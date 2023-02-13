Moody's downgrades Gol's CFR to Caa2; assigns Caa2 rating to new notes; negative outlook

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa2 from B3 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (Gol)'s corporate family rating (CFR) and assigned a Caa2 rating to the new subordinated secured notes due 2025 and senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Gol Finance (LuxCo) in December 2022 and unconditionally guaranteed by Gol and Gol Linhas Aéreas S.A. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Caa2 from B2 the rating of the senior secured notes issued by Gol Finance (LuxCo), and downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Gol Finance and Gol Equity Finance. The outlook for all ratings is negative.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Gol Finance (LuxCo)

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2

....Backed Subordinated Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

..Issuer: GOL Equity Finance

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

..Issuer: Gol Finance

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

..Issuer: Gol Finance (LuxCo)

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GOL Equity Finance

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Gol Finance

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Gol Finance (LuxCo)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Gol's CFR to Caa2 reflects the company's liquidity risk and sizeable upcoming refinancing needs. Gol's cash generation has not fully recovered from the impact of the pandemic and higher oil prices in the last years, and the company has been pursuing liquidity alternatives to refinance debt obligations and match its cash outflows to its internal cash generation.

On February 7th 2023, Gol announced that Abra Group, the holding company that will hold stakes of Gol and Avianca Group International Limited (Avianca, B3 stable), will raise $418 million in cash and issue $987 million in senior secured notes due 2028. Proceeds will be used to subscribe Gol's new senior secured 2028 notes, which will increase Gol's cash position by approximately $400 million, and finance a voluntary tender offer of $680 million for Gol's notes due 2024, 2025, 2026, and perpetual. The group of ad hoc creditors of Gol agreed to tender $680 million in face value of the notes due 2024, 2025 and 2026 bonds at $0.60, $0.60, and $0.73 on the dollar, respectively. Abra will also buy Gol's perpetual bonds at $0.50 on the dollar. For bondholders outside the ad hoc group, Abra will offer $0.49 per dollar for the 2024 and 2025 notes and could pay a premium of $0.05 per dollar for bondholders that enter the voluntary tender up to 10 days after the deal is announced. For the 2026 notes, the proposal is $0.55 per dollar plus a premium of $0.05 per dollar if the bond is sold within 10 days after the deal's announcement and if the bondholders contribute new money representing 30% of their holdings. For the perpetual notes, the proposal is $0.35 on the dollar plus the $0.05 premium if the bond is sold within 10 days of the deal's announcement. In addition, if the perpetual bond holders contribute new money representing more than 30% of their holdings, there will be an additional $0.04 premium. Gol expects to close this deal on March 03rd 2023.

Moody's views the deal as a distressed exchange given the losses creditors will incur, and the fact that the deal will be avoiding a potential default in light of Gol's current weak liquidity and untenable capital structure. The deal will improve Gol's liquidity position with the additional $400 million cash and lengthened debt amortization schedule. However, in such scenario, despite the potential refinancing and debt exchange, financial leverage would remain very high considering the still weak operating performance, making even the newly implemented capital structure of Gol untenable if the company cannot improve its weak margins and generate positive free cash flow.

Gol's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's leadership position in the Brazilian market, supported by its strong brand name and low cost structure based on a modern and efficient operating fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, along with an experienced management team. The rating also takes into consideration the faster-than-expected post-pandemic recovery in passenger traffic in Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable); and more rational competition and capacity in the Brazilian market, which has enabled carriers to charge higher airfares, mitigating the effect of higher jet fuel prices and other inflationary cost pressures. Gol's ability to reduce costs by reaching agreements with employees and lessors that resulted in a better-than-expected reduction in cash burn is also incorporated in the Caa2 rating. Gol has strong potential to substantially improve its key credit metrics toward the 2019 levels through 2024.

The Caa2 rating is constrained by Gol's weak liquidity, exposure to foreign currency and fuel price volatility, still-weak credit metrics, the continued fragile situation in the airline industry in the context of the pandemic and rising macroeconomic risks. The company's ability to increase liquidity and control cash burn or cash needs will still be key aspects in its rating assessment, as Gol will continue to depend on debt roll overs to remain solvent.

The downgrade of Gol's senior secured notes ratings to Caa2 follows the increased proportion of secured debt within Gol's capital structure, which eliminates the privileged position of such creditors relative to Gol's CFR. Furthermore, upon the conclusion of the debt exchange, certain senior priority and LTV tests under the secured notes program would be eliminated. Gol's senior notes currently have a pool of collateral that comprises a first-priority security interest in Gol's intellectual property, including patents, trademarks, brand names, trade dress, know how, copyright secrets, domain names and social media accounts. The collateral package also includes Gol's aircraft spare parts located in Brazil, including rotable, repairable and expendable parts. Gol's secured debt instruments account for around 73% of the company's debt. Gol's secured notes program currently has a maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio limit of 65% and a minimum coverage of 1.5x. The program includes other eligible collateral that can be added to the existing security package if needed, such as spare engines, flight simulators, first- or second-lien on incremental aircraft purchases, non-credit card backed receivables and a first lien on Smiles's revenue, intellectual property and brand.

The new subordinated secured notes due 2025 and senior secured notes 2026 are rated Caa2, in line with Gol's CFR and other senior secured ratings, primarily reflecting the instruments' current pool of collaterals, including the Itaú Smiles receivables and the secured account, even though the subordinated tranche of the new notes is junior to the senior tranche of the notes in the instruments' payment waterfall. Moody's understands that both tranches of the new notes rank at least on a pari passu basis with Gol's other secured indebtedness. The notes proceeds were used to refinance lease obligations that Gol deferred during the pandemic, thus not impacting leverage ratios.

Gol's senior unsecured notes were downgraded to Caa3, one notch below Gol's CFR, reflecting the effective subordination of unsecured creditors, which rank below the company's existing and future secured claims. Unsecured creditors account for about 27% of Gol's total debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on Gol's ratings reflects the company's untenable capital structure and weak liquidity that results in high risk of debt restructure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Gol's ratings could be further downgraded if the transaction is not concluded as announced, and Gol pursues other debt exchange alternatives that entail higher losses to creditors than those associated with the Caa2 rating category.

An upgrade of Gol's ratings is unlikely in the near term unless there are sustainable improvements in the company's capital structure and liquidity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations were a factor in this rating action as the untenable capital structure of Gol and the potential debt restructuring have negative implications for creditors as it relates to financial strategy and risk management and management credibility and track record. Accordingly, Moody's changed Gol's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score to 5 from 3 and Management Credibility and Track Record score to 4 from 2, and Gol's Credit Impact Score to CIS-5 from CIS-3, driven by the change in the Governance Issuer Profile Score to G-5 from G-3.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Sao Paulo and founded in 2001, Gol is the largest low-cost carrier in Latin America, offering more than 550 daily passenger flights that connect Brazil's major cities and various destinations in South America, North America and the Caribbean, along with cargo and charter flight services. Additionally, Gol owns 100% of Smiles, a loyalty program company with more than 20 million participants that allows members to accumulate miles and redeem tickets in more than 900 destinations around the world and offer non-ticket reward products and services. In the 12 months that ended September 2022, Gol reported consolidated net revenue of BRL13.4 billion ($2.6 billion). Gol Finance (LuxCo), Gol Finance and Gol Equity Finance are wholly owned subsidiaries of Gol.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

