Moody's downgrades Global Medical Response's CFR to B3, revises outlook to negative

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Global Medical Response, Inc.'s ("GMR") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings of the company's senior secured first lien term loan, term loan, and notes to B3 from B2. Moody's revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects a deterioration in year-to-date operating performance as a result of persistent inflationary cost pressures on the company's earnings. Inflationary cost pressures, most notably from rising wages due to ongoing labor shortages, will result in higher operational expenses. Moody's calculates GMR's pro forma debt-to-EBITDA in the low 8 times range at September 30, 2022. Moody's expects leverage to steadily decline as the company implements cost saving initiatives, but to remain high at over 7.0 times over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, Moody's anticipates GMR to maintain adequate liquidity, albeit with lower free cash flow generation as the company has exposure to rising interest rates.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that GMR's financial leverage will remain high and that the company will continue to face headwinds challenging its ability to improve its operating performance and liquidity.

Social risk considerations are material to the rating action. GMR is negatively impacted by persistent labor shortages and delays in reimbursement as a result of the No Surprises Act.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Global Medical Response, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Global Medical Response, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GMR's B3 rating is constrained by its high financial leverage, exposure to weather fluctuations in the air transport business, labor pressures, and continued uncertainties surrounding commercial out-of-network reimbursements in the emergency air business under the No Surprises Act, which went into effect on January 1, 2022. Moody's estimates that the company's pro forma debt/EBITDA is in the low 8 times as of September 30, 2022. The rating is also constrained by aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership.

GMR's rating benefits from the company's leading position as a provider of end-to-end medical transportation services in the United States. The company also benefits from a track record of successful integration of past acquisitions, significant diversification by geography, payor and services and growing predictability of revenues from increasingly in-network commercial payor sources.

Moody's expects GMR to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. The company had $129 million in cash and approximately $531 million of availability on its $700 million ABL facility as of September 30, 2022. The ABL facility expires in 2027 and is restricted by approximately $170 million of letters of credit. Moody's expects GMR will generate negative free cash flow in 2023 before paying approximately $40 million of mandatory term loan amortization. These assumptions incorporate rising interest expense as the company has exposure to rising interest rates. GMR has a minimum fixed charge covenant of 1.0x if availability under the ABL drops below the greater of $49 million and 10% of the line cap (defined as the lesser of the facility size and borrowing base). Moody's expects sufficient cushion should the covenant be tested.

The B3 rating of the senior secured term loans and notes is the same as the B3 CFR – reflecting the existence of sizeable higher-ranked debt (ABL and promissory notes) as well as lower-ranking secured debt which would provide the first loss cushion in the event of bankruptcy. The senior secured debt has a first lien security pledge on all assets (excluding aircraft), capital stock and intercompany debt of the borrower and guarantors. An exception to this are the assets securing the company's ABL facility, on which it has a second lien pledge. The ABL collateral includes cash, accounts receivable, inventory, spare parts, among other items.

The outlook is negative. Moody's expects operational expenses to remain high thus challenging GMR's earnings growth, liquidity and profitability. Additionally, Moody's expects GMR's financial leverage to remain over 7.0 times in the next 12 to 18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

GMR's credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its moderately negative exposure (E-3) to environmental risk considerations due to carbon transition with its fossil fuel dependent helicopter and ambulance fleet, highly negative exposure to social risk considerations (S-4), most notably surrounding the company's role as an air and ground emergency medical service provider in an industry where a portion of services are provided on an out-of-network basis, often resulting in payment disputes. Additionally, the company is susceptible to labor shortages, particularly with pilots, EMT's and skilled clinical personnel. Exposure to governance risk considerations is highly negative (G-4), reflecting GMR's high financial leverage and aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company materially improves its earnings, cash flows and interest coverage. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA approaches 6.5 times per Moody's calculations. The ratings could be upgraded if GMR adopts less aggressive financial policies.

GMR's ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity erodes, evident with sustained negative free cash flow. Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance further deteriorates. Lastly, ratings could also be downgraded if the prospects for a transaction that Moody's would deem a distressed exchange or a default were to arise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Global Medical Response, Inc. provides air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation through its wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Air Medical Group Holdings LLC and AMR Holdco, Inc. The company is owned by investment funds affiliated with investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR). Net revenues were approximately $5.1 billion for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

