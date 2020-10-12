Moody's downgrades Global Aircraft Leasing Co., Ltd.'s senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba2, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded to B1 from Ba2 the long-term rating on senior unsecured
notes issued by Global Aircraft Leasing Co., Ltd.
(GALC), the entity that holds Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd.'s
(Bohai) 70% shareholder interest in commercial aircraft leasing
concern Avolon Holdings Limited (Baa3 negative). GALC's outlook
is negative. This concludes Moody's review of GALC's
rating initiated on 1 June 2020. Avolon's ratings and negative
outlook are not affected by this action.
Downgrade:
..Issuer: Global Aircraft Leasing Co.,
Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba2
Outlook Action:
..Issuer: Global Aircraft Leasing Co.,
Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's downgraded GALC's senior notes based on the heightened financial
performance challenges of GALC's parent Bohai and its controlling
shareholder HNA Group (HNA) since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's believes that the Bohai and HNA's credit profiles
have weakened, increasing GALC's governance related risks.
The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a significant decline in air travel
volumes, reducing the earnings and cash flows of airlines globally,
including the 13 airlines operated by HNA. While air travel volumes
have improved in China (A1 stable), travel in other regions in which
HNA's airlines operate remains weak. The working group led
by the Hainan Provincial Government has been established to resolve the
group's increasing financial difficulties mainly caused by the additional
pressure on its key businesses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Until a plan from the team is agreed and implemented, Moody's
expects that HNA will continue to face significant liquidity challenges
relating to accessing capital to refinance the group's maturing
debt and meeting other financial obligations. Moody's also
understands Bohai to be experiencing liquidity challenges relating to
access to debt capital, resulting in creditor's needing to
make accommodations with respect to a recent debt maturity.
GALC has higher governance risks than Avolon, which contributes
to GALC having a higher probability of default. Avolon's governance
risks relating to Bohai and HNA became less prominent credit constraints
after ORIX Corporation (A3 negative) acquired a 30% interest in
Avolon in November 2018.
A partial offset to GALC's heightened governance risks are terms
in GALC's senior notes agreement that require redemption of the
notes if certain limits regarding restricted shareholder payments are
exceeded. The interest payments on the notes are serviced by cash
from dividends paid by Avolon, but should cash be insufficient,
the notes include a payment in kind (PIK) toggle, which allows GALC
to capitalize interest expense. GALC elected to PIK its September
interest payment. Given prospects for lower earnings and cash flow
at Avolon, due to the weakened airline industry, Moody's
believes it possible that additional coupon payments could be capitalized.
The notes also include restrictive provisions relating to additional debt
and liens, permitted investments, change of control and asset
sales.
GALC's senior unsecured debt rating also incorporates the structural subordination
of GALC's creditors to Avolon's creditors. Structural subordination
elevates the loss severity of GALC's senior creditors in the event of
default compared to Avolon's senior creditors.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a more extended
and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks to earnings,
cash flow, liquidity and capital positions, over the next
12-18 months, as well as the weakened financial condition
of GALC's parent entities Bohai and HNA Group.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects
on GALC of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it
has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade GALC's rating if: 1) Avolon's ratings are
upgraded due to an improvement in its intrinsic credit profile; 2)
Bohai's credit profile improves further due to lower leverage and strengthened
liquidity; or 3) GALC's governance risks decline.
Moody's could downgrade GALC's rating if: 1) Avolon is downgraded,
2) Bohai's leverage increases, its liquidity weakens, or its
earnings materially diminish; or 3) GALC's cushion with respect to
its bond covenants materially deteriorates.
