Moody's downgrades Gol to Caa1 from B1; outlook negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
S.A's (Gol) corporate family rating to Caa1 from B1. Gol
Finance's perpetual notes guaranteed by Gol and Gol Linhas Aereas S.A.
and the $350 million senior exchangeable notes due 2024 issued
by Gol Equity Finance and guaranteed by Gol and Gol Linhas Aereas S.A.
were downgraded to Caa2 from B2. The outlook is negative.
This concludes the review initiated on 17 March 2020.
At the same time Moody's confirmed the Baa3 the foreign currency rating
assigned to Gol LuxCo S.A.'s ("Gol LuxCo") term loan guaranteed
by Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta"). The outlook is
negative. This concludes the review initiated on 17 March 2020.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B1
..Issuer: GOL Equity Finance
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 from B2
..Issuer: Gol Finance
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 from B2
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Gol LuxCo S.A.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Term Loan,
Confirmed at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: GOL Equity Finance
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Gol Finance
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Gol LuxCo S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Caa1 reflects a sharper decline in passenger traffic
than initially anticipated and a slower recovery that will prevent passenger
demand from reaching 2019 levels before 2023. The International
Air Travel Association's (IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts a decline
in global passenger numbers of around 24% for the full year 2020
while 2019 levels will not be exceeded until 2023. Since the outbreak
of coronavirus Gol has been taking all necessary measures to reduce cash
burn, but the steep retraction in demand and slow recovery will
result in a weaker liquidity profile and higher leverage depending on
the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The rating action concludes
the review initiated on March 17 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Gol's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and Gol remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. Today's action reflects the
impact on Gol of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic for 2020 with partial
or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings, with all regions
affected globally. The base case assumes a gradual recovery in
passenger volumes starting in the third quarter. However,
there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity
and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain.
Moody's analysis assumes a reduction of around 50 % in Gol's passenger
traffic for the full year 2020 and a 22% reduction for 2021,
with volumes recovering to 2019 levels only by 2023.
Moreover, the economic slowdown in Latin America coupled with increased
risk aversion is driving the sharp devaluation in local currencies in
the region. Accordingly, Gol is particularly exposed to the
depreciation of the Brazilian Real, which accounts for about 85%
of the company's revenues. This effect is only partially mitigated
by the important reduction in fuel prices.
Moody's anticipates that the airline industry will require continued and
further support from regulators, national governments and labor
representatives to alleviate pressures on slot allocations, provide
indirect or direct financial support and manage airlines' cost bases.
Although there is nothing concrete yet, the Brazilian government
announced that it is considering measures to support the airlines operating
in Brazil including, but not limited to long term credit lines and
working capital lines to be provided by state owned banks as well as allowing
the companies to defer tax payments.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's estimates that Gol had around BRL3.5 billion in cash
at the end of April 2020. The company has been taking all necessary
measures to reduce cash burn such as cuts of around 50% in salaries,
wages and benefits, 60% salary reduction for top management,
and negotiation of part-time hours for crew. Approximately
38% of the total workforce chose voluntary unpaid leave.
Other expenses such as marketing and advertising, as well as projects
that are not essential for the continuity of operations were suspended.
The company has also been able to significantly reduce costs through the
negotiation of favorable payment terms with all suppliers and lessors.
GOL has continued to benefit from support of its creditors, over
the last three months the company has executed over BRL1 billion in debt
refinancing, including the extension of local debentures to 2022
and deferral of lease payments for up to six months. Still there
are significant maturities in 2020 such as the term-loan guaranteed
by Delta airlines of around BRL1.5 billion that could reduce Gol's
cash position if repaid in full and on time.
As alternative sources of liquidity the company has around BRL3 billion
in financeable deposits and unencumbered assets that could be used in
potential secured financing transactions.
The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated
adverse impact from the coronavirus crisis, which would consume
more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery
in demand, the retirement of debt, and the strengthening of
credit metrics relative to Moody's current expectations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure would not arise until risks and uncertainties
are reduced significantly because of a large increase in liquidity while
the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and travel restrictions
are lifted. Positive rating pressure would require evidence that
the company is on track to recover its financial metrics and restore liquidity.
Moody's could further downgrade Gol if:
• wider liquidity concerns increase
• there are increased expectations of a default in the company's
financial obligations and increased expectations of losses to creditors
• the company executes debt restructuring transactions with losses
to creditors
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Based in Sao Paulo and founded in 2001, Gol is the largest low-cost
carrier in Latin America, offering over 700 daily passenger flights
to connect Brazil's major cities and various destinations in South America,
North America and the Caribbean, along with cargo and charter flight
services. Additionally, Gol has a 53% stake in Smiles,
a loyalty program company with more than 14 million participants that
allows members to accumulate miles and redeem tickets in more than 900
destinations around the world and offer non-ticket reward products
and services. In the fiscal year ended December 2019, Gol
reported consolidated net revenues of BRL13.9 billion and lease
adjusted EBITDA of BRL4.1 billion. Gol LuxCo, Gol
Finance, and Gol Equity Finance are wholly-owned subsidiaries
of Gol.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Marcos Schmidt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
