Moody's downgrades Godley ISD, TX's issuer and GOULT ratings to A3; revises underlying rating outlook to stable from positive

Assigns A3 UND/Aaa ENH to Ser. 2022 GOULT bonds

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Godley Independent School District, TX's issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to A3 from A2 and revised the underlying rating outlook to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned A3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to the district's $48.7 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The district's outstanding GOULT debt will total $210.8 million post-sale.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to A3 reflects a significant increase in the district's long-term liabilities ratio and related fixed costs over the past year. Further, the downgrade reflects the reliance on some debt service fund balance to pay debt service because the current and projected debt service levy will be insufficient to pay debt service for the next few years at the current debt service tax rate, which the district does not plan to increase. The rating also incorporates the district's favorable location within commuting distance of the City of Fort Worth (Aa3 stable) which continues to spur significant residential housing development that is driving rapid enrollment growth, average resident income and healthy full value per capita. Finally, general fund reserves are currently healthy though fund balance as a percentage of revenue has declined over the past several years as revenue has increased.

The A3 underlying rating assigned to the GOULT bonds is equivalent to the A3 issuer rating based on the pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the district's underlying rating reflects the expectation that the tax base will continue to grow driving revenue growth as debt service increases, that the district will not spend more debt service fund reserves than projected, and that the additional state aid and property tax revenue in the general fund will support growing operating costs and allow the district to maintain stable general fund performance. However, continued declines in general fund balance as a percentage of revenue or issuance of more debt (pending voter approval) before taxable values can support it, would put negative pressure on the credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decrease in leverage

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in long-term liabilities and/or fixed-costs ratios

- Material decline in financial performance ratios - Tax base growth that is slower than expected - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will finance a high school expansion and renovations to the district's other schools.

PROFILE

Located approximately 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth, Godley ISD provides educational services across Hood, Johnson, and Tarrant (Aaa stable) counties. District enrollment is approximately 2,650 students as of fiscal 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Guss

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

