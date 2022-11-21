Moody's downgrades Gordian Medical to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Gordian Medical, Inc. ("Gordian") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, and the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the senior secured credit facilities to Caa1 from B2. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects continued deterioration in Gordian's operating performance and weakened liquidity. Moody's views that Gordian's wound care business will continue to experience headwinds, including reduced profitability due to patient transition from Medicare to Medicare Advantage, continued labor cost pressure, and uncertainty over the final outcome of the on-going CMS investigations. As a result, Moody's expects that Gordian will have high leverage (at around 7x) and is weakly positioned to absorb future unexpected operating setbacks in light of the company's weakened liquidity as Gordian may need to draw on the revolver in the fourth quarter of 2022 to fund operational expenses.

Social risk considerations are material to the rating action. Gordian faces high social risk reflecting the high reliance on Medicare and the need to maintain proper controls and compliance procedures. The company has been the subject of several audits by the CMS with some findings. In response, the company had to change its selection of products which had a negative impact on the company's operating performance. The company's profitability has also been affected by rising labor cost.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Gordian Medical, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gordian Medical, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gordian Medical's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high leverage and modest scale with revenue of approximately $240 million. It also reflects the company's narrow business focus on wound care treatment in two primary settings, Skilled Nursing Facilities ("SNFs") and wound clinics. Gordian has some payor concentration with Medicare accounting for approximately one-third of revenue. The rating is also constrained by a recent deterioration in operating profitability due to higher costs, notably labor costs, and changes in the company's product mix. Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to just above 7x in 2022 and Gordian will not generate positive free cash flow in 2022 after expansion capex and tax payments to cover sales tax that was unpaid by Gordian's previous owner.

The rating is supported by favorable fundamentals for the wound care industry including ageing population, growing incidence of chronic illnesses, and a stable reimbursement environment. Given Gordian's profit margins and modest capital requirements, Moody's expects the company to generate small positive free cash flow in 2023.

Moody's expects Gordian to have adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that Gordian will not generate any positive free cash flow in 2022 and will rely on its $40 million revolving credit facility. This facility, which was undrawn as of September 30, 2022, matures in 2026 and has a springing First Lien Net Leverage Covenant of 4.75x when 40% drawn. If tested, we expect Gordian to have limited headroom due to low EBITDA levels. Gordian has interest rate exposure as its debt is fully variable. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are pledged. There is no financial covenant on the term loan.

The rating of the senior secured credit facilities is in line with the CFR at Caa1. The rest of the capital structure is comprised of an unrated $32 million Unsecured Seller Note and a $73 million unrated Subordinated Seller Deferred Consideration.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Gordian's leverage will remain high at close to 7x over the next 12-18 month, and that operating performance will gradually stabilize.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Gordian's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS 5), reflecting highly negative exposure to social risk considerations (S-4) with a high reliance on Medicare and the need to maintain proper controls and compliance procedures to avoid dispute with CMS. The company is also exposed to labor shortages and cost inflation as it uses skilled healthcare labor force. Nevertheless, the aging of the US population and rising prevalence of diabetes, a primary driver of complex wounds, are trends that are favorable for Gordian. In addition, Gordian has very highly negative exposure to governance considerations (G-5) driven by its aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, reflected in high debt levels following the acquisition of RestorixHealth in 2021. Furthermore, the recent CMS audit has brought to light compliance issues which negatively weigh on its credit profile, and has adversely impacted the company's profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to improve operating performance, or if liquidity further deteriorates, making its capital structure increasingly unsustainable. The rating could also be downgraded if the company's financial policies become more aggressive.

Ratings could be upgraded if Gordian successfully manages to grow earnings, improves liquidity and generate positive free cash flow. An upgrade would also be supported by demonstration of conservative financial policies including a reduction in leverage. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA was sustained below 6 times.

Gordian Medical, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized wound care supplies and related clinical education services in the United States. The Company operates in the post-acute care space as a clinically oriented provider of wound care management and ostomy, urology and tracheostomy supplies and services. Gordian generates revenue of approximately $240 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jean-Yves Coupin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

