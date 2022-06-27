Moody's downgrades Grand Forks Public School District 1, ND's issuer rating to A1

Assigns A1 UND/Aa2 ENH ratings to new limited tax bonds

New York, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A1 from Aa3 the issuer rating of Grand Forks Public School District 1, ND. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to A1 from Aa3 the underlying ratings assigned to the district's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and limited tax bonds, and assigns an underlying A1 and enhanced Aa2 rating to the district's new $13.4 million Limited Tax School Building Fund Bonds, Series 2022A. Following the sale of the current offering, the district will have a total of $1.1 million and $33.6 million in GOULT and limited tax debt, respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the district's issuer rating to A1 reflects the narrowing of its operating fund balance and liquidity over the past several years. The downgrade further incorporates the district's additional near term borrowing needs for essential capital projects which could result in growth to the district's long-term leverage. The A1 rating further factors the district's sound economic fundamentals, including its solid full value per capita property wealth, slightly below average resident incomes, and positive student enrollment trends.

The absence of distinction between the rating on the district's A1 GOULT debt and the district's A1 issuer rating is based on its general obligation full faith and credit pledged towards the repayment of the unlimited tax debt.

The absence of distinction between the rating on the district's A1 limited tax debt and the district's A1 issuer rating is based on the sufficient taxing headroom under a dedicated 20-mill building fund levy, which is currently 44% of 2023 debt service. While taxing headroom is expected to dip in 2024 as maximum annual debt service (MADS) comes due, the district's positive tax base trends will improve overall taxing capacity if current trends persist.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the security provided by the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's (NDDPI) school district credit enhancement program, as established by state statute. The program rating incorporates adequate program mechanics and the credit quality of the State of North Dakota, which has an issuer rating of Aa1 with a stable outlook. For more information on the state's rating and outlook, please see our rating report for the State of North Dakota dated June 27, 2022.

Under the program, established and designed by the State of North Dakota, the bonds are backed by the state's pledge to accelerate state aid that has been appropriated to the district during the current fiscal year should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. Pursuant to North Dakota code 6-09.4-23, the superintendent of the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will intercept aid due to a school district if notified of a potential debt service deficiency. To participate in the program, school districts must adopt a bond resolution and agree to provide a bond counsel opinion as well as file the debt service schedule with the DPI. School districts must also certify to an additional bonds test of 2x MADS based on school aid available to the district. The district has completed all of the pre-sale requirements for participating in the program. Based on fiscal 2021-2022 state aid revenues of approximately $66 million, the projected available state aid on an August 1 principal payment date for all outstanding issues in the program is approximately 48.2x MADS of $1.4 million. In addition, participation in the intercept program is irrevocable as long as indebtedness enhanced by the program remains outstanding.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of per capita wealth and median household income indices (issuer, GOULT, and limited tax)

- Sustained improvement to fund balance and liquidity as a percentage of annual operating revenue (issuer, GOULT, and limited tax) - Moderation of long-term leverage to operating revenue ratio (issuer, GOULT, and limited tax) - Upgrade of the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction program (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material economic contraction including diminished wealth and income indices or sustained declines to student enrollment (issuer, GOULT, and limited tax)

- Further narrowing to operating fund balance or liquidity (issuer, GOULT, and limited tax) - Significant rise in long-term leverage (issuer, GOULT, and limited tax) - Material reduction of taxing headroom relative to annual debt service (limited tax) - Downgrade of the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction program (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the district's limited tax bonds, including the Series 2022A bonds, is payable solely from the proceeds of the district's building fund levy which is limited to 20-mills assessed upon all taxable property within the district.

The district's outstanding GOULT bonds are secured by its full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount.

The district's Series 2022A bonds, and outstanding Series 2020A and Series 2020B bonds, are qualified with the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's (NDDPI) school district credit enhancement program, which is rated Aa2 and carries a stable outlook.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to finance various capital projects throughout the district including the construction, installation and equipping of certain air quality, and safety and security improvements to school facilities.

PROFILE

Grand Forks Public Schools is located in northeastern North Dakota (Aa1 stable) on the Red River of the North, which divides North Dakota from Minnesota (Aa1 positive). Headquartered in the City of Grand Forks (Aa2 stable), in Grand Forks County (Aa2), the district's boundaries cover approximately 20 square miles and has a population of roughly 58,000 residents. The district is governed by an elected 9-member board of education and currently operates 16 school facilities. It currently enrolls approximately 7,400 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrew Van Dyck Dobos

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tatiana Killen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

