Moody's downgrades GoTo Group's CFR to B3; outlook negative

Approximately $3.4 billion of rated debt affected

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded GoTo Group, Inc.'s ("GoTo Group") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the ratings for its 1st lien credit facilities and senior secured notes to B3, from B2. The ratings outlook is negative. The ratings action reflect Moody's expectations for GoTo Group's weak profitability at least over the next 12 months.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: GoTo Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture , Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GoTo Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects Moody's expectation that GoTo Group's adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations over the next 12 months through June 2023 will decline significantly over prior year levels. GoTo Group's adjusted EBITDA (as reported by the company on a continuing operations basis and before including changes in deferred revenues and pro forma cost savings) declined 22% in the second quarter of 2022 over prior year, driven by revenue declines and an increase in operating expenses. The company expects to further increase investments to support its high-growth products that include the LastPass password management and GoTo Connect branded cloud-telephony and meeting solutions. In its base case scenario, Moody's expects GoTo Group's revenues to continue to decline through 2Q '23, as growth in the high-growth products is unlikely to fully offset the revenue declines in its legacy collaboration products and remote solutions product segment. Cash flow from operations over this period will be additionally pressured by the large increase in interest expense and incremental investments on brand positioning. As a result, Moody's expects GoTo Group to generate negative free cash flow at least over the next 12 months and its liquidity to weaken over this period.

The negative outlook reflects elevated execution risks in accelerating growth from GoTo Group's fast-growing products in a highly competitive market and amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainties. GoTo Group has replenished its sales capacity after it experienced high salesforce turnover in the second half of 2021 that negatively impacted sales. The company has undertaken leadership changes and it is investing to expand its network of channel partners, which is critical to reach its target small and medium business (SMB) customer segment. However, the effectiveness of these actions will need to be demonstrated in earnings improvement. Moody's also expects that competitive intensity in the Unified Collaboration (UC) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) software segments will increase as the industry growth has slowed after the surge in demand for UC and UCaaS products that was fueled by the social restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The deteriorating economic conditions in the US and Europe have increased the risks of increases in customer attrition rates and/or slowing IT spending in the SMB segment. If adjusted EBTIDA, as defined in the credit agreement, does not rebound by early 2023, the company could be constrained in fully accessing its $250 million revolving credit facility in 2023. The revolving credit facility was undrawn at 2Q '22.

The B3 CFR is supported by GoTo Group's good operating scale and prospective adjusted EBITDA margins, despite the anticipated erosion in profitability. It generates revenues primarily from subscription services. The company's GoTo Connect UCaaS and LastPass offerings have strong growth prospects and address large markets, but they face strong competitors with very good brand recognition, technology resources and distribution capabilities. The rating is primarily constrained by GoTo Group's weak projected financial profile. In its base case scenario, Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA (incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments and after expensing capitalized software development costs) could increase by more than a turn over the next 12 months, from about mid 7x at 2Q '22, before EBITDA growth turns positive in the second half of 2023. Moody's expects negative free cash flow over the next 12 months.

Assuming adjusted EBTIDA and free cash flow trough by mid-2023, Moody's expects GoTo Group to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. The company had approximately $233 million of unrestricted cash at 2Q '22, pro forma for the acquisition of Miradore in July 2022. GoTo Group's revolving credit facility matures in September 2025, and term loans and senior secured notes mature in September 2027. Revolver borrowings are subject to a net first lien leverage ratio test if utilization exceeds 35%.

On August 25, 2022, the LastPass segment notified its customers of a security breach that affected development environment of LastPass's IT infrastructure. LastPass has confirmed that it found no evidence that cyberattack involved any access to customer data or encrypted password vaults.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given Moody's expectations for GoTo Group's very high leverage and negative free cash flow over the next 12 months, a rating upgrade is not expected over this period. Moody's could upgrade GoTo Group's rating over time if the company improves its liquidity cushion and generates sustained growth in revenues and profitability that support free cash flow of 5% or higher relative to total adjusted debt. Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if liquidity becomes weak or the anticipated turnaround in adjusted EBITDA by mid-2023 is unlikely.

GoTo Group (f/k/a LogMeIn, Inc.) is a provider of unified communications and collaboration, remote access and support, and password management solutions. It was acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp in August 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

