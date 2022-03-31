Moody's downgrades Gordian Medical to B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Gordian Medical, Inc.'s ("Gordian") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of the CFR reflects a material deterioration in Gordian's operating performance and weakened liquidity. This was due to higher operating costs, notably labor costs, and a change of the company's product selection practices in response to Targeted Probe and Educate (TPE) audits performed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). As a result, Moody's expects adjusted Debt/EBITDA to increase to 6.6x in 2022, up from 5.4x in 2021 (Moody's estimate). The downgrade also reflects weakened liquidity due to Moody's expectation that Gordian will not generate positive free cash flow in 2022 due in part to increased tax payments in 2022.

Social risk considerations are material to the rating action. Gordian faces high social risk reflecting the high reliance on Medicare and the need to maintain proper controls and compliance procedures. The recent changes in its product selection practices had a negative impact on the company's operating performance.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Gordian Medical, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gordian Medical, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gordian Medical's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage and modest scale with revenue of approximately $260 million. It also reflects its narrow business focus on wound care treatment in two primary settings, Skilled Nursing Facilities ("SNFs") and wound clinics. Gordian has some payor concentration with Medicare accounting for approximately one-third of revenue. The rating is also constrained by a recent deterioration in operating profitability due to higher costs and changes in its product selection practices which has reduced the volume of products it ships with each order. Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to 6.6x in 2022 and Gordian will not generate positive free cash flow in 2022.

The rating is supported by favorable fundamentals for the wound care industry including ageing population, growing incidence of chronic illnesses, and a stable reimbursement environment. Moody's expects Gordian to grow earnings in 2023. Given Gordian's profit margins and modest capital requirements (mostly IT and systems investments), Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow in 2023.

Moody's expects Gordian to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, with no near-term debt maturities. Liquidity is supported by $10 million of cash as of December 31, 2021. However, Moody's expects that Gordian will not generate any positive free cash flow in 2022, which may require it to rely on its $40 million revolving credit facility. This facility, which was undrawn as of December 31, 2021, matures in 2026 and has a springing First Lien Net Leverage Covenant of 4.75x when 40% drawn. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are pledged. There is no financial covenant on the term loan.

The B2 rating of the senior secured credit facilities reflects their first lien position on substantially all assets of the borrowers and the level of junior capital in the company's capital structure comprised of an unrated $32 million Unsecured Seller Note and a $73 million unrated Subordinated Seller Deferred Consideration.

ESG considerations are material to Gordian's credit profile. Gordian faces high social risk in that its profitability has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Social risk also arises from Gordian's high reliance on Medicare and the need to maintain proper controls and compliance procedures which was evidenced when, under previous management and owner, Gordian filed for bankruptcy in February 2012 due to a reimbursement dispute with Medicare over billing separately for dressings related to gastronomy tubes, a practice that Gordian has since discontinued. More recently, is the increase CMS TPE audits, is another example of the company's heightened social risk. Among governance considerations, Gordian's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in high debt levels following the acquisition of RestorixHealth in 2021.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Gordian's liquidity will remain adequate while the company is working on improving operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to improve operating performance, or if liquidity deteriorates. The rating could also be downgraded if the company's financial policies become more aggressive.

Ratings could be upgraded if Gordian successfully manages to grow earnings, improves liquidity and reduces leverage. An upgrade would also be supported by demonstration of conservative financial policies including debt reduction. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA was sustained below 5 times.

Gordian Medical is a leading provider of specialized wound care supplies and related clinical education services in the United States. The Company operates in the post-acute care space as a clinically oriented provider of wound care management and ostomy, urology and tracheostomy supplies and services. Gordian generates revenue of approximately $260 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

