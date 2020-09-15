Moody's downgrades Global Liman's CFR to Caa1, negative outlook

London, 15 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Global Liman
Isletmeleri A.S.'s (Global Liman) corporate family rating
(CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to Caa2
from Caa1 the rating of the company's USD250 million guaranteed senior
unsecured bond due 2021. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation of an increase
in Global Liman's leverage in 2020 and an uncertain pace of recovery,
which may lead to an unsustainable capital structure ahead of the company's
November 2021 debt maturity.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have caused an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors,
regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Global Liman of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
For Global Liman specifically, the coronavirus outbreak resulted
in a cancellation in cruise calls through the year and decrease in marble
exports to China and other container volumes. In the first half
of 2020, Global Liman's cruise passenger volumes were down
87% and container volumes fell by almost 14%. While
performance of the general cargo volumes was stronger and Global Liman's
performance was supported by cost cutting measures, the company's
EBITDA was down 69% to USD11.3 million in the first half
of 2020.
Moody's expects no meaningful recovery in cruise operations this
year, which will result in a continued cash burn for cruise ports
despite Global Liman's initiatives to reduce costs and cut or defer
investments. As a result, the commercial segment will be
the sole cash flow generator, with the port of Akdeniz-Antalya
in Turkey accounting for the bulk of earnings. In the first half
of 2020, the port of Akdeniz-Antalya contributed USD11.9
million to the company's adjusted EBITDA.
Given the steep EBITDA decline, Moody's expects Global Liman's
adjusted leverage to increase to above 15x in 2020. This leverage
has to be considered in the context of the company's remaining concession
life. The port of Akdeniz-Antalya, which is currently
the main asset supporting Global Liman's cash flows, has a
concession that will expire in August 2028. The sustainability
of Global Liman's capital structure is therefore reliant on the
recovery in the cruise segment.
Global Liman's rating further considers the company's exposure
to the general economic and political environment in Turkey (B2,
negative). While the company holds a portfolio of international
assets, the reduction in cruise activity means that earnings are
primarily generated by the port of Akdeniz-Antalya, increasing
Global Liman's exposure to the evolving regulatory and legal environment
in Turkey.
Moody's notes that Global Liman's owner -- Global Ports
Holding Plc (GPH) -- started a sale process for its commercial port
operations in line with its strategic objective to focus on the cruise
segment. Any disposal would result in a material shift in the group's
business profile and its capital structure. While management indicated
that the sale could be agreed in the coming weeks, there is uncertainty
as to the final outcome and timing of the completion of the process.
Overall, Global Liman's Caa1 CFR reflects (1) the uncertainty
and magnitude of the operational disruptions caused by the coronavirus
pandemic; (2) the company's weakening liquidity; (3) its
high financial leverage in the context of a decreasing concession life;
and (4) the high cash flow concentration derived from the port of Akdeniz-Antalya
in Turkey. The rating further considers Global Liman's relatively
small size and complex group structure, as well as its linkages
with the wider GPH group, which has a higher financial leverage
and exhibits significant negative free cash flows, given investments
in the newly acquired ports of Nassau and Antigua, albeit these
have been fully funded.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Caa1-PD PDR is in line with the CFR. This is based on
a 50% recovery rate, as typical for transactions with both
bond and bank debt. The Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes
due 2021 is one notch below the CFR, reflecting a significant amount
of debt at the operating subsidiaries that are not guarantors and are
considered senior to the notes with respect to the assets and cash flows
of the respective operating subsidiary.
LIQUIDITY
As of end-June 2020, Global Liman's liquidity was supported
by around USD26.5 million in unrestricted cash. The company
does not maintain any external committed facilities and is thus reliant
on internal cash flow generation for debt service, which includes
USD30 million in annual interest payments. While Moody's
expects Global Liman to have sufficient liquidity to support its operations
during a limited period of disruptions to the cruise operations,
the company is exposed to a refinancing risk. As of end-June
2020, Global Liman had USD48.1 million in maturities of short-term
loans and borrowings. The company's USD250 million bond comes
due in November 2021.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around Global Liman's capital
structure ahead of the refinancing of its 2021 bond maturity given weakness
in the company's operating performance and uncertainty around the pace
of recovery in cruise volumes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is currently unlikely.
However, the outlook could be stabilized if Global Liman strengthens
its liquidity and it appears likely that the company's earnings
start to recover. This will also take into account the performance
of the wider GPH group.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company addresses its capital structure
and debt maturities in a manner that leaves it with adequate liquidity
and more sustainable financial position.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Global Liman's
liquidity profile is further weakened or if the company fails to evidence
recovery in the cruise segment, leading to a potentially distressed
capital structure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Port Companies published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. is a port operator domiciled
in Turkey. The company operates a mixed commercial and cruise port
of Akdeniz located on Turkey's Mediterranean coast and two cruise and
ferry ports (Bodrum and Ege) located on Turkey's Aegean coast.
In addition, Global Liman holds a controlling stake in the commercial
port of Bar (Montenegro, 64%), and a number of cruise
ports internationally, including in the port of Barcelona (Spain,
62%). Global Liman is 100% owned by Global Ports
Holding Plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S.
Downgrades:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joanna Fic
Senior Vice President
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
