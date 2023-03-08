Moody's downgrades Granite City, IL's issuer rating to Baa3 & wastewater revenue bonds to Baa2; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the City of Granite City, IL's issuer rating to Baa3 from Baa2. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the rating on the City of Granite City IL Wastewater Treatment Plant Enterprise's wastewater revenue bonds to Baa2 from Baa1. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative for both. At the close of fiscal 2021, the city had about $44 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa3 incorporates the city's heavy long-term leverage and extremely weak financial operations as evidenced by the rapid exhaustion of a pension contribution reserve that was funded with pension obligation bonds. The city's liquidity is currently solid and could be boosted substantially if a pending sale is executed, but financial operations are structurally imbalanced. While the city benefits from its location within the St. Louis Metropolitan area and its economic growth is in line with medians, it faces potential economic headwinds because city's largest taxpayer and a major employer (US Steel) plans to sell its Granite City blast furnaces, which could result in job losses.

The downgrade of the rating on the wastewater revenue bonds to Baa2 is based on the strong credit connections to the City of Granite City. While a separate board (the Granite City Regional Treatment Board) provides oversight of the system, the City of Granite City administers the system, the system is reported as a business-type activity in the city's financial statements, and the city's net revenue pledge that secures the bonds. The rating also considers the service area that extends beyond the city, strong liquidity, healthy debt service coverage, unlimited rate setting authority and satisfactory legal covenants.

ESG considerations are a rating driver of the rating actions given weaknesses in the city's budget effectiveness and the Wastewater Treatment Plant's governance connections to the parent government.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Granite City reflects our view that the city's solid financial position provides adequate resources for at least the next few years despite an ongoing mismatch between revenues and expenses.

The stable outlook on the Granite City Wastewater Treatment Plant Enterprise mirrors the stable outlook on the enterprises parent government, the City of Granite City, given linkages among the ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved structural balance net of one time revenue (issuer rating)

- Moderation of long-term leverage and fixed costs (issuer rating) - Upward movement in the City of Granite City's issuer rating (wastewater revenue)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to implement structural adjustments to accommodate growing pensions costs (issuer rating)

- Further growth in long-term leverage or fixed cost ratios (issuer rating) - Deterioration of fund balance and liquidity (issuer rating) - Significant declines in liquidity or weakening of debt service coverage (wastewater revenue) - Downward movement in the City of Granite City's issuer rating (wastewater revenue)

LEGAL SECURITY

The wastewater revenue bonds are backed by a pledge of net revenues that the city generates from wastewater treatment plant operations pursuant to an intergovernmental agreement with system users.

PROFILE

Granite City, IL is located 3 miles northeast of St. Louis, MO encompassing 17 square miles. The city serves about 29,000 residents through police, fire and emergency services, road maintenance, economic development, and other general municipal services. The city also operates a wastewater treatment plant, although it sold its wastewater transmission system in 2020.

The City of Granite city owns and operates the wastewater treatment system, which provides regional water treatment to four governmental units including the city itself. The Tri-City Regional Port District (an Illinois local governmental unit) owns the land where the Wastewater Treatment Plant is located. The City of Granite City has a lease with the district that is currently being amended for a term through December 31, 2030. The Granite City Regional Treatment Board was created via an intergovernmental agreement and is governed by a twelve member board five of which are appointed by the City of Granite City with the remainder appointed by the three other members. The board is responsible for oversight of Wastewater system including establishing rates and charges and the system's budget.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

