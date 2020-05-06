Moody's downgrades Greenhill to Ba3 from Ba2, outlook stable

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the ratings of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Greenhill) to Ba3 from Ba2. The rating outlook is stable. The rating action concludes a ratings review begun on 11 February 2020 following the release of the company's full year 2019 results.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Greenhill & Co., Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Greenhill & Co., Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Greenhill's debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis is unlikely to improve to below 4.0x on a sustained basis over the medium-term, notwithstanding an expected improvement in profitability and cash flow generation over the second half of 2020 and into 2021. Greenhill's results for 2019 were weaker than expected, driven by a slowdown in global M&A activity and a significant decline in the firm's European business. As a result, the firm's debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis ended 2019 at 6.1x and its pre-tax margin was only 7.7%. Although the firm's business in Europe has recovered to an extent, the economic and market impact of the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on revenues for the first quarter of 2020, and is expected to result in a slower volume of M&A activity through at least mid-2020. While the firm's restructuring advisory business is likely to generate stronger revenues in 2020, the firm's M&A advisory revenues are expected to remain under pressure.

In addition, while the firm has accelerated a portion of its required 2020 debt repayments, the firm's overall rate of debt repayment is still slower than Moody's had previously anticipated. The rating agency also estimates that by the end of 2020 Greenhill's operating lease liability will have increased by approximately $65 million as it takes possession of its new headquarters office space, adding almost a full turn of leverage and making it unlikely that debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis will improve to below 4.0x over the medium term.

As a result, Moody's believes Greenhill's profitability, leverage, and debt service coverage are no longer consistent with a Ba2 rating.

Moody's expects the coronavirus pandemic will cause an unprecedented slowdown in economic activity, particularly in the first half of 2020. The longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity, the greater will be the economic impact, although fiscal and monetary policy measures will likely help limit the damage to individual economies and in turn will help mitigate the adverse implications on some financial institutions and the sectors they serve. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, rapidly shifting oil prices, and asset price declines have created a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Greenhill has been one of the firms affected by the shock given a decline in global M&A activity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Greenhill of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The stable outlook reflects Greenhill's variable compensation model and its growing restructuring business which should help ameliorate a portion of the revenue pressures that could arise due to the adverse impact on M&A activity from the high level of uncertainty regarding the magnitude and duration of the economic and market shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, since Greenhill lacks the scale and diversification of some other advisory firms, its profitability and cash flow generation capacity could be more challenged compared with peers in an adverse business environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade depends upon how Greenhill's capital allocation policies might evolve over time, particularly with respect to the balance between creditor and shareholder interests, as well as Greenhill's ability to sustain debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis below 4.0x, generate annual pre-tax earnings above $45 million and a pre-tax margin above 15%.

A downgrade of Greenhill's ratings could result from either debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis remaining above 5.5x or pre-tax margin remaining below 12% on a prolonged basis, an escalation in compensation costs as a percentage of revenues above management's target range, or the departure of key personnel.

Greenhill is a New York-headquartered financial advisory firm. The firm's specialization is in M&A advisory, and also operates a restructuring advisory business and a capital advisory segment. Greenhill reported $301 million in revenues in 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Fanger

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

