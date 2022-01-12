Moody's downgrades Golden Nugget's proposed secured bank credit facilities and notes ratings to B2

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Golden Nugget,
LLC's ("Golden Nugget") proposed senior secured revolver, senior
secured term loan and senior secured notes ratings to B2 from B1.
All other ratings remain unchanged including its B3 corporate family rating
(CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and Caa2 senior
unsecured notes due 2030. The outlook remains positive.
The ratings are subject to the receipt and review of final documentation.
The downgrade of the senior secured bank credit facilities and senior
secured notes ratings reflect the change in the capital structure with
a significant increase in the amount of secured debt and a concurrent
decline in amount of unsecured debt versus what was previously contemplated
and announced. The downgrade acknowledges that following the change
the senior secured debt will make up the large majority of the capital
structure and that the smaller size of the unsecured notes provides less
loss absorption to the secured debt at the point of any potential default.
Proceeds from the proposed financing will be used to refinance all of
Golden Nugget's existing debt, fund a $250 million
dividend and place cash to the balance sheet.
The B2 rating on the proposed $500 million senior secured revolver,
$3.45 billion senior secured term loan and $850 million
senior secured notes reflects the secured debts position in the capital
structure with a significant amount of liabilities that are ranked junior
to these facilities, particularly the $1.25 billion
of senior unsecured notes. The B2 rating on the senior secured
notes also reflects the notes pari passu first lien secured position in
the capital structure alongside the senior secured revolver and term loan
B. The Caa2 rating on the $1.25 billion senior unsecured
notes reflect their junior position in the capital structure and the lack
of any material liabilities that rank junior to these notes.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Golden Nugget, LLC
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Golden Nugget's credit profile is constrained by its high leverage
and history of debt financed acquisitions and shareholder returns.
Moody's estimates pro forma for the January 2022 refinancing and debt
financed dividend, Golden Nugget's debt to EBITDA will be about
6.9x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
Looking forward, Moody's expects improving operating performance
and the maintenance of a lower cost structure to result in debt to EBITDA
falling toward 6.0 times over the next 12 to 18 months.
However, labor and commodity inflation present a key risk which
could pressure operating margins in 2022. Golden Nugget benefits
from its material scale, the brand value of its various restaurant
and gaming properties, good geographic diversification and very
good liquidity.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that earnings and credit metrics
will continue to improve as consumer demand remains healthy and the company
manages any increases in operating costs such that its improvement in
operating margins is largely sustained.
Restaurants by their nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging,
as well as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction
are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental
concerns. While these factors may not directly impact the credit,
they could impact brand image and impact consumers view of the brands
overall.
Golden Nugget's private ownership is a rating constraint given the potential
implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective.
Financial strategies are always a key concern of privately-owned
companies with regards to the potential for higher leverage, extractions
of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result an upgrade include a more moderate financial
policy with regards to acquisitions and shareholder returns as well as
a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and
credit metrics. Specifically an upgrade would require debt to EBITDA
sustained below 5.5 times and EBIT to interest sustained above
1.75 times. A higher rating would also require very good
liquidity.
Ratings could be downgraded in the event credit metrics failed to materially
improve from current levels. Specifically, ratings could
be downgraded if debt to EBITDA was sustained above 6.5 times or
EBIT to interest were sustained around 1.25 times. A deterioration
in liquidity for any reason could also negatively affect the ratings or
outlook.
Golden Nugget owns and operates the Golden Nugget hotel, casino,
and entertainment resorts in downtown Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada,
Lake Charles Louisiana, Biloxi Mississippi and Atlantic City New
Jersey. The company also owns and operates mostly upscale and casual
dining restaurants under the trade names Landry's Seafood House,
ChartHouse, Saltgrass Steak House, Rainforest Café,
Bubba Gump, McCormick & Schmicks, Dos Caminos, Bill's
Bar & Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, Brick House Tavern +
Tap, Morton's Restaurants, Inc, Del Frisco's Double
Eagle, Del Frisco's Grille, and Mastro's as well as restaurants
from RUI. Golden Nugget is wholly owned indirectly by Fertitta
Entertainment, Inc. which is wholly owned by Tilman J.
Fertitta. Revenues were approximately $3.1 billion
for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published
in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
