Moody's downgrades Goodpack to B3; outlook remains negative

Singapore, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of IBC Capital Limited (Goodpack) to B3 from B2.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the senior secured rating to B3 from B2 on the $590 million first lien term loan due September 2023 and the senior secured rating to Caa1 from B3 on the $155 million second lien term loan due September 2024. These loans are issued by Goodpack as the parent borrower and IBC Capital US LLC as the US co-borrower, and substantially guaranteed by all of Goodpack's subsidiaries.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The downgrades reflect Goodpack's rising refinancing risk given its large debt maturity wall in 2023 and our expectation that Goodpack's operating performance will remain weaker than we had previously expected due to supply chain disruptions and elevated freight rates," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for Goodpack.

"The negative outlook reflects the material uncertainty over the company's ability to address all its 2023 debt maturities on a timely basis amid challenging funding conditions," adds Cheong.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Despite significant capital expenditure relating to container purchases, Goodpack faces capacity constraints due to lengthening supply chains as well as higher freight and trucking costs. Supply chain headwinds will continue to weigh on margins for at least the next six months. While Goodpack's recent contract negotiations with customers and price increases should help to offset some of its higher costs, the company's ability to fully pass on the higher costs to its customers and its ability to manage potential further significant inflationary pressure remain key challenges for the ratings.

These issues will keep Goodpack's leverage high at around 6.5x-7.0x over the next 12-18 months and create heavy reliance on its working capital (WC) facilities - (revolver and letter of credit (LC) facilities), which the company uses to fund container purchases. As of 31 December 2021, Goodpack had around $63 million undrawn under its WC facilities, which has a maximum utilization of $225 million.

The approaching maturity of Goodpack's revolver and LC facility in March 2023 and $590 million first-lien term loan in September 2023 present heightened refinancing risks for the ratings. While the company is negotiating refinancing arrangements, the timing of any refinancing is uncertain particularly given the volatile market conditions.

In addition, Moody's expects Goodpack's free cash flow through fiscal years ending 30 June 2022 and 2023 to remain negative, thus requiring the continued reliance on external funding to meet its upcoming debt maturities.

Goodpack's B3 CFR reflect its (1) high customer, channel and supplier concentration, which exposes its business to headwinds in the automotive industry; (2) aggressive financial policies, following its acquisition by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. (KKR); and (3) small scale when compared with rated peers. These factors are balanced against the company's leading position in the niche logistics market for rubber and synthetic rubber and high EBITDA margins, which are typically at or above 45%.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered governance risk arising from Goodpack's concentrated ownership and its aggressive financial policy as demonstrated by its heightened refinancing risk and tolerance for elevated leverage following the leveraged buy-out by KKR in 2014.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, the ratings are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.

Moreover, for the outlook to return to stable, the company should have completed the refinancing and extension of its $225 million revolver and LC facility as well as its $590 million first-lien term loan, materially strengthening its liquidity position.

Moody's could further downgrade the ratings if Goodpack fails to address its upcoming debt maturities by September 2022, or if the negative impact on earnings and liquidity becomes more severe than the rating agency currently expects, such that the company's (1) financial leverage sustains above 7.5x; or (2) EBITA/interest falls below 1.0x over a prolonged period; or (3) available liquidity, defined as cash plus committed revolving facilities availability, falls below $40 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

IBC Capital Limited (Goodpack) was acquired by KKR in September 2014 for $1.4 billion and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund affiliated and advised by KKR.

Headquartered in Singapore, Goodpack owns a fleet of 4.06 million intermediate bulk containers used for the packaging, transportation and storage of cargo; primarily natural rubber and synthetic rubber.

