forecast and Gibson is likely to have some revolver borrowings over the next year. Gibson has a modest senior secured term loan amortization of $3 million annually and a good maturity profile with the ABL expiring in December 2025 and the senior secured term loan maturing in August 2028.

The downgrade of the senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B2 reflects the CFR downgrade as well as the increased size and expected utilization of the ABL revolving facility. Utilization of the upsized ABL weakens recovery prospects for the senior secured term loan in the event of a default. The senior secured term loan has a first priority lien on substantially all assets, other than the ABL priority collateral on which the senior secured first lien term loan has a second priority lien. The ABL has a first lien on cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and inventory and a second lien on other assets.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gibson's B3 CFR reflects strong brand awareness and reputation for quality guitars, product innovation, geographic diversification, and omni channel distribution network. The credit profile is constrained by the discretionary nature of musical instruments whose demand is highly sensitive to consumer spending, inflationary pressures, and economic slowdowns. High leverage, small scale with annual revenue of about $400 million, narrow product portfolio and customer concentration also elevate credit risk. Leverage is high with debt-to-EBITDA for the latest twelve months ending September 30, 2022, of 5.7x on a Moody's adjusted basis. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage to increase to 7x over the next 12 months, as Gibson's profitability will remain constrained amid currency pressures.

Gibson recently completed the expansion of an owned production facility in China, which Moody's views as favorable, as it will enable the company better control of costs, and more flexibility on lead times, compared to other products sourced from Asian partners.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations for financial leverage to remain high over the next 12 months. Softening consumer demand and persistent inflationary pressures create uncertainty around Gibson's ability to quickly reverse deterioration in profitability, restore positive free cash flow and improve credit metrics.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates the ability to generate consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow, maintain good liquidity, and sustain debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 6x. An upgrade would also require a high degree of confidence that consumer demand for Gibson's musical instrument products will improve and stabilize.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings decline further, if liquidity deteriorates such as through increased revolver utilization, or free cash flow does not improve. A more aggressive financial policy could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Gibson Brands, Inc. (founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN) is a leading manufacturer of premium guitars, amplifiers, pro audio equipment and related music products. The company's branded portfolio consists of Gibson (about 60% of sales), Epiphone (~22%), KRK (~6%) and others (Mesa/Boogie and Kramer). Gibson is well diversified across retail distribution channels, including a growing direct-to-consumer segment. Approximately 50% of sales are derived from North American markets, while the rest is diversified between Europe and APAC. Private equity sponsor, KKR, acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018 as part of the company's emergence from bankruptcy. The company generated revenue of approximately $430 million in the LTM period ending September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Irina Lak

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

