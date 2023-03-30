Moody's downgrades Greenhill & Co. to B1, outlook remains negative

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the senior secured debt rating and corporate family rating (CFR) of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Greenhill). Greenhill's outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the growing refinancing risk which Greenhill is facing in light of its upcoming April 2024 loan maturity as well as a more challenging operating and market environment. Despite a robust pipeline of M&A transactions on which it is advising, heightened market volatility and a regulatory challenge for one deal has led to a slowdown in deal completions. As a result, Greenhill's financial performance in 2022 was weaker than expected, with pre-tax earnings of only $5.1 million, EBITDA of $30.4 million and a pre-tax margin of 2.0% (all on a Moody's-adjusted basis). In addition, while completion of the delayed transactions will likely boost first half of 2023 results compared with the first half of 2022, the outlook for the remainder of 2023 is less assured given the uncertain economic environment, fragile investor confidence, and the risk that financial conditions will remain tight for a longer period of time.

Moody's said it had expected Greenhill's $272 million senior secured term loan to be refinanced or extended shortly following the release of its full-year 2022 results. While the firm has suspended most share buybacks in order to bolster its liquidity, it does not have the ability to repay the loan in full out of its existing cash on hand and expected cash flow generation over the coming year, prior to the loan's April 2024 maturity. The delay in refinancing or extending the loan, especially in the current environment where financial conditions are more volatile and could make a successful refinancing or loan extension more challenging, reflects a weakness in liquidity management which had previously not been incorporated into the firm's rating. Accordingly, said Moody's, corporate governance was a key driver in the firm's downgrade. Moody's has introduced a one-notch downward notching adjustment for liquidity management in deriving Greenhill's ratings, in order to reflect the increased risk posed to creditors by the firm not having already extended or refinanced its senior secured term loan.

Moody's has maintained Greenhill's ESG credit impact score at CIS-3 and its governance issuer profile score at G-3, with such scores continuing to reflect the negative impact which Greenhill's financial strategies on leverage and liquidity management have on its ratings.

The B1 ratings also incorporate Moody's expectation that Greenhill's variable compensation model and its growing restructuring business will help ameliorate a portion of the revenue pressures that could arise in 2023 due to the adverse impact on M&A activity from the global economic slowdown and heightened levels of market volatility. The rating agency also noted that Greenhill's advisory business is less dependent upon sponsor-driven M&A activity which in the current operating environment has been challenged by wider credit spreads and more limited financing availability. As a result, even though Greenhill lacks the scale and diversification of many other advisory firms, which in some environments could lead to greater earnings and cash flow generation volatility than peers, Moody's expects that Greenhill's lower reliance on sponsor-driven activity and its traditional strength in advising large-cap investment grade corporates should lead to a more modest decline in advisory revenues during the current downturn than at many of its peers.

Moody's said that Greenhill's B1 senior secured debt rating remains at the same level as its B1 CFR because Greenhill does not have any other issued debt in its capital structure, that otherwise might be subordinate to its senior secured debt.

Moody's said Greenhill's negative outlook reflects the risk that the firm's creditworthiness could further deteriorate should it not extend or refinance its senior secured debt, giving the debt's looming maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Greenhill's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded if it has not successfully refinanced or extended its existing term loan debt maturity. Following a successful refinancing or extension, Greenhill's ratings could be upgraded should its capital allocation policies shift in favor of creditor interests, and should it sustain debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis below 5.0x, annual pre-tax earnings above $30 million and a pre-tax margin above 15%.

Greenhill's ratings will likely be downgraded should it not refinance or extend its existing term loan debt maturity at reasonable terms by fall of 2023. The company's ratings could also be downgraded should either its debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis remain above 6.0x or its pre-tax margin remain below 12% on a prolonged basis, if the firm's compensation costs as a percentage of revenues remain above management's target range, or should there be a departure of key personnel.

Greenhill is a New York-headquartered financial advisory firm. The firm's specialization is in M&A advisory, and it also operates a restructuring advisory business and a capital advisory segment. Greenhill reported $258 million in revenues in 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Greenhill & Co., Inc.

..Downgrades:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

