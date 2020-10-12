Moody's downgrades Global Aircraft Leasing Co., Ltd.'s senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba2, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded to B1 from Ba2 the long-term rating on senior unsecured notes issued by Global Aircraft Leasing Co., Ltd. (GALC), the entity that holds Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd.'s (Bohai) 70% shareholder interest in commercial aircraft leasing concern Avolon Holdings Limited (Baa3 negative). GALC's outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's review of GALC's rating initiated on 1 June 2020. Avolon's ratings and negative outlook are not affected by this action.

Downgrade:

..Issuer: Global Aircraft Leasing Co., Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Global Aircraft Leasing Co., Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's downgraded GALC's senior notes based on the heightened financial performance challenges of GALC's parent Bohai and its controlling shareholder HNA Group (HNA) since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's believes that the Bohai and HNA's credit profiles have weakened, increasing GALC's governance related risks.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a significant decline in air travel volumes, reducing the earnings and cash flows of airlines globally, including the 13 airlines operated by HNA. While air travel volumes have improved in China (A1 stable), travel in other regions in which HNA's airlines operate remains weak. The working group led by the Hainan Provincial Government has been established to resolve the group's increasing financial difficulties mainly caused by the additional pressure on its key businesses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Until a plan from the team is agreed and implemented, Moody's expects that HNA will continue to face significant liquidity challenges relating to accessing capital to refinance the group's maturing debt and meeting other financial obligations. Moody's also understands Bohai to be experiencing liquidity challenges relating to access to debt capital, resulting in creditor's needing to make accommodations with respect to a recent debt maturity.

GALC has higher governance risks than Avolon, which contributes to GALC having a higher probability of default. Avolon's governance risks relating to Bohai and HNA became less prominent credit constraints after ORIX Corporation (A3 negative) acquired a 30% interest in Avolon in November 2018.

A partial offset to GALC's heightened governance risks are terms in GALC's senior notes agreement that require redemption of the notes if certain limits regarding restricted shareholder payments are exceeded. The interest payments on the notes are serviced by cash from dividends paid by Avolon, but should cash be insufficient, the notes include a payment in kind (PIK) toggle, which allows GALC to capitalize interest expense. GALC elected to PIK its September interest payment. Given prospects for lower earnings and cash flow at Avolon, due to the weakened airline industry, Moody's believes it possible that additional coupon payments could be capitalized. The notes also include restrictive provisions relating to additional debt and liens, permitted investments, change of control and asset sales.

GALC's senior unsecured debt rating also incorporates the structural subordination of GALC's creditors to Avolon's creditors. Structural subordination elevates the loss severity of GALC's senior creditors in the event of default compared to Avolon's senior creditors.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a more extended and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks to earnings, cash flow, liquidity and capital positions, over the next 12-18 months, as well as the weakened financial condition of GALC's parent entities Bohai and HNA Group.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects on GALC of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade GALC's rating if: 1) Avolon's ratings are upgraded due to an improvement in its intrinsic credit profile; 2) Bohai's credit profile improves further due to lower leverage and strengthened liquidity; or 3) GALC's governance risks decline.

Moody's could downgrade GALC's rating if: 1) Avolon is downgraded, 2) Bohai's leverage increases, its liquidity weakens, or its earnings materially diminish; or 3) GALC's cushion with respect to its bond covenants materially deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

