Moody's downgrades Golden Nugget's proposed secured bank credit facilities and notes ratings to B2

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Golden Nugget, LLC's ("Golden Nugget") proposed senior secured revolver, senior secured term loan and senior secured notes ratings to B2 from B1. All other ratings remain unchanged including its B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and Caa2 senior unsecured notes due 2030. The outlook remains positive. The ratings are subject to the receipt and review of final documentation.

The downgrade of the senior secured bank credit facilities and senior secured notes ratings reflect the change in the capital structure with a significant increase in the amount of secured debt and a concurrent decline in amount of unsecured debt versus what was previously contemplated and announced. The downgrade acknowledges that following the change the senior secured debt will make up the large majority of the capital structure and that the smaller size of the unsecured notes provides less loss absorption to the secured debt at the point of any potential default.

Proceeds from the proposed financing will be used to refinance all of Golden Nugget's existing debt, fund a $250 million dividend and place cash to the balance sheet.

The B2 rating on the proposed $500 million senior secured revolver, $3.45 billion senior secured term loan and $850 million senior secured notes reflects the secured debts position in the capital structure with a significant amount of liabilities that are ranked junior to these facilities, particularly the $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes. The B2 rating on the senior secured notes also reflects the notes pari passu first lien secured position in the capital structure alongside the senior secured revolver and term loan B. The Caa2 rating on the $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes reflect their junior position in the capital structure and the lack of any material liabilities that rank junior to these notes.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Golden Nugget, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Golden Nugget's credit profile is constrained by its high leverage and history of debt financed acquisitions and shareholder returns. Moody's estimates pro forma for the January 2022 refinancing and debt financed dividend, Golden Nugget's debt to EBITDA will be about 6.9x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Looking forward, Moody's expects improving operating performance and the maintenance of a lower cost structure to result in debt to EBITDA falling toward 6.0 times over the next 12 to 18 months. However, labor and commodity inflation present a key risk which could pressure operating margins in 2022. Golden Nugget benefits from its material scale, the brand value of its various restaurant and gaming properties, good geographic diversification and very good liquidity.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that earnings and credit metrics will continue to improve as consumer demand remains healthy and the company manages any increases in operating costs such that its improvement in operating margins is largely sustained.

Restaurants by their nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging, as well as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. While these factors may not directly impact the credit, they could impact brand image and impact consumers view of the brands overall.

Golden Nugget's private ownership is a rating constraint given the potential implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective. Financial strategies are always a key concern of privately-owned companies with regards to the potential for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result an upgrade include a more moderate financial policy with regards to acquisitions and shareholder returns as well as a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Specifically an upgrade would require debt to EBITDA sustained below 5.5 times and EBIT to interest sustained above 1.75 times. A higher rating would also require very good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded in the event credit metrics failed to materially improve from current levels. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA was sustained above 6.5 times or EBIT to interest were sustained around 1.25 times. A deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also negatively affect the ratings or outlook.

Golden Nugget owns and operates the Golden Nugget hotel, casino, and entertainment resorts in downtown Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, Lake Charles Louisiana, Biloxi Mississippi and Atlantic City New Jersey. The company also owns and operates mostly upscale and casual dining restaurants under the trade names Landry's Seafood House, ChartHouse, Saltgrass Steak House, Rainforest Café, Bubba Gump, McCormick & Schmicks, Dos Caminos, Bill's Bar & Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, Brick House Tavern + Tap, Morton's Restaurants, Inc, Del Frisco's Double Eagle, Del Frisco's Grille, and Mastro's as well as restaurants from RUI. Golden Nugget is wholly owned indirectly by Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. which is wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta. Revenues were approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

