Moody's downgrades Great Western Petroleum's CFR to Caa3; negative outlook

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Great Western Petroleum, LLC's (Great Western) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. The ratings on the unsecured notes were downgraded to Ca from Caa3. The outlook was remains negative.

The rating action reflects Great Western's high refinancing risk associated with its 2021 notes maturity at a time when the exploration and production sector is deeply out of favor with capital markets. Compounding the maturity pressure is the springing expiration on the company's revolving credit facility, which will move to March 30, 2021 if the 2021 notes haven't been repaid or refinanced in full. Regulatory uncertainty in Colorado, a social risk, further complicates Great Western's ability to access capital necessary to refinance its notes. The company's unsecured notes trade at distressed levels which, when coupled with the company's limited ability to generate meaningful free cash flow in periods of typical spending, point to the possibility of restructuring and the potential it could be done on distressed terms.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Great Western Petroleum, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Great Western Petroleum, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Great Western's Caa3 CFR reflects high refinancing risk for its 2021 maturity and the likelihood the expiration of its revolving credit facility will spring forward to March 2021, the company's limited capital market access and the rising potential for a distressed exchange. The rating also encompasses the company's high capital intensity and steep initial decline rates of its shale assets which limit the company's ability to make deep capital spending cuts without suffering a large falloff in production. The company also faces ongoing regulatory uncertainty in Colorado. Great Western benefits from a liquids-rich production mix, its low-cost acreage in the DJ Basin that supports healthy cash margins, and improved netbacks as basin takeaway options for oil and gas expand. Great Western's production is well hedged through 2021, garnering attractive realized prices that provide good support to liquidity. A reduced 2020 capital spending plan should allow the company to approach free cash flow generation after years of material outspending.

The Ca rating on Great Western's senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, reflect Moody's expectations for recovery.

Moody's considers Great Western's liquidity to be weak primarily due to the potential for the company's revolving credit facility expiry to spring forward to March 30, 2021 if it hasn't refinanced or repaid its unsecured notes maturing Sept 2021 by that date. Availability under the facility has been reduced to $85 million as of September 30, 2020 following the recent borrowing base redetermination which resulted in a cut in the borrowing base to $485 million from $600 million. The revolver has two financial maintenance covenants, a minimum current ratio of 1x, and a maximum debt to EBITDAX ratio of 3.5x. We expect the company will remain in compliance under its financial covenants through 2021.

The negative outlook reflects Great Western's heightened refinancing risk during a period of low commodity prices and limited capital market access, and the likelihood the company may pursue a distressed exchange in order to address its 2021 maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's view of Great Western's asset valuation diminishes or the company files for bankruptcy.

An upgrade is unlikely until the company satisfactorily addresses the 2021 maturity.

Denver, CO-based Great Western Petroleum, LLC is a private, independent exploration and production company operating exclusively in the Wattenberg field of Colorado's DJ Basin.

