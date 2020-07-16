Moody's downgrades Global Eagle to Ca; credit agreement amendment is a distressed exchange

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.'s (Global Eagle) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2 as well as the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD/LD from Caa2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's first lien facilities to Caa2 from B3. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains at SGL-4. The outlook is negative.

Today's rating actions follow the company's announcement on Friday that it had not made the interest payment due on its first lien facilities on 9 July 2020 and had agreed, with its lenders, to amend the first lien credit agreement. The amendment extends the grace period for the missed interest payment from five business days (i.e. 16 July 2020) to 1 August 2020. Moody's views the amendment as a distressed exchange and the /LD appended PDR reflects the resulting limited default on the first lien facilities. The /LD will be removed in the near term.

The impact on air travel from the COVID-19 pandemic, which we consider a social risk, is a key driver of today's rating action as it weakened Global Eagle's liquidity and led to the described distressed exchange.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD /LD from Caa2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Global Eagle's CFR to Ca reflects Moody's expectations of an upcoming imminent restructuring of Global Eagle's debt as the company's ongoing liquidity seems inadequate in the face of the COVID-19 related disruption to the air travel sector. The airline and the cruise industries continue to face severe declines in their levels of operations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for health and safety.

The global response to the coronavirus outbreak has meant that regional and international air-travel have experienced extreme cuts in demand and capacity. The severity and length of the crisis means that despite strong cost reduction efforts, Global Eagle is likely to default on its debt obligations within the next three months. The company has also stated that it is in active talks with its lenders and Moody's believes these talks are very likely to result in an overhaul of the current capital structure. The company's SGL-4 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's views that the company's liquidity profile is too weak to allow the company to continue operating under its current capital structure over the next 12 months. At the end of Q2 2020, Global Eagle had $30.7 million in cash and no availability under its $85 million revolving credit facility.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that a debt restructuring is highly likely.

The Ca CFR reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% average family recovery rate at default. The Caa2 rating on the first lien facilities ($85 million RCF and $505 million Term Loan) reflects their ranking ahead of $189 million of second lien notes (unrated) and $82.5 million of convertible notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's estimates of recovery in a potential event of default deteriorate.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company reduced its debt level and improved its liquidity profile.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is a provider of connectivity and content to the worldwide travel industry. The company operates through two segments Connectivity and Media & Content. The company generated revenue of $657 million in 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Azzi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

