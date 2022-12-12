Moody's downgrades Greenko's ratings to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Greenko Energy Holdings' (GEH) corporate family rating (CFR) and backed senior unsecured ratings on USD bonds issued by its subsidiaries to Ba2 from Ba1. The USD bonds are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by GEH.

The ratings outlook remains stable.

GEH's subsidiaries are Greenko Mauritius (GM), Greenko Dutch B.V. (GDBV), Greenko Solar (Mauritius) Limited (GSML), Greenko Power II Limited (GPII) and Greenko Wind Projects (Mauritius) Ltd (GWPM).

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade reflects Greenko's high financial leverage due to its substantial capital spending program, which will keep the financial metrics below its downgrade trigger, for an extended period of time," says Yong Kang, a Moody's Analyst.

The company's substantial capital spending program, mainly for pumped hydro storage projects (PHSPs), is majority debt financed. The external funding requirement is partly tempered by GEH's debt market access and good quality shareholders that will support GEH's capital spending program through capital injections. However, additional debt to be raised for its capital spending, coupled with a rising interest rate environment, will further pressure GEH's already-weak financial metrics.

Moody's expects GEH's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain at low-single-digits for at least the next three years. The expectation of weak metrics is a main driver of the ratings downgrade to Ba2 from Ba1. The rating action also reflects the uncertainty around the revenue structure and customer mix.

The PHSPs will be a key enabler for India's carbon transition, addressing the intermittency of renewables, and in so doing, help displace stable but more carbon intensive sources of power. However, PHSPs are capital intensive and each PHSP will generate cash flow only after at least 2-3 years of construction.

GEH plans to complete the construction of four PHSPs, which will provide round-the-clock electricity by using pumped hydro storage, by around fiscal 2026 – 2027. GEH aims to start the operation of its first PHSP by end-fiscal 2024, while the other three are yet to start civil construction. The construction of the first PHSP has been progressing well after an initial delay due to COVID-19, and Greenko has been achieving key project milestones, which will build on its track record of executing such large projects. However, 60% of the project remains to be completed, and the project also needs to interface with greenfield renewable capacity and transmission lines to be implemented in parallel. As such, execution and ramp-up risks will remain heightened until the PSHPs programme is substantially complete.

GEH's credit quality reflects its diverse portfolio of operating renewable energy assets backed by long-term contracts, track record and large operating scale. Moody's expects GEH's business diversification to be strengthened by its PHSPs once commissioned.

At the same time, GEH's Ba2 CFR incorporates two notches of uplift stemming from likely shareholder support, which is underpinned by the very strong credit quality of, and strategic oversight by, the majority shareholder, GIC Private Limited (GIC), a sovereign wealth fund of the Government of Singapore (Aaa stable). Moody's expects GIC to continue to support GEH's growth strategy based on the unique importance of its investment in GEH. The control exercised by the majority shareholder that has a very strong credit profile enhances GEH's credit quality.

GEH's portfolio diversification helps mitigate the risk exposure to seasonal variations in the availability of renewable resources. However, the performance of GEH's wind and solar projects has been weaker than the P90 level (the generation output that is likely to exceed 90% of the time) in fiscal year ending 2021 (fiscal 2021) and 2022 due to reduced winds and solar radiation shortfalls.

GEH has grown its operational renewable portfolio to 5.4 gigawatts (GW) as of 31 March 2022 from 1.9 GW as of 31 March 2017. The GEH portfolio is diverse, with operating assets across wind, solar, hydro and biomass technologies in 14 states in India. GEH's four PHSPs with a total storage capacity of 6.4 GW, once commissioned, will strengthen its portfolio diversification.

However, GEH is exposed to financially weak state-owned distribution companies, resulting in large receivables due to delayed payments. Moody's expects GEH's receivables position to gradually improve over the next 1-2 years given the favorable decision by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh regarding a tariff dispute for some wind projects and India's new electricity rule on late payment surcharges released in June 2022. Still, a sustained improvement remains to be seen.

GEH's liquidity is weak mainly because of upcoming bonds maturity and substantial capital spending over the next 12 months, despite the company's cash holdings of around $680 million as of September 2022 and operating cash flows. The $435 million bond issued by GM will mature in February 2023 and the $500 million by Greenko Investment Company in August 2023. However, we expect GEH's good debt market access and good-quality shareholders to mitigate the risks.

The backed senior unsecured ratings of GDBV, GSML, GPII, GWPM and GM are underpinned by the credit profile of their parent and guarantor, GEH. GEH's obligations under the unconditional and irrevocable guarantees will rank at least pari passu with all of its other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. As such, the ratings of the notes issued by GDBV, GSML, GPII, GWPM and GM are in line with GEH's CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook captures Moody's expectation that GEH's credit quality is appropriately positioned at the Ba2 level reflecting continued support from shareholders, which partly offsets the funding and execution risks arising from the substantial capital spending program.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if GEH maintains a higher consolidated FFO/debt of above 3%-4% on a sustained basis or if the agency assesses that shareholder support is likely to be materially stronger than the agency's current assumption.

Moody's could downgrade the rating further if (1) weak operational performance, crystallization of execution or other risks in relation to PHSPs, or more aggressive acquisitions and capital spending result in FFO/debt below 1% for sustained periods; or (2) support from GEH's shareholders weakens, as reflected by a significant decrease in GIC ownership or a more-than-expected increase in debt leverage without new equity capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Greenko Energy Holdings (GEH), a Mauritius-based company focused on the renewable energy sector in India, is a major energy company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of hydro, wind, solar and biomass power plants. As of March 2022, GEH's total consolidated capacity was 5,378 MW, including 3,172 MW of wind, 589 MW of hydro, 1,538 MW of solar and 78 MW of biomass.

GEH has four indirectly wholly owned subsidiaries, Greenko Dutch B.V. (GDBV, Ba2 stable), Greenko Solar (Mauritius) Limited (GSML, Ba2 stable), Greenko Power II Limited (GPII, Ba2 stable) and Greenko Wind Projects (Mauritius) Ltd (GWPM, Ba2 stable), which are USD bond issuers as part of each restricted group. GEH also has a wholly and directly owned subsidiary, Greenko Mauritius (GM, Ba2 stable).

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Greenko Energy Holdings

Â…. Long-term Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Action:

Â…. Outlook, remains Stable

Issuer: Greenko Mauritius

Â…. Backed Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Action:

Â…. Outlook, remains Stable

Issuer: Greenko Dutch B.V.

Â…. Backed Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Action:

Â…. Outlook, remains Stable

Issuer: Greenko Solar (Mauritius) Limited

Â…. Backed Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Action:

Â…. Outlook, remains Stable

Issuer: Greenko Power II Limited

Â…. Backed Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Action:

Â…. Outlook, remains Stable

Issuer: Greenko Wind Projects (Mauritius) Ltd

Â…. Backed Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Action:

Â…. Outlook, remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Yong Kang

Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 61 2 9270 8141

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

