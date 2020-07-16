Moody's downgrades Global Eagle to Ca; credit agreement amendment is a distressed exchange

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.'s (Global Eagle) corporate
family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2 as well as the company's probability
of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD/LD from Caa2-PD.
Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's first
lien facilities to Caa2 from B3. The speculative grade liquidity
rating remains at SGL-4. The outlook is negative.
Today's rating actions follow the company's announcement on
Friday that it had not made the interest payment due on its first lien
facilities on 9 July 2020 and had agreed, with its lenders,
to amend the first lien credit agreement. The amendment extends
the grace period for the missed interest payment from five business days
(i.e. 16 July 2020) to 1 August 2020. Moody's
views the amendment as a distressed exchange and the /LD appended PDR
reflects the resulting limited default on the first lien facilities.
The /LD will be removed in the near term.
The impact on air travel from the COVID-19 pandemic, which
we consider a social risk, is a key driver of today's rating
action as it weakened Global Eagle's liquidity and led to the described
distressed exchange.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ca-PD /LD from Caa2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Global Eagle's CFR to Ca reflects Moody's expectations
of an upcoming imminent restructuring of Global Eagle's debt as
the company's ongoing liquidity seems inadequate in the face of
the COVID-19 related disruption to the air travel sector.
The airline and the cruise industries continue to face severe declines
in their levels of operations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for health and safety.
The global response to the coronavirus outbreak has meant that regional
and international air-travel have experienced extreme cuts in demand
and capacity. The severity and length of the crisis means that
despite strong cost reduction efforts, Global Eagle is likely to
default on its debt obligations within the next three months. The
company has also stated that it is in active talks with its lenders and
Moody's believes these talks are very likely to result in an overhaul
of the current capital structure. The company's SGL-4 speculative
grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's views that the company's
liquidity profile is too weak to allow the company to continue operating
under its current capital structure over the next 12 months. At
the end of Q2 2020, Global Eagle had $30.7 million
in cash and no availability under its $85 million revolving credit
facility.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that a debt restructuring
is highly likely.
The Ca CFR reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% average family
recovery rate at default. The Caa2 rating on the first lien facilities
($85 million RCF and $505 million Term Loan) reflects their
ranking ahead of $189 million of second lien notes (unrated) and
$82.5 million of convertible notes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's estimates of recovery in a
potential event of default deteriorate.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company reduced its debt level and
improved its liquidity profile.
With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Global Eagle
Entertainment Inc. is a provider of connectivity and content to
the worldwide travel industry. The company operates through two
segments Connectivity and Media & Content. The company generated
revenue of $657 million in 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christian Azzi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653