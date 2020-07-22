Moody's downgrades Global Eagle's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc (Global Eagle) probability of default
rating (PRD) to D-PD from Ca-PD. Moody's affirmed
the company's Ca corporate family rating (CFR) and the Caa2 senior
secured facilities rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating
remains at SGL-4. The outlook is stable.
Today's rating actions follow the company's July 22,
2020 announcement[1] that it had filed voluntary petitions for reorganization
under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. As
per the filing, the company's first lien lenders have agreed
to purchase the company for $675 million.
The impact on air travel from the COVID-19 pandemic, which
we consider a social risk, is a key driver of today's rating
action as the virus's impact on air-travel weakened Global
Eagle's liquidity and ultimately lead to the company's Chapter
11 filing.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ca
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD2) from (LGD3)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the PDR to D-PD reflects the company's bankruptcy
filing. The Ca CFR reflects Moody's assessment of the expected
family loss rate upon ultimate resolution of the default event.
The Caa2 instrument rating on the first lien reflects Moody's assessment
of the expected loss rate of that instrument.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings
due to Global Eagle's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to
the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings,
available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The global response to the coronavirus outbreak has meant that regional
and international air-travel have experienced extreme cuts in demand
and capacity. The severity and length of the crisis means that
despite strong cost reduction efforts, Global Eagle is unable to
continue operating in the longer term under its existing capital structure.
With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Global Eagle
Entertainment Inc. is a provider of connectivity and content to
the worldwide travel industry. The company operates through two
segments Connectivity and Media & Content. The company generated
revenue of $657 million in 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 22-Jul-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christian Azzi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653