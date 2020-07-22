Moody's downgrades Global Eagle's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc (Global Eagle) probability of default rating (PRD) to D-PD from Ca-PD. Moody's affirmed the company's Ca corporate family rating (CFR) and the Caa2 senior secured facilities rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains at SGL-4. The outlook is stable.

Today's rating actions follow the company's July 22, 2020 announcement[1] that it had filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. As per the filing, the company's first lien lenders have agreed to purchase the company for $675 million.

The impact on air travel from the COVID-19 pandemic, which we consider a social risk, is a key driver of today's rating action as the virus's impact on air-travel weakened Global Eagle's liquidity and ultimately lead to the company's Chapter 11 filing.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ca

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD2) from (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the PDR to D-PD reflects the company's bankruptcy filing. The Ca CFR reflects Moody's assessment of the expected family loss rate upon ultimate resolution of the default event. The Caa2 instrument rating on the first lien reflects Moody's assessment of the expected loss rate of that instrument.

Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings due to Global Eagle's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

The global response to the coronavirus outbreak has meant that regional and international air-travel have experienced extreme cuts in demand and capacity. The severity and length of the crisis means that despite strong cost reduction efforts, Global Eagle is unable to continue operating in the longer term under its existing capital structure.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is a provider of connectivity and content to the worldwide travel industry. The company operates through two segments Connectivity and Media & Content. The company generated revenue of $657 million in 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 22-Jul-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Azzi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

