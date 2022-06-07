Moody's downgrades Glatfelter's CFR to B1; outlook negative

Approximately $1.1 billion of rated debt

Toronto, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Glatfelter Corporation's ("Glatfelter") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba2, probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba2-PD, senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from Ba2, and speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's senior secured first lien (formally senior unsecured) revolving credit facility and term loan ratings at Ba2. Moody's has also changed the ratings outlook to negative from stable.

"The downgrade of the CFR reflects our expectation that Glatfelter's credit metrics will likely remain weak for the next 12-24 months as cost inflation and other implications from the Russian invasion of Ukraine will limit internally generated cash flows needed to deleverage below 5x" said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Glatfelter Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Glatfelter Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Glatfelter Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Glatfelter (B1 CFR) is constrained by high leverage at around 7.4x at LTM Q1 2022 pro forma for recent acquisitions; lack of meaningful backward integration and exposure to volatile input prices and cost inflation (market pulp, synthetic fibers, and energy costs) mainly at its composite fibers business; competitive end markets (such as feminine hygiene and single-serve coffee filters) with large competitors and buyers; adequate liquidity; and potential integration and financial challenges as the company pursues growth through acquisitions and/or greenfield expansion projects.

Glatfelter benefits from leading market positions in several niche segments of the composite fibers and airlaid materials forest products subsectors; global diversity, with operating platforms in Europe and North America; and decent demand growth rate for its products.

Glatfelter's has adequate liquidity (SGL-3) with about $245 million of available liquidity (after minimum $50 million liquidity requirement) to cover about $55 million of uses over the next four quarters. At March 2022, sources include about $80 million of cash and $165 million of availability (after minimum $50 million liquidity requirement and pro forma for May 9, 2022 credit agreement amendment) under its committed $400 million revolving credit facility, which matures in September 2026. Uses include Moody's estimate of about $30 million of free cash flow consumption over the next 4 quarters and $25 million of term loan amortization. The company was in compliance with its financial covenants (the most restrictive is a net leverage ratio covenant of 6.75x at March 2022, with step-down to 4x after December 2023) at March 2022 and we expect continuing compliance. Glatfelter's next significant debt maturity is in February 2024 when its €195 million (outstanding) term loan is due.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will likely remain elevated through 2023. In addition, the company's February 2024 term loan maturity and tightening of the credit facility net leverage covenant to 4x from 6.75x in 2024 could further constrain the company's liquidity position.

The affirmation of the senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan at Ba2 reflects the credit agreement amendment dated May 9, 2022, whereby Glatfelter pledged substantially all domestic assets as security. Following the credit agreement amendment, the revolving credit facility and term loan are now secured and rank ahead of the unsecured obligations.

The Ba2 ratings on Glatfelter's $400 million senior secured revolving credit facility and €195 million term loan are two notches above the B1 CFR, reflecting the first lien security on substantially all domestic assets of the company and their priority over the company's senior unsecured obligations. The B2 rating on the company's $500 million senior unsecured notes are one notch below the CFR, reflecting the noteholders' subordinate position in the company's capital structure behind the secured obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

• Glatfelter would need to improve and sustain its leverage below 4.5x and EBITDA margins sustained above 15% based on Moody's forward view

• Improve and sustain good liquidity

• Maintain conservative financial policies.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• Inability to timely address upcoming debt maturities

• Persistent negative free cash flow or further deterioration in operating performance

• Adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x for a sustained period of time and EBITDA margins sustained below 10%

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Glatfelter is a manufacturer of fiber-based engineered materials. The company's sales LTM March 2022 were about $1.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aziz Al Sammarai

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

