Moody's downgrades Great Western Petroleum's CFR to Caa3; negative outlook

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Great Western Petroleum, LLC's (Great Western) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. The ratings on the unsecured
notes were downgraded to Ca from Caa3. The outlook was remains
negative.
The rating action reflects Great Western's high refinancing risk associated
with its 2021 notes maturity at a time when the exploration and production
sector is deeply out of favor with capital markets. Compounding
the maturity pressure is the springing expiration on the company's
revolving credit facility, which will move to March 30, 2021
if the 2021 notes haven't been repaid or refinanced in full.
Regulatory uncertainty in Colorado, a social risk, further
complicates Great Western's ability to access capital necessary
to refinance its notes. The company's unsecured notes trade at
distressed levels which, when coupled with the company's limited
ability to generate meaningful free cash flow in periods of typical spending,
point to the possibility of restructuring and the potential it could be
done on distressed terms.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Great Western Petroleum, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa1
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded
to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Great Western Petroleum, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Great Western's Caa3 CFR reflects high refinancing risk for its 2021 maturity
and the likelihood the expiration of its revolving credit facility will
spring forward to March 2021, the company's limited capital market
access and the rising potential for a distressed exchange. The
rating also encompasses the company's high capital intensity and
steep initial decline rates of its shale assets which limit the company's
ability to make deep capital spending cuts without suffering a large falloff
in production. The company also faces ongoing regulatory uncertainty
in Colorado. Great Western benefits from a liquids-rich
production mix, its low-cost acreage in the DJ Basin that
supports healthy cash margins, and improved netbacks as basin takeaway
options for oil and gas expand. Great Western's production is well
hedged through 2021, garnering attractive realized prices that provide
good support to liquidity. A reduced 2020 capital spending plan
should allow the company to approach free cash flow generation after years
of material outspending.
The Ca rating on Great Western's senior unsecured notes, one
notch below the CFR, reflect Moody's expectations for recovery.
Moody's considers Great Western's liquidity to be weak primarily
due to the potential for the company's revolving credit facility
expiry to spring forward to March 30, 2021 if it hasn't refinanced
or repaid its unsecured notes maturing Sept 2021 by that date.
Availability under the facility has been reduced to $85 million
as of September 30, 2020 following the recent borrowing base redetermination
which resulted in a cut in the borrowing base to $485 million from
$600 million. The revolver has two financial maintenance
covenants, a minimum current ratio of 1x, and a maximum debt
to EBITDAX ratio of 3.5x. We expect the company will remain
in compliance under its financial covenants through 2021.
The negative outlook reflects Great Western's heightened refinancing risk
during a period of low commodity prices and limited capital market access,
and the likelihood the company may pursue a distressed exchange in order
to address its 2021 maturity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's view of Great Western's asset valuation
diminishes or the company files for bankruptcy.
An upgrade is unlikely until the company satisfactorily addresses the
2021 maturity.
Denver, CO-based Great Western Petroleum, LLC is a
private, independent exploration and production company operating
exclusively in the Wattenberg field of Colorado's DJ Basin.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Thieroff
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653