Moody's downgrades Granite Generation to B1 from Ba3; outlook remains negative

Approximately $1.36 billion of debt securities affected

New York, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the ratings of Granite Generation, LLC (Granite), including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, its Probability of Default rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and the rating of its senior secured credit facilities to B1 from Ba3. Granite's credit facilities are comprised of a term loan B due in November 2026 and a $100 million revolving bank credit facility due in November 2024. Granite's speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook remains negative.

A complete list of rating actions is included below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade of Granite's ratings is triggered by the recent June 2022 PJM auction that resulted in lower capacity prices for the 2023/24 planning year. This comes on the heels of a more immediate reduction in capacity prices resulting from the last auction for the 2022/23 planning period" said Nati Martel, Vice President-Senior Analyst. "We expect that these lower capacity prices will contribute to a gradual deterioration in Granite's financial performance, particularly in 2024, and a higher than initially anticipated reliance on revenues related to energy margins" added Martel.

Currently high power prices, Granite's three-year rolling hedging strategy, along with the declining capacity prices will all contribute to the growing importance of more volatile energy margin revenues, increasing risk and weakening the company's credit profile. We anticipate that energy margins will represent over 60% of Granite's total gross margin in 2022 and 2023 compared to less than 50% in 2020 and 2021. However, we note that currently high energy margins will also help to mitigate the drop in the capacity prices in 2022 and 2023 and help sustain cash flow to some degree.

Granite's liquidity is supported by a lien-based hedging strategy that limits its requirement to post letters of credit as collateral. Leverage has been marginally reduced by management's decision to use around $110 million, or approximately 30% of excess cash flow, to fund voluntarily prepayments under its term loan portion of the credit facility over the last two years.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the outcome of the next PJM capacity auction for 2024/2025 scheduled to take place in January 2023. The capacity pricing resulting from this auction will determine the severity of the decline in Granite's financial performance and credit metrics in 2024 and thereafter. Specifically, in the absence of a material improvement in 2024/2025 capacity prices that will start to apply during the second half of 2024 and incremental voluntary prepayments, the ratio of CFO pre-changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt could drop to 5% or below in 2024 compared to around 15% at year-end 2021.

Liquidity

Granite's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects our expectation that it will maintain a good liquidity profile over the next twelve months such that its operating cash flow will be sufficient to meet its debt service obligations, maintenance capital expenditures and dividend payments to shareholders.

The SGL-2 also considers Granite's use of lien-based hedging arrangements that have helped to limit its collateral posting requirements and somewhat reduce its reliance on the $100 million revolving credit portion of the credit facility. However, the availability under the facility dropped to nearly $31 million at 31 March 2022 compared to around $65 million available at year-end 2021 and 2020. That said, our liquidity analysis also considers that Granite's restricted cash balance approximated $76 million at the end of the 1Q2022 (year-end 2021: $36 million). Borrowings under the revolving credit facility are subject to material adverse change and representation clauses; however, there are no maintenance covenants.

Granite is subject to quarterly mandatory debt service payments (annual payments: $14 million) and cash sweep requirements. Our liquidity analysis acknowledges that Granite has made total prepayments on top of its 1% annual mandatory payment that aggregated nearly $95 million during the 2020-1Q2022 period. According to the term loan agreement, Granite's cash sweep will step up to 25% if the consolidated first lien net leverage ratio exceeds 3.75x and 50% if it exceeds 4.50x.

Our liquidity analysis anticipates that any liabilities related to the first-lien hedging arrangements will remain contingent. These liabilities rank pari passu with the term loan and the revolving bank credit facilities. However, Granite's assets are more encumbered due to these liabilities.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Granite Generation, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Granite Generation, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given Granite's negative outlook, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near-term. However, a stable outlook is possible if the January 2023 PJM capacity auction for the 2024/2025 delivery year results in a material improvement in Granite's capacity payments that underpins Granite's ability to report a ratio of CFO pre-W/C (after maintenance costs) to debt between 5% and 11%. An upgrade is possible following a credit supportive outcome of the next capacity auction that results in capacity revenues more in line with those recorded in 2021 and 2020. An upgrade would also require a stronger financial profile after 2024, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C (after maintenance costs) to debt above 11% on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A downgrade of Granite's rating is possible if its ratio of CFO pre-W/C (after maintenance costs) to debt falls below 5% and we expect it to be sustained at these weak levels. This could occur, for example, if the January 2023 auction for the 2024/2025 delivery year does not result in a material improvement in Granite's capacity payments and/or if a material portion of its capacity is not able to clear the auction. A downgrade is also possible if, against our expectations, its hedging strategy causes a material deterioration in its liquidity profile or an increase in its encumbered asset base.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Granite Generation, LLC (Granite) is an independent power producer with nearly 5 GW of generating capacity. Granite is indirectly owned by Granite Energy, LLC, (Sponsor) through Granite Generation Holdings, LLC (Guarantor). LS Power Equity Partners III, LP owns 100% of the Sponsor.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

