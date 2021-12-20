info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Go-Ahead to Ba1, maintains review

20 Dec 2021

London, 20 December 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of GBP250 million backed senior unsecured notes due July 2024 of The Go-Ahead Group plc (Go-Ahead) to Ba1 from Baa3 and maintained the rating on review for downgrade. Moody's also assigned a corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba1 and a probability of default rating (PDR) of Ba1-PD to Go-Ahead. All ratings are on review for downgrade.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows Go-Ahead's announcement on 9 December 2021 [1] that its audited financials for the fiscal year ending on 3 July 2021 will not be published until the end of January 2022. It also reflects the announcement that the accounting and legal independent review regarding the Southern franchise found that serious errors were made by London & South Eastern Railway Ltd (LSER, 65% owned by Go-Ahead) with respect to its engagement with the Department for Transport (DfT).

This is the second time that the publication of the audited financial statements has been postponed. Based on public disclosure, the delay is due to the complex nature of the independent legal and accounting report which the auditor (Deloitte) needs to review. As a result of the delay in the publication of financials, Moody's understand that Go-Ahead obtained waivers from its bank lenders for the requirement to publish its accounts within a specified period of time. Also, on the 4th of January, Go-Ahead will be in violation of its information requirement under its bond documentation; the company, however, expects to cure this breach within the permitted 30-day grace period upon the publication of accounts. Another consequence of the delays of the audited financial statements is that Go-Ahead's shares will be suspended from trading on the 4th of January until its accounts are published in line with FCA information requirements.

Today's rating action reflects the uncertainty created by the delay in publication of Go-Ahead's annual accounts for the most recent fiscal year as well as the outcome of the independent review whose details have not been made public; in Moody's view, such uncertainty is incommensurate with an investment grade rating.

Despite these risks, Moody's maintains its view that Go-Ahead's solid performance during the pandemic positions it well for the expected recovery. The financial impact of the franchise loss on Go-Ahead's credit metrics is limited since the LSER contract was scheduled to expire in October 2021. The company has maintained good credit metrics, owing in large part to government support for the transportation industry during the pandemic. Go-Ahead has continued to generate good cash flow with RCF/net debt at 39.1% for fiscal year ended June 2020 and 67.5% for the last twelve months ending January 2021. Its FFO coverage also remained robust with 22.1x for fiscal year ended June 2020 and 27.4x for the last twelve months ending January 2021. At the same time, the company's leverage measured as debt/EBITDA is moderate at 2.4x for fiscal year ended June 2020 and 1.6x for the last twelve months ending January 2021.

The rating remains on review for downgrade. Moody's review of the rating will continue to focus on the company's governance especially in relation to the reasons which have led to the failure to renew LSER's franchise, Go-Ahead's efforts to repair its reporting and governance processes, the reputational impact of such event on future business, as well as the financial implications of a possible penalty. Moody's will also continue to assess the impact on Go-Ahead's reputation and its future ability to attract bus and rail management contracts in the UK or overseas.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the uncertainty resulting from the delay in publication of the audited financial statements and the confirmed weak control environment affecting an important subsidiary of the group, Moody's believes that an upgrade within the next 12-18 months is unlikely. Nevertheless, if the outcome of the DfT investigation does not result in material fines and if there is no observed impact to the company's ability to retain existing and generate new business, Moody's could stabilise the rating outlook of Go-Ahead.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings of Go-Ahead further if the DfT investigation results in large fines that would materially increase the agency's medium-term leverage expectations. A downgrade could also arise from challenges growing the core bus and rail businesses, on the back of the DfT investigation, both in the UK and overseas, as a result of a change in the perception of Go-Ahead by a variety of government counterparties with which the company regularly interacts. An ongoing pattern of reporting or governance-related challenges would also be viewed negatively.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

As a public transport operator, Go-Ahead helps alleviate some environmental pressures by reducing individual automobile travel; still, it is a fuel-consuming company and the issues of emissions control and transitioning to low carbon fuels are important, along with regulation and public focus in this area. Go-Ahead is making good progress by transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles where possible and targeting zero emissions by 2035.

The spread of coronavirus worldwide and the related quarantines and economic downturn is the key social consideration currently for most companies globally; the public transportation sector has been significantly negatively affected by the pandemic. Apart from pandemic-related issues, the public transportation sector is also highly regulated in many regions with respect to health and safety and labour relations. Go-Ahead has a good track record of safe operations.

From the governance perspective, Go-Ahead is currently experiencing senior management transition with the recent retirement of the CEO and recent unexpected departure of the CFO following the non-renewal of the LSER franchise. Although a new CEO and interim CFO are in place, they have joined a company going through a challenging transition.

LIQUIDITY

The company had GBP115 million of unrestricted cash and GBP136 million of availability on its revolving credit facility as of January 2, 2021. Go-Ahead has no debt maturities until 2024. On January 4, 2022, the company will be in breach of its information requirements under the bond documentation which it will need to cure within the allowed 30 days grace period. Moody's also notes the presence of a net leverage and EBITDA coverage covenants in Go-Ahead's revolving credit facilities. Positively, Go-Ahead suspended its dividends in 2020 and 2021 although the company indicated that it expected to reinstate dividend payments as it saw prudent.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Go-Ahead's GBP250 million bond due in 2024 is rated Ba1. The rating is in line with the CFR and benefits from guarantees from a number of Go-Ahead group companies which ensures that bondholders are not structurally subordinated to providers of the current bank loan facilities to the Go-Ahead group and are an important factor for the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113375. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Go-Ahead is a UK-based and FTSE listed bus and rail operator. It is largely focused on the domestic market and has three core segments: London bus, UK regional bus and UK rail. For the last twelve months ending January 2021, Go-Ahead generated revenues of GBP4.0 billion and an EBITDA of GBP590 million (inclusive of IFRS 16).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 09-Dec-2021

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Maslovsky
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

