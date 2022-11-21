Moody's downgrades Glatfelter's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

Approximately $1.1 billion of rated debt

Toronto, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Glatfelter Corporation's ("Glatfelter") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B1, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B1-PD, senior unsecured notes rating to Caa2 from B2, senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan to B1 from Ba2, and speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. Moody's ratings outlook remains negative.

The downgrade of the CFR reflects Moody's view that Glatfelter's liquidity is weak and it will worsen in the next 12-15 months if the company does not refinance its February 2024 term loan maturity. In addition, Moody's believe the tightening of the company's net leverage covenant to 4x (net leverage was 5.7x as of September 2022) beyond December 2023 poses additional liquidity risk. Moody's expect high raw materials costs such as pulp and energy prices will continue to pressure the company's margins amidst a challenging operating environment in Europe and potential slowdown in demand and adverse consumers sentiment. This will likely result in high leverage at around 8x in 2023 which combined with tighter credit conditions and material decrease in the company's equity value reduce, in Moody's view, Glatfelter's prospect for external funding.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Glatfelter Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Glatfelter Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Glatfelter CFR (Caa1) is constrained by weak liquidity with significant near term debt maturities (February 2024) and tightening financial covenants (net leverage covenant steps down to 4x in March 2024); high leverage at around 9x (LTM Q3 2022 pro forma for recent acquisitions) which Moody's expects will remain elevated in 2023; lack of meaningful backward integration and exposure to volatile input prices and cost inflation (market pulp, synthetic fibers, and energy costs) mainly at its composite fibers business; and competitive end markets (such as feminine hygiene and single-serve coffee filters) with large competitors and buyers.

Glatfelter's rating benefits from leading market positions in several niche segments of the composite fibers and airlaid materials forest products subsectors; global diversity, with operating platforms in Europe and North America; and decent demand growth for most of its products.

Glatfelter's has weak liquidity (SGL-4) with about $80 million of available liquidity (after minimum $50 million liquidity requirement) to cover about $215 million of mandatory debt repayments through March 2024. At September 2022, sources include about $45 million of cash (after minimum $50 million liquidity requirement), $32 million of availability under its committed $400 million revolving credit facility, which matures in September 2026, and about $5 million of Moody's expected positive free cash flow through March 2024. The company has limited headroom under its most restrictive financial covenants with maximum net leverage ratio of 6.75x (5.7x as of September 2022), which steps down to 4x after December 2023. Moody's expects the covenant step down and the company's $180 million (outstanding) term loan maturity in February 2024 will constrain the company's liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the company's ability to address its financial covenant step down in early 2024 which coincides with its February 2024 term loan maturity. Moody's expect the company's credit metrics and liquidity will remain weak through 2023, which combined with tighter credit conditions, fuels the uncertainty around Glatfelter's ability to secure external funding or negotiate favorable financing terms.

The B1 ratings on Glatfelter's $400 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $180 million term loan are three notches above the Caa1 CFR, reflecting the first lien security on substantially all domestic assets of the company and their priority over the company's senior unsecured obligations. The Caa2 rating on the company's $500 million senior unsecured notes are one notch below the CFR, reflecting the noteholders' subordinate position in the company's capital structure behind the secured obligations.

Glatfelter Corporation's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting the company's highly negative governance risks stemming from high financial leverage and weak liquidity. Environmental and social risks as have a limited impact on the current rating. As a manufacturing company, Glatfelter is exposed to physical climate, natural capital, pollution risks and health and safety issues, with a greater potential for future negative impact over time. The company's recent acquisition of spunlace business, a global manufacturer of nonwoven fabrics, has slightly increase Glatfelter's exposure to petroleum based feedstock.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• Inability to timely address financial covenant step down or the February 2024 term loan maturity before it becomes current

• Persistent negative free cash flow or further deterioration in operating performance

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

• The company is able to successfully address its financial covenant step down and February 2024 term loan maturity

• Glatfelter would need to improve and sustain its leverage below 6.5x and EBITDA margins sustained above 10% based on Moody's forward view

• Improved liquidity

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Glatfelter is a manufacturer of fiber-based engineered materials. The company's sales LTM September 2022 were about $1.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aziz Al Sammarai

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

